The rivalry that really isn't resumes Tuesday when No. 13 Kansas travels 90 miles west to Manhattan, Kan., to face Kansas State.

The Jayhawks have won eight straight against the Wildcats, increasing their all-time series record to 196-93. The 196 victories are the most by any college program over its rival. In the last 35 years, the margin is an astonishing 178-11.

Looking ahead to the game following Kansas State's 75-57 victory at Oklahoma State on Saturday, coach Bruce Weber looked to his two senior stars, Dean Wade and Barry Brown, and asked them, "You guys haven't won against them, have you?"

They shook their heads, similar to the responses of many classes of former K-State players over the last three and a half decades. At one point, the Jayhawks won 31 in a row vs. the Wildcats. Even more incredible was a 25-year winning streak in Manhattan that ended in 2008.

But Tuesday looks like a chance for the Wildcats to bump the needle in a slightly different direction. K-State was picked second in the preseason poll (to Kansas), and the Wildcats returned all five starters and 93 percent of their offense from last year's team that reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) is tied atop the conference standings with Baylor. Kansas

(17-5, 6-3), which has claimed at least a share of 14 straight conference titles, sits a half-game back. The Jayhawks are the ranked team, however.

Both teams had convincing wins on Saturday. Kansas defeated visiting Texas Tech 79-63.

Dedric Lawson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while freshman point guard Devon Dotson contributed a career-high 20 points for the Jayhawks. Lagerald Vick added 13 points and six rebounds and Ochai Agbaji tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

K-State nearly handed Oklahoma State its worst home loss in history. The Cowboys had never lost at home by more than 33 points. With about six minutes remaining, the Wildcats led 69-35 and were in complete control. Weber removed his starters and OSU closed on a 22-8 run.

Wade hit all nine of his shots, including three from 3-point range, on his way to 24 points.

"I honestly had no idea," Wade said of his accuracy. "I was really focused on trying to get open shots against their zone, just move to the open spot, break it down and hit the open teammate.

"It felt good. It's always fun playing road games in the Big 12, in front of big arenas and big crowds. The energy in the arena was high, and after a few shots I was feeling it."

Being good on the road will be the challenge for Kansas. The Jayhawks are just 1-3 in Big 12 road games, 1-5 overall on opposing teams' courts.

K-State does own the nation's longest streak of winning seasons at home, currently at 73 including 2018-19. But Weber is not worried about the previous 72 seasons. He just wants to go 1-0 against the Jayhawks at home this season.

"We are going to have to come with the right mindset," he said. "We can't anticipate that we are going to win at home. We have got to go earn the victory."

