No. 15 Texas Tech eyes rare win at Oklahoma State

  • Feb 13, 2019

Visits to Stillwater haven't been much fun for Texas Tech over the years.

The No. 15 Red Raiders hope to make this season's journey more enjoyable when they visit Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) has dropped 14 of its past 15 games in Stillwater, with the one win during the stretch occurring in 2016. The Red Raiders are just 4-23 overall at Oklahoma State but figure to have a chance at leaving victorious this time.

The Cowboys (9-14, 2-8) have struggled against Big 12 foes, while Texas Tech appears to have set aside a brief funk with four victories in the past five games.

The Red Raiders posted a 66-54 road win at Oklahoma on Saturday, an effort that encouraged coach Chris Beard.

"We all feel the pressure and the need to win these games, but there is something bigger than each individual game that is coming," Beard told reporters. "For us, it's just playing the best we can.

"Are we playing better right now than we were a couple of weeks ago? Yes. Are we playing as well as we can? No. This time of year is about trying to improve, and (Saturday) against an opponent and coach (Lon Kruger) that we have a lot of respect for, I thought we did improve."

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver continues to lead the Red Raiders in scoring (17.6), rebounding (6.3) and assists (3.8). He has scored in double digits in each of the past 10 games and had 13 points against Oklahoma.

Senior forward Tariq Owens makes his presence felt on the defensive end and had four blocks against the Sooners. He has 59 on the campaign, just 12 off the program's single-season mark set by Tony Battie in the 1996-97 campaign.

Oklahoma State has dropped its last three games and six of the past seven. The only win during that stretch came in a nonconference contest against South Carolina.

The Cowboys didn't have enough firepower to stick with Kansas on Saturday and succumbed 84-72 to the host Jayhawks.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton hears the chatter and is aware the season is being viewed as a major disappointment by outsiders.

"We've got to figure it out, we're getting better," Boynton told reporters. "I'm sure some of you guys who haven't seen us very often this year look at our record and think, 'That team really shouldn't be in the Big 12 this year,' but we are improving and we'll continue to put in work.

"Whatever the thing is that people have that make them quit, I don't possess it. So we'll keep working, we'll keep fighting and keep trying to compete, and eventually we will have a breakthrough and our guys won't look back."

Junior forward Cameron McGriff scored 22 points against Kansas. McGriff, who averages team highs of 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, averaged just eight points on 6-of-19 shooting over the previous two games.

Junior guard Thomas Dziagwa has made three or more 3-pointers in seven of the past eight games. He has knocked down a team-leading 71 while averaging 10.7 points.

The Red Raiders and Cowboys will meet again in Lubbock, Texas on Feb. 27.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Culver
23 G
C. McGriff
12 F
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
50.0 Field Goal % 39.8
32.6 Three Point % 34.0
67.5 Free Throw % 76.5
23
J. Culver G
17.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.8 APG
12
C. McGriff F
13.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.9 APG
12T
Texas Tech
Roster
J. Culver
D. Moretti
M. Mooney
T. Owens
B. Francis
K. Edwards
D. Corprew
N. Odiase
M. Ondigo
P. Hicks
J. Mballa
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
K. Moore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Culver 24 31.4 17.6 6.3 3.8 1.2 0.4 2.9 50.0 32.6 67.5 1.3 5.0
D. Moretti 24 30.1 10.7 1.8 2.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 48.2 41.7 92.2 0.1 1.7
M. Mooney 24 29.2 10.6 3.3 3.0 1.8 0.2 2.6 43.5 33.3 73.0 0.2 3.1
T. Owens 24 24.2 8.2 5.3 0.8 0.5 2.5 1.1 55.7 24.0 74.5 2.0 3.3
B. Francis 24 23.5 6.0 2.4 1.5 0.8 0.1 1.1 34.7 33.3 70.8 0.4 2.0
K. Edwards 24 20.1 6.0 2.6 1.5 0.9 0.3 1.3 42.1 42.5 62.5 0.4 2.3
D. Corprew 23 14.4 5.6 3.9 0.5 0.3 0.2 1.0 56.5 41.2 62.5 1.3 2.6
N. Odiase 23 16.5 3.9 5.3 0.3 0.4 1.0 1.0 53.2 0.0 63.2 1.7 3.7
M. Ondigo 12 7.9 1.8 1.7 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.6 36.4 0.0 55.6 0.9 0.8
P. Hicks 11 3.6 1.2 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 33.3 22.2 75.0 0.2 0.6
J. Mballa 12 3.9 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 37.5 0.0 35.7 0.2 0.2
A. Sorrells 11 4.2 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 20.0 0.0 66.7 0.1 0.2
A. Benson 13 4.2 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 30.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3
K. Moore 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 24 200.0 70.6 36.7 13.9 7.40 4.90 13.4 46.6 34.5 70.2 8.8 25.8
Oklahoma State
Roster
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
M. Weathers
C. Jones
M. Cunningham
I. Likekele
Y. Anei
M. Calloo
K. Jones
L. Major
D. Demuth
T. Reeves
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. McGriff 23 33.3 13.4 7.5 1.9 1.2 1.0 1.8 39.8 34.0 76.5 2.3 5.2
L. Waters III 23 33.5 12.2 4.7 2.8 1.2 0.2 1.7 43.7 46.3 95.0 0.9 3.8
T. Dziagwa 23 30.0 10.7 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.0 1.4 41.2 44.7 66.7 0.1 2.7
M. Weathers 16 20.4 9.2 2.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.9 44.2 22.2 62.7 0.7 2.1
C. Jones 14 20.4 8.2 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.7 34.5 30.4 72.7 0.5 2.5
M. Cunningham 7 18.3 8.0 1.6 1.1 0.7 0.0 1.3 44.9 44.4 0.0 0.1 1.4
I. Likekele 23 27.5 7.8 4.6 3.8 1.3 0.3 2.1 46.1 27.8 64.7 0.4 4.1
Y. Anei 23 22.1 7.4 4.5 0.6 0.1 2.0 1.4 65.7 0.0 62.1 1.9 2.6
M. Calloo 16 10.8 2.5 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.7 32.7 11.8 50.0 0.6 1.0
K. Jones 8 6.9 1.3 1.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.5 57.1 0.0 33.3 0.4 1.0
L. Major 11 3.5 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 62.5 40.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
D. Demuth 23 9.6 1.1 1.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 26.7 50.0 36.4 0.8 0.7
T. Reeves 4 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 23 199.9 69.0 38.4 13.6 5.80 4.00 13.0 43.2 38.6 68.7 9.7 25.3
