No. 15 Purdue is flying high.

Nebraska has hit a wall.

What might have been a tasty morsel of a game a month ago, Saturday's matchup at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette pits the Boilermakers, who have won seven straight, against the Cornhuskers, who have lost six consecutive games.

The Cornhuskers (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten) are coming off their worst performance at home in the history of Pinnacle Bank Arena. In Wednesday's loss to No. 24 Maryland, Nebraska was held to a season- and arena-low 45 points.

Nebraska shot 21.1 percent, lowest ever at PBA, while Maryland center Bruno Fernando bullied his way to an arena-record 19 rebounds.

"Nobody's really having fun right now," junior forward Isaiah Roby told the Lincoln Journal Star. "We all had really big expectations for this season, and we know that time keeps running out with every game we play."

Whispers are growing louder and louder around Lincoln that Tim Miles is done. If that's the case, Miles is not going down without a fight.

"I hope and pray to God that this is rock bottom," Miles said. "But until we can get out of our own way on offense. ... The kids are still competing on defense, I think. But until we can get out of our own way and find some rhythm on offense, we've got a real problem."

Going to play the nation's 15th-ranked team on perhaps the toughest Big Ten home court is Nebraska's immediate problem.

The Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2) overcame a 13-point deficit on Sunday to beat Minnesota at Mackey. Carsen Edwards was held to just two first-half points and finished with 17 to lead Purdue.

Purdue's two post players, Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms, combined for 31 points, 12 rebounds -- as well as Haarms' five blocks.

Despite the Boilermakers' consistent play inside and out and the Cornhuskers' skid, Purdue head coach Matt Painter is not taking Saturday's foe lightly.

"They have some guys that are proven scorers in our league who have hit a rough patch," Painter said. "As a coach, you have to prepare your players for your opponents' best effort."

Painter is wary of James Palmer Jr., the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten. And though point guard Glynn Watson Jr., Nebraska's third-leading scorer, has struggled the past two games scoring six points and recording one assist, Painter knows Watson is dangerous.

"Watson is a guy who can heat up and drop 25 points on you," Painter said. "You have to keep him from getting to his sweet spots. He loves getting to that 12- 18-foot area for his pull-ups."

Painter says that while things have snowballed for Nebraska, his team has to "prepare for their best shot."

Purdue sits in second place in the Big Ten, a half-game behind Michigan. Edwards leads the team in scoring at 24.5 points per game. He was just named Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 27.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in Purdue's past two victories.

Edwards is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation's top point guard.

During Purdue's winning streak, the Boilermakers are connecting on nearly 43 percent of their 3-point attempts and lead the Big Ten in making 10.6 from long range each game.

The Boilermakers are perfect at Mackey Arena against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten before the 2011-12 season, and have won by an average of 14.1 points per game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.