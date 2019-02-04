Just as No. 8 North Carolina has reached a good cruising speed, North Carolina State has encountered a major speed bump.

The Atlantic Coast Conference rivals meet for the second time this season Tuesday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina (17-4, 7-1) owns a five-game winning streak and sits just a half-game out of first place.

NC State has encountered a two-game losing streak, including Saturday's historically awful effort in a 47-24 home loss to Virginia Tech. It was the lowest point total for a Power Five team in the shot-clock era (since 1985), along with a list of other historic lows.

"Obviously, we got to move on, and the unfortunate thing is that we don't have a lot of time," Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.

North Carolina, which won the first meeting against NC State in Raleigh on Jan. 8, avenged its only ACC setback of the season Saturday with a 79-69 win at Louisville.

"This has been a nice run," coach Roy Williams said. "I don't sit back and say, 'OK this is where I want to be on January whatever or February whatever.' We've got to try to get better every day. Just play your butt off and do it every day and see how you end up."

This contest begins a three-game homestand for the Tar Heels.

While NC State is dealing with shooting snags, North Carolina has made 53 baskets from 3-point range in the past five games -- the most in any five-game period in school history.

The Tar Heels also saw senior forward Luke Maye put up 20 points and 11 rebounds at Louisville after what Williams called his worst game a few days earlier at Georgia Tech.

"A very competitive young man," Williams said. "So I felt pretty comfortable in the fact that he would bounce back and play well."

As the Wolfpack try to recover, perhaps their embarrassment from the Virginia Tech loss will serve as a motivating factor against UNC.

"It's just like any other game as bad as it was, as frustrating as it is to be in that position, you just have to move on," forward Wyatt Walker said. "It's definitely going to put a chip on our shoulder and we're going to respond."

Keatts said he couldn't find a silver lining, in part because he couldn't identify a player on the team who played well. NC State managed 10 second-half points.

"That's something that I never thought would happen for this team with the amount of talent we have in the locker room," guard CJ Bryce said. "Those shots will drop for us and we have more games to win."

The Wolfpack nee more from guard Markell Johnson, whom Keatts said has had trouble finding a groove since returning from a two-week absence with an injury.

"He lost some of his conditioning because of the time he has been off," Keatts said. "He missed a lot of practice time. I think his timing is off, and his conditioning is bad."

--Field Level Media

