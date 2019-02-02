The biggest question Purdue faced this season is who could become a consistent No. 2 scorer behind junior Carsen Edwards.

Ryan Cline had shown flashes in his first three seasons, but was primarily a role player.

"Ryan is a guy who has been a really good player for us and he's kind of had to wait his turn," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Now he starts instead of coming off the bench and has done a really good job."

The Purdue senior guard is shooting 61.5 percent (24 of 39) from 3-point range during the team's six-game winning steak. Entering Sunday's home game against Minnesota (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten), Cline is shooting 44.3 from 3-point range for the No. 17 Boilermakers (15-6, 8-2).

The 6-foot-6 Cine sank 6 of 7 3-pointers in Purdue's 99-90 overtime victory at Penn State Thursday night.

"I felt like I was kind of in my own world," Cline said. "There were times where I was getting looks and it didn't matter where it was from. Five feet behind the line - it didn't matter. If felt good coming off my hand."

Cline has improved his scoring to 13.0 points per game, second on the team.

"I'm shooting the ball with confidence," Cline said. "End-of-shot-clock plays, my team's comfortable with me having the ball in my hands and making something happen."

Edwards scored 38 against Penn State to boost his team-high average to 24.9.

Minnesota has an opportunity to strengthen its bid to make the NCAA Tournament with success against its next three opponents. Following its game at Purdue, Minnesota hosts No. 24 Wisconsin Wednesday and plays at No. 6 Michigan State on Feb. 9

"You take it one game at a time," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. "I know Purdue is playing well. It''s great when you have really good opportunities in front of you."

Minnesota beat visiting Illinois 86-75 Wednesday, avenging an earlier 27-point loss to the Illini. Freshman Gabe Kalscheur hit 3 of 5 3-pointers for the Gophers, who were 6 of 19 from 3-point range.

"I want them to shoot them when they are open," Pitino said. "It's too big of a game not to shoot 3s. You have to shoot 3s. They got to be good shots. For the most part they were good shots."

Pitino said the Gophers have played well in winning three of the last four games.

"I feel like everybody is starting to understand their role," Pitino said. "They're starting to lock in and get better. We're improving, which is good to see."

Sophomore guard Isaiah Washington scored 12 points off the bench against the Illini. It was just the third time he had been in double figures this season.

"When he's on balance, he's a good shooter," Pitino said. "When he takes good shots, he's a good shooter. He's starting to play the right way. He's only a sophomore. Because of his social media status (popular YouTube videos), he gets a burden of higher expectations than it needs to be. He's a good player and he'll get better, if he continues to learn and grow. When he comes off the bench, he can provide value offensively."

Amir Coffey leads the Gophers with a 15.9 scoring average, followed by Jordan Murphy at 15.1 points.

