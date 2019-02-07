WISC
MICH

No. 7 Michigan seeks revenge against No. 19 Wisconsin

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 07, 2019

Michigan bounced back from its worst game of the season with a solid road win on Tuesday. The Wolverines will now seek some revenge against the team that handed them their first loss.

Michigan posted a 77-65 victory at Rutgers on Tuesday after getting blown out at Iowa a week ago. The No. 7 Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten), who took sole possession of first place in the conference, return home to face red-hot Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

"We have responded well to losses, but our loss this past Friday is really disappointing because we played our worst game. But you are not going to play great games for 31 games, you're just not going to do it," Wolverines coach John Beilein said. "You have to accept it, move on and try to get better from it. We were really good (Tuesday)."

The No. 19 Badgers (17-6, 9-3) have been really good since defeating Michigan 64-54 on Jan. 19. That started off their current six-game winning streak.

Wisconsin's defense and junior big man Ethan Happ were the difference that day. The Badgers forced 16 turnovers while Happ racked up 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Repeating that feat in Ann Arbor will be a monumental task. The Wolverines have won 20 straight at the Crisler Center.

Point guard Zavier Simpson recorded the school's sixth triple-double in Michigan's last home game, a victory over Ohio State. He engineered the attack at Rutgers with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

"He's playing at an elite level right now," junior center Jon Teske told the Detroit News. "He's really carrying us right now. He's the leader of the team so we all have got to follow him, and he sets the tone.

"In practice he comes ready to play every day. In games he sets the tone early on the defensive side of the ball," Teske said. "He's willing to share the ball. He gets to the rim easy for those hooks. He rebounds well for a guard. He's playing at an elite level and it takes our team to the next level."

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, who scored a game-high 23 points Tuesday, has something to prove to the Badgers. He was held scoreless in 23 minutes at Wisconsin, the only game in the last 12 outings that he failed to reach double figures.

Wisconsin has frustrated opponents by slowing the game down and forcing tough shots. The Badgers, who could pull even with Michigan in the standings with a win, have allowed an average of 53.8 points during their winning streak.

Their latest victory came at Minnesota on Wednesday, a 56-51 defensive struggle in which Wisconsin shot a season-low 34.5 percent from the field.

"It was a gritty win," coach Greg Gard said. "This league is a grinder, as everyone knows, specifically when you're on the road. Proud of our guys and how they battled to come in here and to play with the lead the entire time. Defensively, I thought we were really good again. We made enough plays down the stretch to withstand our lead and close the door."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
Z. Simpson
3 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
9.2 Pts. Per Game 9.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
55.2 Field Goal % 43.5
0.0 Three Point % 27.5
47.6 Free Throw % 63.4
away team logo
22
E. Happ F
18.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 5.1 APG
home team logo
3
Z. Simpson G
9.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.0 APG
12T
away team logo 19 Wisconsin 17-6 ---
home team logo 7 Michigan 21-2 ---
MICH -6.5, O/U 120.5
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
MICH -6.5, O/U 120.5
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 19 Wisconsin 17-6 71.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 7 Michigan 21-2 71.1 PPG 39 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
22
E. Happ F 18.3 PPG 10.4 RPG 5.1 APG 55.2 FG%
3
Z. Simpson G 9.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 6.0 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wisconsin
Roster
E. Happ
D. Trice
B. Davison
N. Reuvers
B. Pritzl
K. Iverson
K. King
A. Ford
C. Thomas IV
T. Strickland
T. Anderson
W. McGrory
M. Ballard
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Happ 23 32.1 18.3 10.4 5.1 1.0 1.2 2.7 55.2 0.0 47.6 2.1 8.3
D. Trice 23 32.8 13.4 2.9 2.7 0.9 0.0 1.5 43.3 44.7 74.0 0.2 2.7
B. Davison 23 31.6 11.2 3.0 1.8 1.2 0.0 1.0 43.0 43.0 79.3 0.3 2.7
N. Reuvers 23 22.0 8.3 3.2 1.1 0.4 1.9 0.9 49.0 39.7 70.0 0.9 2.3
B. Pritzl 23 19.4 4.8 2.2 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.3 45.8 40.0 92.0 0.3 1.9
K. Iverson 22 22.3 4.8 3.9 0.8 1.0 0.4 0.9 51.3 0.0 57.8 1.0 2.8
K. King 23 19.3 4.2 2.2 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 47.9 40.6 70.0 0.6 1.6
A. Ford 20 14.8 3.2 2.0 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 31.4 28.1 100.0 0.4 1.6
C. Thomas IV 19 5.6 2.1 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.4 45.5 37.5 70.0 0.7 0.8
T. Strickland 14 3.4 2.0 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.3 40.9 50.0 75.0 0.1 0.3
T. Anderson 8 6.9 1.6 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 60.0 100.0 0.0 0.1 1.0
W. McGrory 9 2.9 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 25.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1
M. Ballard 7 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.3 0.0
Total 23 202.1 71.4 37.2 13.6 5.50 4.10 9.3 47.2 39.7 66.1 7.6 26.7
Michigan
Roster
I. Brazdeikis
J. Poole
C. Matthews
Z. Simpson
J. Teske
I. Livers
E. Brooks
A. Davis
B. Johns Jr.
C. Castleton
C. Baird
D. DeJulius
A. Nunez
L. Wilson
R. Ozuna-Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Brazdeikis 23 29.9 15.5 5.5 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.2 46.9 39.8 78.1 1.1 4.4
J. Poole 23 32.8 12.9 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.3 1.9 45.9 40.8 81.5 0.3 2.8
C. Matthews 23 31.7 12.5 5.3 1.3 1.2 0.5 1.7 42.3 31.9 62.6 1.7 3.6
Z. Simpson 23 33.2 9.2 5.3 6.0 1.4 0.1 1.8 43.5 27.5 63.4 0.5 4.8
J. Teske 23 26.9 8.8 6.3 0.8 0.7 2.2 0.4 51.0 30.8 57.1 2.0 4.4
I. Livers 21 21.0 7.5 3.9 0.6 0.9 0.4 0.7 47.4 42.9 76.0 0.9 3.0
E. Brooks 23 14.3 2.8 1.0 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.6 37.7 28.6 66.7 0.0 1.0
A. Davis 18 4.6 1.3 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 68.8 0.0 33.3 0.3 0.6
B. Johns Jr. 17 4.5 1.1 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 63.6 100.0 75.0 0.4 0.9
C. Castleton 9 2.4 0.7 1.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 22.2 0.0 28.6 0.7 1.0
C. Baird 8 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 20.0 33.3 0.0 0.1 0.0
D. DeJulius 14 2.9 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 15.4 11.1 25.0 0.1 0.2
A. Nunez 13 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 12.5 12.5 0.0 0.1 0.2
L. Wilson 6 2.2 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
R. Ozuna-Harrison 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 23 200.0 71.1 39 13.4 6.50 4.30 9.4 44.9 35.0 68.4 9.0 26.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores