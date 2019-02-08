The difference in LSU basketball this season is that when the plot thickens, the Tigers have several stars unafraid to step onto center stage and into the spotlight.

In beating Mississippi State Wednesday night 92-88 in overtime at Humphrey Coliseum - LSU's third overtime SEC win this season - the No. 21 Tigers (18-4, 8-1 SEC) saw flashes of what star freshman forward Naz Reid could do in the clutch.

Reid scored seven of his career-high tying 29 points in the overtime period. He and 25 points combined in the second half and overtime period.

Reid and sophomore point guard Tremont Waters will be the lead actors when LSU plays host to Auburn (16-6, 5-4) at the Maravich Center on Saturday. Reid and Waters combined for 55 points in the victory over Mississippi State.

"We played smart down the stretch to get it to overtime, and then we made some plays in overtime," LSU coach Will Wade said. "We needed to get (Reid) the ball in better space. He was phenomenal."

The victory atoned for a one-point road loss against Arkansas last Saturday, when Waters, a force throughout that game, made an ill-advised alley-oop pass inside the final 35 seconds with LSU leading by a point. That turnover turned into Arkansas' winning basket.

Against Mississippi State, LSU had to erase a 10-point second-half deficit. Reid's 3-pointer with 11.3 second left in overtime - which hit the front of the rim and then bounced in - was the decisive basket.

"I just had to attack," Reid said. "I wasn't going at their bigs strong in the first half. I went at them strong enough in the second half and imposed my will. ... Me and Tre told the team that we were not coming out of here with a loss. So we pinned our ears back and won it."

Auburn has won three consecutive SEC games - 92-58 over Missouri, 84-63 over Alabama and 76-62 over Florida on Tuesday - all at home.

It had been 20 years since Auburn defeated Florida on its home court.

"It's a great win," coach Bruce Pearl said. "It's a great program win, because, you know, when we go to recruit against Florida, (it) is still one of those programs. It's Kentucky, and then there's a few others, and they're kind of in that class of a few others in our league."

Auburn played much better defense during its three-game homestand, forcing Alabama into 21 turnovers and Florida into 17.

"The things that were ailing us on the road were things that we were able to get healthy with," Pearl said. "And, that was getting some defensive swagger."

Auburn also is getting more players involved on the offensive end. Ten players scored against Florida.

--Field Level Media

