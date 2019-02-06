CINCY
No. 25 Cincinnati looks to avoid trap game at Memphis

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 06, 2019

Cincinnati is in search of its eighth consecutive victory when it travels to Memphis on Thursday night in a classic trap game for the No. 25 Bearcats at FedEx Forum.

The Bearcats (19-3) entered the Top 25 for the first time all season and embark on a two-game road trip that starts against the Tigers and ends at No. 12 Houston on Sunday. The Bearcats and Cougars are tied atop the American Athletic Conference at 8-1.

Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin couldn't care less about the Top 25.

"I'm more worried about Selection Sunday," Cronin said Monday. "... I don't worry about the Top 25 rankings. I'd rather win on gameday. I don't say this to be condescending, but what writers think about us or any team, they're not in the room on Selection Sunday ... It's exciting for your fans and for your players and stuff like that."

It would be easy for the Bearcats to look past Memphis ahead to Sunday's titanic matchup in Houston; the Tigers (13-9, 5-4) limp into the contest as losers of two straight and three of their past four.

Cincy leans heavily on superstar junior guard Jarron Cumberland, second in the AAC in scoring at 18.7 points per game. He's scored 23 points or more in three straight games and notched a season-high 34 points on Jan. 15 against South Florida.

Cumberland scored 24 to rally the Bearcats to a 73-68 win over SMU on Saturday.

But the Tigers can score points in bunches. Memphis leads the AAC in scoring at 82.8 points per game, also good enough for 21st in the country, more than seven points per game better than the Bearcats.

Senior guard Jeremiah Martin leads the Tigers with 16.3 points per game, followed by senior forward Kyvon Davenport (14.4) and freshman guard Tyler Harris (12.6).

Martin went for 41 -- all in the second half -- in the Tigers' 84-78 loss to South Florida on Saturday. Martin moved into 21st on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,275 points. His effort set a school record for points in a half and was the first 40-point performance by a Tigers player since Marcus Moody scored 41 in 1997.

"It really doesn't feel good because we lost," Martin said after the game. "If we would have won, it would have been great, I would have been happy."

The Tigers lost despite forcing USF into 30 turnovers.

Martin also leads the team in assists (4.3) and steals (2.4) per game.

The Tigers haven't hit the 80-point mark in four straight games, and Cincinnati hopes its defense can make it five.

The Bearcats enter the game 10th in the country in scoring defense, at 61.5 points per game.

However, the Bearcats are vulnerable on the boards, coming in at 10th in the conference with 35.5 rebounds per game. Memphis is third in the AAC with 38.2 boards per game, led by Davenport (7.4) and guard Raynere Thornton (6.5).

This is the first meeting between the teams this season, with the rematch set for March 2 in Cincinnati.

--Field Level Media

12T
away team logo 25 Cincinnati 19-3 ---
home team logo Memphis 13-9 ---
Cincinnati
Roster
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
C. Broome
R. Fredericks
T. Moore
M. Diarra
L. Johnson
E. Nsoseme
S. Martin
J. Koz
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Cumberland 22 31.2 18.7 4.0 3.5 1.3 0.4 2.6 42.9 42.3 76.8 1.0 3.0
K. Williams 22 25.3 11.0 3.2 1.0 1.2 0.9 1.4 50.0 34.7 62.5 1.4 1.8
T. Scott 22 29.2 9.3 6.3 1.5 0.8 0.6 1.2 51.3 23.1 70.0 1.9 4.4
J. Jenifer 21 25.4 8.8 1.7 3.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 45.5 45.0 76.3 0.0 1.6
N. Brooks 22 22.0 8.5 5.7 0.5 0.4 1.5 1.0 58.2 0.0 64.8 2.2 3.5
C. Broome 22 21.0 8.2 1.8 2.7 0.8 0.0 1.4 40.6 18.5 80.0 0.4 1.4
R. Fredericks 22 11.2 2.9 2.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 40.7 25.9 80.0 0.8 1.1
T. Moore 22 11.7 2.6 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.3 35.6 27.1 100.0 0.4 1.1
M. Diarra 12 6.4 2.4 2.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.0 44.4 50.0 57.1 0.5 1.5
L. Johnson 21 8.9 2.3 1.5 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.7 42.1 20.0 77.8 0.6 1.0
E. Nsoseme 22 13.5 1.7 4.2 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.3 38.9 0.0 37.5 1.3 3.0
S. Martin 7 1.9 0.7 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
J. Koz 5 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 22 202.3 75.0 38.2 14.5 6.80 4.80 10.7 45.9 34.9 70.5 11.9 23.7
Memphis
Roster
J. Martin
K. Davenport
T. Harris
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
A. Lomax
M. Parks Jr.
A. Jones
I. Maurice
E. Olds
V. Enoh
D. Wingett
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Martin 22 33.5 16.3 4.1 4.3 2.4 0.5 2.8 44.2 31.7 68.7 1.1 3.0
K. Davenport 22 25.6 14.4 7.4 1.0 0.7 0.6 1.7 50.9 42.1 60.4 2.8 4.6
T. Harris 22 27.6 12.6 1.8 2.2 0.7 0.0 1.9 37.7 32.4 86.3 0.3 1.5
K. Brewton Jr. 22 20.7 8.9 2.4 2.1 1.5 0.0 1.5 51.0 34.0 69.8 0.8 1.6
R. Thornton 22 23.9 7.4 6.5 0.9 1.0 0.5 1.6 51.3 43.5 69.6 2.4 4.2
A. Lomax 21 22.8 5.9 3.7 2.9 1.3 0.0 2.2 36.1 5.6 72.5 1.1 2.5
M. Parks Jr. 21 13.8 5.9 2.7 0.2 0.3 0.5 1.0 63.9 20.0 65.4 1.3 1.3
A. Jones 22 17.9 5.5 2.9 2.1 0.6 0.5 1.5 40.6 35.3 82.4 0.5 2.4
I. Maurice 22 13.7 5.5 3.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 1.1 43.9 29.2 82.9 0.6 2.5
E. Olds 5 2.2 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.4 50.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
V. Enoh 8 7.8 1.0 1.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.4 50.0 0.0 40.0 0.9 0.4
D. Wingett 4 6.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 10.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 22 202.3 82.8 41.6 15.9 8.90 3.50 15.7 45.4 32.5 70.6 13.3 25.0
