IND
MICHST

Indiana looks for upset against No. 6 Michigan State

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 01, 2019

No. 6 Michigan State and Indiana are both dealing with their share of adversity these days, though the Big Ten rivals are in very different places.

The Spartans (18-3, 9-1) enjoy a top-10 ranking entering Saturday's tipoff on their home court in East Lansing, Mich. Longtime head coach Tom Izzo's team is tied atop the Big Ten with Michigan despite seeing its 13-game winning streak end last Sunday at Purdue.

However, the anticipated return of guard Joshua Langford won't be coming this season. The junior had missed eight straight games -- in which MSU went 7-1 -- with an ankle injury, and this week it was revealed he'll need surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

"Josh has a stress injury that we caught fairly early and we had hoped that, with treatment and rest, he would recover. He has not and will likely need surgery to prevent problems in the future," Izzo said. "We hate this for Josh and our team, as he was one of our leading scorers, one of our top 3-point shooters and one of our two best defensive guards. But our commitment to Josh and his long-term health is paramount. Josh has seen the best specialist in the country on this issue and we are putting together a plan for his complete recovery for the 2019-20 season."

Michigan State hardly skipped a beat in Langford's absence, but the extra minutes for players such as Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid have been wearing the tandem down while the on-and-off absence of guard Kyle Ahrens has forced the Spartans to rely heavily on freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown.

Ahrens (back) should return against Indiana, but Michigan State will need more out of Henry and Brown.

"They need to get better," Izzo said. "I think Aaron has gotten a little bit better, I think the other guy who needs to get a little better who's maybe not quite ready for it yet is Gabe, but the injuries are what they are."

The Hoosiers (12-9, 3-7) have had their share of injuries, as well, something that has played a key role in their recent skid that has reached seven games.

Young players being forced into bigger roles have exacerbated the problems, which came to a head earlier this week in a road loss to Rutgers.

"I'm dealing with these guys right now," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "There's just tomorrow. There's nothing to think about other than to get them the best they can be and make them feel as good as they can right now. To do that, I have to do a better job. Our staff's got to continue to do a better job and we've got to prepare them to do better."

To do that against a Final Four-caliber team, on the road, might be a tough ask, but it won't keep the Hoosiers from taking their best shot against the Spartans.

"We've dealt with a lot of odd situations this year," Miller said. "Confidence is a thing that can be shaken quickly. It's hard to earn a win. It's easy to take a

step back. We're gonna have to dig down, dig in and see what we're made of. It's not like we haven't been trying to do that. At times we've been up against it. I feel like we're gonna be all right here."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Morgan
13 F
C. Winston
5 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
59.3 Field Goal % 48.7
36.5 Three Point % 45.5
60.8 Free Throw % 79.0
away team logo
13
J. Morgan F
16.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 APG
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
18.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 7.3 APG
12T
away team logo Indiana 12-9 ---
home team logo 6 Michigan State 18-3 ---
MICHST -14.5, O/U 142.5
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, MI
MICHST -14.5, O/U 142.5
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana 12-9 72.0 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 6 Michigan State 18-3 82.8 PPG 46 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
13
J. Morgan F 16.4 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.2 APG 59.3 FG%
5
C. Winston G 18.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 7.3 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Indiana
Roster
R. Langford
J. Morgan
J. Smith
A. Durham
D. Green
R. Phinisee
D. Davis
E. Fitzner
J. Forrester
D. Anderson
R. Thompson
C. Moore
V. Blackmon
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Langford 21 32.4 17.3 5.4 2.3 0.9 0.9 2.2 46.4 23.1 71.9 1.4 4.0
J. Morgan 21 30.2 16.4 8.0 2.2 1.1 1.6 2.1 59.3 36.5 60.8 2.4 5.7
J. Smith 21 26.0 8.6 4.5 0.7 0.7 0.5 2.1 53.6 25.0 56.0 1.5 3.0
A. Durham 20 26.1 8.1 1.9 1.7 0.5 0.2 1.4 44.3 38.6 72.1 0.2 1.7
D. Green 14 24.6 8.0 3.3 3.2 1.1 0.4 2.1 37.0 35.6 81.5 0.1 3.2
R. Phinisee 18 26.1 6.7 2.7 2.9 1.0 0.1 1.5 37.5 38.5 68.0 0.3 2.4
D. Davis 16 9.7 3.9 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.9 63.2 0.0 53.8 0.5 1.3
E. Fitzner 20 13.1 3.6 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 40.6 30.3 66.7 0.4 2.1
J. Forrester 8 4.8 2.9 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.6 62.5 0.0 42.9 0.6 0.6
D. Anderson 14 12.4 2.2 1.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.6 33.3 29.2 0.0 0.2 1.3
R. Thompson 1 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Moore 12 5.0 1.6 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 63.6 0.0 41.7 0.6 1.4
V. Blackmon 5 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 60.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Z. McRoberts 16 17.3 0.9 2.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.4 31.6 20.0 0.0 0.3 2.5
Q. Taylor 5 1.6 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
J. Jager 5 2.8 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 21 200.0 72.0 38.4 13.3 6.40 4.30 13.2 47.9 31.9 65.3 8.6 27.0
Michigan State
Roster
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Langford
M. McQuaid
X. Tillman
K. Goins
K. Ahrens
A. Henry
G. Brown
F. Loyer
M. Bingham Jr.
T. Kithier
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
C. George
B. Washington
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Winston 21 32.1 18.5 2.6 7.3 1.1 0.0 2.5 48.7 45.5 79.0 0.3 2.3
N. Ward 21 23.0 15.6 6.9 0.9 0.3 1.4 2.3 62.0 100.0 68.2 2.0 4.9
J. Langford 13 28.6 15.0 3.6 2.3 0.8 0.1 2.4 44.3 40.3 83.9 0.7 2.9
M. McQuaid 18 28.4 8.6 2.9 2.1 0.6 0.2 0.8 40.5 41.0 83.3 0.7 2.2
X. Tillman 21 21.4 8.1 7.0 2.0 1.0 1.7 1.5 62.5 20.0 69.1 2.2 4.8
K. Goins 21 27.4 7.0 9.4 2.3 0.7 1.3 1.3 42.1 28.6 78.1 2.4 7.0
K. Ahrens 18 18.8 5.8 2.7 1.2 0.6 0.1 0.7 50.6 31.1 88.9 0.8 1.9
A. Henry 21 17.6 5.1 3.0 1.2 0.7 0.4 1.1 52.4 35.3 57.7 0.8 2.1
G. Brown 18 8.1 2.7 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 42.9 39.3 77.8 0.2 0.9
F. Loyer 20 6.3 2.0 0.6 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.6 44.8 25.0 90.9 0.1 0.5
M. Bingham Jr. 16 4.3 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.6 0.2 29.4 45.5 55.6 0.3 1.1
T. Kithier 18 3.7 1.1 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.2 72.7 0.0 75.0 0.5 0.8
B. Burke 7 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.1
J. Hoiberg 9 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.6 20.0 50.0 100.0 0.1 0.0
C. George 12 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
B. Washington 5 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 21 201.3 82.8 46 20.0 5.50 5.70 13.3 49.6 38.3 73.5 11.6 31.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores