MICHST
ILL

No. 9 Michigan State tries to halt skid at Illinois

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 04, 2019

It's not exactly two teams heading in different directions, but when Illinois hosts No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesday night, it will be a meeting of a pair of programs feeling a bit differently about how things have played out the past couple of weeks.

The Spartans (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) remain tied atop the league standings with Michigan and Purdue, but they're in that spot -- instead of first place all alone -- because they've lost two straight, on the road at Purdue and then Saturday at home against Indiana in overtime.

It was the Indiana loss that truly had Michigan State reeling, considering the Hoosiers entered the game losers of eight straight and the worst 3-point shooting team in the conference. They ended their skid by hitting 50 percent of their triples and grabbing 14 offensive rebounds.

It had Spartans coach Tom Izzo shaking his head a couple of days after the first home loss of the season.

"A couple of areas we have to get better at is definitely rebounding the ball and that's an effort-related thing," Izzo said. "And we've worn down a little bit on the perimeter and that has hurt us. Hopefully we'll regroup. I don't look at it as a complete overhaul, I just felt like (the loss to Indiana) was a game they played awfully well and we didn't play well enough to win.

"The reality of it is you're gonna go through some ups and downs and we went through a down game this weekend and hopefully we'll get back up and on track."

Michigan State will have to do so against an Illinois team that is mired near the bottom of the conference standings but is starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel for second-year coach Brad Underwood.

The Fighting Illini (7-15, 3-8) have won two of their last three games, including a win over then-No. 13 Maryland at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 26.

And as tough as taking down a top-10 team will be, the Illini aren't backing down.

"I think we can beat anybody," guard Trent Frazier told reporters after practice Monday. "We've just got to come out and execute for 40 minutes. I don't think we're worried if they have a number by their team, a ranking. Every team we come out and play we play the same way. We play every team hard."

Illinois will attempt to swarm the Spartans defensively. The Illini lead the Big Ten in turnovers forced while Michigan State is averaging more than 13 turnovers a game.

It's been an Achilles' heel all year for the Spartans, who had two of their worst turnover games early in the season in a five-point loss to then-No. 1 Kansas and an overtime loss at Louisville. It's been cleaned up some in conference play, but after giving the ball away 19 times in a win last week at Iowa, the Spartans know what they'll face against the Illini.

"They are very disruptive defensively and also have done a great job utilizing people," Izzo said. "They have athletes at every position and play eight or nine guys. They play that style of crazy pressure and doing those things. If you turn it over and they score off it, you're in trouble. If you don't turn it over, I think that's how you win games."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
A. Dosunmu
11 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
48.1 Field Goal % 44.2
45.4 Three Point % 35.2
79.8 Free Throw % 69.1
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
18.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 7.3 APG
home team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
13.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.1 APG
12T
away team logo 9 Michigan State 18-4 ---
home team logo Illinois 7-15 ---
ILL +10, O/U 147.5
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
ILL +10, O/U 147.5
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Michigan State 18-4 82.4 PPG 45.9 RPG 20.1 APG
home team logo Illinois 7-15 73.6 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 18.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 7.3 APG 48.1 FG%
11
A. Dosunmu G 13.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.1 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Michigan State
Roster
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Langford
X. Tillman
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
K. Ahrens
A. Henry
G. Brown
F. Loyer
M. Bingham Jr.
T. Kithier
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
C. George
B. Washington
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Winston 22 32.7 18.8 2.8 7.3 1.2 0.0 2.6 48.1 45.4 79.8 0.3 2.5
N. Ward 22 23.1 15.4 6.9 0.8 0.3 1.5 2.2 60.8 100.0 64.5 2.1 4.8
J. Langford 13 28.6 15.0 3.6 2.3 0.8 0.1 2.4 44.3 40.3 83.9 0.7 2.9
X. Tillman 22 21.7 8.4 7.0 1.9 1.0 1.7 1.5 62.3 18.8 66.1 2.2 4.8
M. McQuaid 19 28.6 8.4 2.8 2.2 0.6 0.2 0.8 40.3 40.7 80.0 0.7 2.2
K. Goins 22 27.9 7.2 9.4 2.5 0.7 1.6 1.3 42.5 31.1 76.5 2.5 6.9
K. Ahrens 19 19.2 5.6 2.5 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.6 49.4 31.3 88.9 0.7 1.8
A. Henry 22 18.2 5.1 3.0 1.3 0.7 0.5 1.2 52.9 35.3 55.6 0.8 2.2
G. Brown 19 7.8 2.5 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 42.9 39.3 77.8 0.2 0.8
F. Loyer 21 6.0 1.9 0.5 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.5 44.8 25.0 90.9 0.0 0.5
M. Bingham Jr. 16 4.3 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.6 0.2 29.4 45.5 55.6 0.3 1.1
T. Kithier 18 3.7 1.1 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.2 72.7 0.0 75.0 0.5 0.8
B. Burke 7 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.1
J. Hoiberg 9 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.6 20.0 50.0 100.0 0.1 0.0
C. George 12 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
B. Washington 5 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 22 202.4 82.4 45.9 20.1 5.60 6.10 13.1 49.4 38.5 71.7 11.7 31.1
Illinois
Roster
T. Frazier
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Jordan
A. Feliz
K. Nichols
T. Jones
D. Williams
A. De La Rosa
A. Griffin
S. Kane
D. Cayce
S. Oladimeji
T. Underwood
Z. Griffith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Frazier 21 29.8 14.6 2.5 2.8 1.6 0.0 2.2 41.9 40.1 72.9 0.3 2.2
A. Dosunmu 21 30.8 13.8 4.2 3.1 1.4 0.3 2.2 44.2 35.2 69.1 0.8 3.4
G. Bezhanishvili 22 24.5 11.0 4.9 0.9 0.4 0.4 2.3 52.1 18.5 59.0 2.5 2.4
A. Jordan 22 26.7 8.4 4.9 1.5 1.0 0.4 0.8 35.6 39.6 75.6 1.5 3.4
A. Feliz 22 20.8 7.2 2.2 2.2 1.1 0.0 1.5 46.9 26.9 72.5 0.5 1.7
K. Nichols 22 20.8 7.0 3.4 1.3 0.6 0.3 1.0 44.3 24.1 58.1 0.8 2.5
T. Jones 14 10.4 4.1 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.2 40.8 32.1 90.0 0.9 0.7
D. Williams 22 22.6 4.0 3.3 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.7 33.8 32.3 73.8 1.0 2.3
A. De La Rosa 16 8.8 3.0 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.8 37.5 0.0 72.0 0.8 1.0
A. Griffin 20 7.5 2.9 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.2 1.2 40.4 35.5 57.1 0.7 0.9
S. Kane 13 5.9 2.1 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.5 65.0 0.0 14.3 0.3 0.4
D. Cayce 5 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.6 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
S. Oladimeji 8 2.8 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.1
T. Underwood 11 5.0 0.3 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.1 14.3 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
Z. Griffith 4 3.3 0.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
Total 22 201.2 73.6 36.3 13.8 7.80 2.30 13.5 43.2 34.4 68.1 11.2 21.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores