WAKE
FSU

No. 17 Florida State surging as Wake Forest visits

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 13, 2019

Florida State moved up five spots to No. 17 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll this week after its gutsy, 80-75 overtime win Saturday against No. 16 Louisville.

The comeback victory against the Cardinals also marked the Seminoles' fifth win in a row, inserting Florida State (18-5, 6-4 ACC) squarely back into the ACC race for one of the top four seeds with the conference schedule beginning to wind down.

"It's been an amazing feeling knowing where we've come from," senior guard Terance Mann told the Tallahassee Democrat on Saturday after the win against Louisville. "Being 1-4 and that feeling of being at the bottom of the league when you know you're not supposed to be there -- mustering up some confidence and being able to punch people in the face and get back is definitely a great feeling."

Next up? A struggling Wake Forest team, which has lost five of its last six games and eight of 10 coming into Wednesday's contest in Tallahassee, where the Seminoles have only lost once this season -- a last-second heartbreaker to No. 1 Duke in early January.

Florida State is in the midst of its longest ACC win streak in seven years. They won seven conference games in a row back in the 2011-12 season, the same year the Seminoles won their only ACC Championship.

The Demon Deacons (9-13, 2-8), meanwhile, are second-to-last in the ACC, but they are coming off their first win in a nearly a month. Last Tuesday, guard Chaundee Brown drilled a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime to beat Pittsburgh 78-76, snapping a five-game skid.

Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said the long break in between games has been good for his team, and he hopes the Demon Deacons can start fast Wednesday against Florida State -- something they didn't do in lopsided losses to Clemson (63-37), Louisville (82-54) and No. 3 Virginia (68-45) over the last few weeks.

"A lot of that is making shots. We've had opportunities to score the ball, we just haven't been able to score the ball early," Manning told 247sports.com "Even the Pitt game, in the first half we missed five to six layups, or what I consider layups. You make those and it's a little bit different spin. For us, we have to get better with the starts, but we also have to reward ourselves with our opportunities as well."

Wake Forest is led by guard Brandon Childress at 15.3 points per game, followed by forward Jaylen Hoard (14 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Brown (10.9 points). Florida State is paced by forward Mfiondu Kabengele with 13.6 points per game, followed by Mann at 12.3. Mann also leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per game.

Wednesday will mark the first of two late-season meetings between the Seminoles and the Demon Deacons. The rematch will come in both teams' regular-season finales March 9 in Winston Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest also marks one of Florida State's final four home ACC games left on the schedule. After Wednesday, the Seminoles start an eight-day, three-game road trip: Saturday at Georgia Tech, Feb. 19 at Clemson and then a showdown with No. 8 North Carolina on Feb. 23.

The Demon Deacons, meanwhile, get the Tar Heels on Saturday at home.

Wake Forest leads the all-time series with Florida State 26-25.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Childress
0 G
T. Forrest
3 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
39.9 Field Goal % 43.6
38.2 Three Point % 17.4
79.8 Free Throw % 76.9
away team logo
0
B. Childress G
15.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
3
T. Forrest G
9.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG
12T
away team logo Wake Forest 9-13 ---
home team logo 17 Florida State 18-5 ---
FSU -18, O/U 142
Donald L. Tucker Center Tallahassee, FL
FSU -18, O/U 142
Donald L. Tucker Center Tallahassee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Wake Forest 9-13 69.0 PPG 42.6 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo 17 Florida State 18-5 77.1 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
0
B. Childress G 15.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.1 APG 39.9 FG%
3
T. Forrest G 9.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.0 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wake Forest
Roster
B. Childress
J. Hoard
C. Brown
S. Wright Jr.
I. Mucius
O. Sarr
T. Johnson
I. Smart
M. Wynn
S. Okeke
A. Spivey
J. Lewis
B. Buchanan
A. Bilas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Childress 22 36.7 15.3 3.5 4.1 1.6 0.0 2.9 39.9 38.2 79.8 0.5 3.1
J. Hoard 22 31.0 14.0 8.4 1.4 0.7 0.7 2.7 46.9 20.5 74.7 2.9 5.5
C. Brown 22 28.3 10.9 4.3 1.3 0.7 0.3 1.5 38.7 30.1 80.0 1.6 2.7
S. Wright Jr. 22 22.6 7.0 2.5 0.8 0.4 0.0 1.4 41.3 26.7 52.2 0.5 2.0
I. Mucius 22 22.4 6.6 3.6 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.8 34.2 26.2 61.0 1.1 2.5
O. Sarr 22 21.2 5.8 5.6 0.5 0.4 0.9 1.4 45.7 23.1 72.2 2.3 3.3
T. Johnson 18 20.2 5.6 1.7 1.4 0.6 0.0 1.4 35.5 29.2 76.9 0.1 1.6
I. Smart 18 14.4 2.5 3.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.8 52.9 0.0 64.3 1.2 1.9
M. Wynn 18 6.8 2.2 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 26.7 25.0 88.9 0.5 0.5
S. Okeke 14 4.9 0.7 1.5 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 23.1 0.0 50.0 0.9 0.6
A. Spivey 7 2.7 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 20.0 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.4
J. Lewis 8 4.4 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.6 11.1 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.5
B. Buchanan 6 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.3 0.0
A. Bilas 6 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 22 202.3 69.0 42.6 10.5 5.00 2.80 13.4 40.0 29.8 73.1 13.1 25.3
Florida State
Roster
M. Kabengele
T. Mann
T. Forrest
M. Walker
P. Cofer
P. Savoy
D. Nichols
C. Koumadje
D. Vassell
R. Gray
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
H. Prieto
T. Light
J. Lindner
W. Miles
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Kabengele 23 20.4 13.6 5.3 0.3 0.6 1.1 1.2 52.3 41.2 77.5 2.1 3.2
T. Mann 23 31.2 12.3 6.6 2.1 0.6 0.3 2.1 53.0 46.7 78.3 2.7 3.9
T. Forrest 23 30.4 9.4 5.0 4.0 2.2 0.2 2.0 43.6 17.4 76.9 1.0 3.9
M. Walker 21 26.6 8.2 2.1 1.8 0.9 0.2 2.1 35.1 37.8 75.0 0.5 1.7
P. Cofer 11 24.9 7.5 2.9 1.0 0.2 0.1 1.7 39.0 37.5 61.5 0.8 2.1
P. Savoy 23 18.3 7.0 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.2 1.0 36.0 30.6 81.1 0.3 1.6
D. Nichols 23 17.7 6.6 1.4 1.7 0.7 0.1 1.7 41.4 34.4 71.9 0.3 1.2
C. Koumadje 23 15.7 5.9 5.2 0.3 0.3 1.5 1.1 58.0 0.0 54.1 1.9 3.3
D. Vassell 19 8.4 4.2 1.2 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.3 47.5 37.0 65.0 0.4 0.7
R. Gray 23 11.7 4.1 2.0 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.8 47.3 25.0 69.0 0.5 1.5
A. Polite 21 12.2 3.0 1.7 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.7 36.2 20.0 82.4 0.6 1.1
W. Wilkes 11 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.4 37.5 33.3 66.7 0.2 0.5
H. Prieto 5 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
T. Light 3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Lindner 4 1.3 0.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
W. Miles 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 23 202.2 77.1 39.3 13.0 7.90 3.90 14.2 45.0 33.7 74.3 12.0 24.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores