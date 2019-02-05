Nevada has seemingly kicked up its game into a higher gear.

That can't be good news for Colorado State, which was shellacked by 40 points when it faced the Wolf Pack last month.

Sixth-ranked Nevada (21-1, 8-1) looks to continue its strong play as it pursues its eighth consecutive victory when it visits the Rams in Mountain West play on Wednesday in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Wolf Pack have won by an average of 20.3 points during their seven-game winning streak, topped by the 100-60 beat down of Colorado State on Jan. 23.

Nevada has three 20-point wins during the stretch, including last Saturday's 93-73 home victory over Boise State when Caleb Martin scored 30 points and twin brother Cody tallied a season-best 21.

The 30-point effort was Caleb's second of the season. He has knocked down 15 of 30 3-point attempts over the past three games even though he says he is putting more focus on driving for baskets.

"I'm just trying to make a conscious effort to get to the paint, whether it's an offensive rebound, drive and kick, drive and try to get a layup or whatever I can, just any way I can get to the paint," Martin told reporters after the win over Boise State. "It's really helped me out a lot because I'm kind of working my way inside out.

"It's helped me not rely on the 3 as much, and whenever I start attacking guys, they give me a little more space and that's when I have the opportunity to shoot the 3-ball comfortably."

Martin averages a team-best 19 points per game. Senior post player Jordan Caroline is a strong inside compliment with averages of 18.4 points and 9.9 rebounds. Caroline has 13 double-doubles this season.

The Wolf Pack are averaging 93.3 points over the past three games after scoring less than 80 in 11 of the previous 13 games.

Junior guard Jazz Johnson insists nothing changed with the team's approach.

"I wouldn't say we're doing anything different," Johnson told reporters. "We're staying at it and continually getting up shots and at some point it's going to click."

Colorado State (9-13, 4-5) is coming off a strong performance in which it walloped host Air Force 85-53 last Saturday.

The Rams shot 61.1 percent from the field and limited the Falcons to 32.7 percent.

"I thought our guys were just terrific on both ends and really focused," Colorado State coach Niko Medved said after the contest. "Defensively, we did a great job of making Air Force do what they don't want to do. We didn't give up back cuts. ...

"It was a really great performance by our guys. It's hard to play much better than we did."

Junior center Nico Carvacho had 20 points and 14 rebounds for his Mountain West-leading 14th double-double of the season. Carvacho, who has team-leading averages of 15.4 points and 12.7 rebounds, also moved into second place in program history with 815 rebounds, 36 behind leader Pat Durham (1985-89).

An issue for the Rams in the 40-point loss to Nevada was ball-handling. They committed 21 turnovers while allowing the Wolf Pack to shoot 56.1 percent from the field.

Against Air Force, Colorado State had just 11 miscues.

"We let our defense create our offense," junior guard Anthony Masinton-Bonner told reporters. "When he do that, I don't think anyone can beat us."

--Field Level Media

