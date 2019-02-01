Things have gone downhill for No. 22 Mississippi State and Ole Miss since they met three weeks ago in Starkville.

The Rebels won that game 81-77 when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 14. That pushed Ole Miss' winning streak to 10 games and helped thrust it into the top 20, but the Rebels are 1-4 since.

That loss was the Bulldogs' second straight after a nine-game winning streak, and they have a precarious grip on their current ranking after an 83-79 loss at Alabama on Tuesday.

Mississippi State (15-5, 3-4 SEC) visits Ole Miss (14-6, 4-3) in Saturday's rematch of SEC and in-state rivals.

The Bulldogs have lost three of their four road games in conference play.

"We're staying positive," senior forward Aric Holman said after the loss at Alabama. "There's nothing we can change before we play the next road game so we've got to get ready to battle again."

The Bulldogs' didn't have starting guard Nick Weatherspoon for part of the game against Alabama, as he was helped off the court after suffering a left knee injury against Alabama. While coach Ben Howland expressed concern about a serious injury after the game, an MRI showed no structural damage and no tears, and Weatherspoon was able to practice Friday.

Weatherspoon, who is averaging 10.1 points per game, should be available for Saturday's game, Howland told reporters Friday.

The Bulldogs fought back from a double-digit deficit against the Crimson Tide but came up short.

"I think our guys had a lot of fight, a lot of competitive toughness," Howland said.

Ole Miss also came up short in a 90-86 overtime loss at Florida on Wednesday.

Breein Tyree made two free throws to give the Rebels a three-point lead with 8.8 seconds left in regulation. Florida's KeVaughn Allen, who had missed all six of his 3-point attempts, made his seventh with 2.7 seconds left to force overtime. Then the Gators scored the first seven points of the extra period.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said he considered fouling on Florida's last possession of regulation, but he was uncomfortable doing so with nearly nine seconds left.

"It's a long time," Davis said in his postgame interview on the Ole Miss Radio Network. "You worry about if you do foul, when it gets across half-court, those guys going into their shot.

"Hindsight, yeah, you would have probably done it. There would have been about five seconds to go. But, still, it was the only three he made. We switched it; KJ (Buffen) made the right switch. (Allen) just made a running 26-footer with two seconds to go. Hats off. They made a terrific play at the end."

The game featured 17 lead changes and the score was tied nine times.

Ole Miss let the game slip away even after shooting 59.3 percent (16 of 27) from the floor and making all 10 of its free throw attempts in the second half.

"(There were) a lot of good things in the game," Davis said. "Florida made a couple of plays right at the end."

In the first meeting against Mississippi State, Tyree scored the final four points, including a tie-breaking layup with 50 seconds remaining.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.