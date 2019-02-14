LSU
UGA

No. 19 LSU won't relax for visit to Georgia

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 14, 2019

Now that No. 19 LSU has scaled a basketball mountain it has only gazed at in amazement for nearly a decade -- beating Kentucky at Rupp Arena for the first time since 2009 -- coach Will Wade knows a trap could be set for Saturday's road game at beleaguered Georgia in Athens.

The Tigers (20-4, 10-1 SEC) have won 13 of their last 14 games, including a 92-82 victory over Georgia (10-14, 1-10) in Baton Rouge on Jan. 23. Georgia has lost five consecutive games, and its last three losses -- to Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M -- have come by an average of 16 points.

After LSU's 73-71, buzzer-beating victory over Kentucky on Tuesday night, Wade preached the 24-hour rule to his players. He also stressed how disappointed he was in what he considered a sleep-walking defensive performance in the 10-point victory over Georgia.

"Our transition defense was awful, our post defense was even worse and our on-ball defense was not very good, and we got just cut up," Wade said after that game. "They were cutting so much harder than us. They just cut us up."

First-year Georgia coach Tom Crean has had a bad-news, good-news week. After an 80-64 home loss to Ole Miss on Feb. 9, Crean uncharacteristically blasted his players for their lack of mental toughness.

"It's all on me, because I'm the one who decided to keep these guys on the team," Crean said. "I live with that every day."

A day later, Crean realized he had gone too far and apologized to his players privately and to the public.

"I am definitely sorry, to them, which I've apologized to them," Crean said. "We've talked about a lot of things, but I definitely apologized to them for (the comments) and anyone else I offended, because that wasn't the intent."

Two days later, Crean was able to secure the commitment of one of country's best high school players, Atlanta native Anthony Edwards.

A day after that, the Bulldogs were routed at Texas A&M, 73-56.

LSU is undefeated in the conference on the road. Point guard Tremont Waters did not shoot well against Kentucky, but he is the catalyst, leading the team with 15.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.1 steals a game. Freshman forward Naz Reid, who scored five points in the final 3:45 against Kentucky, is averaging 13.8 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds a game.

LSU also has been dominant at the free-throw line (445 of 582, 76.5 percent), getting to the line an average of 24.3 times a game.

In the victory over Kentucky, LSU again showed the poise of a team that is improving weekly. The Tigers have fallen behind by double digits in their last four games but won three of them. LSU trailed by nine points to Kentucky three minutes into the second half but did not panic.

"We've got a very, very good team," Wade said. "We've grown as the season has gone along. ... We've gotten better, and (the victory over Kentucky) confirmed that for a lot of folks."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Waters
3 G
N. Claxton
33 F
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
43.2 Field Goal % 43.7
33.6 Three Point % 27.5
79.8 Free Throw % 63.8
3
T. Waters G
15.7 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.0 APG
33
N. Claxton F
12.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.0 APG
12T
away team logo 19 LSU 20-4 ---
home team logo Georgia 10-14 ---
LSU
Roster
T. Waters
N. Reid
S. Mays
J. Smart
E. Williams
K. Bigby-Williams
M. Taylor
D. Days
D. Edwards
M. Graves
W. Reese
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Waters 24 32.5 15.7 3.1 6.0 3.1 0.1 3.7 43.3 33.6 79.8 0.3 2.8
N. Reid 24 24.8 13.8 6.3 0.9 0.8 0.9 2.5 49.8 37.7 74.5 2.3 4.0
S. Mays 24 31.5 13.3 3.0 2.2 2.0 0.2 1.3 43.9 32.8 87.0 0.3 2.7
J. Smart 24 28.6 10.1 3.3 2.4 1.3 0.1 1.9 35.4 30.0 84.1 0.5 2.7
E. Williams 23 21.0 8.0 5.8 0.4 0.3 0.7 1.3 62.6 20.0 68.6 2.7 3.0
K. Bigby-Williams 24 19.5 7.7 5.9 0.3 0.4 1.9 0.8 69.9 0.0 62.5 2.3 3.6
M. Taylor 24 22.8 7.0 3.6 0.6 0.7 0.2 1.2 47.9 30.0 70.2 1.3 2.3
D. Days 24 15.5 5.3 4.3 0.3 0.8 0.4 0.6 46.5 32.6 84.0 2.1 2.1
D. Edwards 9 17.1 4.4 1.6 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.3 39.4 30.0 72.7 0.4 1.1
M. Graves 6 6.0 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 36.4 33.3 100.0 0.2 0.5
W. Reese 7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
Total 24 204.2 82.9 40.5 13.8 9.70 4.60 14.1 46.9 32.5 76.5 13.1 25.1
Georgia
Roster
N. Claxton
R. Hammonds
T. Crump
D. Ogbeide
T. Hightower
J. Harris
W. Jackson II
E. Wilridge
T. Fagan
A. Ngumezi
I. Sargiunas
J. Toppin
C. Harrison
M. Edwards
C. O'Neill
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Claxton 24 31.1 12.7 9.2 2.0 1.3 2.6 1.9 43.7 27.5 63.8 2.4 6.8
R. Hammonds 24 24.5 12.4 6.4 1.7 0.9 0.5 2.6 49.1 37.1 82.3 1.8 4.6
T. Crump 24 20.0 10.0 1.9 1.8 0.4 0.0 1.4 39.9 37.6 82.4 0.2 1.7
D. Ogbeide 24 21.2 9.9 5.6 1.0 0.3 0.5 1.7 54.1 0.0 57.5 1.6 4.0
T. Hightower 24 19.8 8.0 2.3 1.8 0.5 0.0 2.0 42.0 30.3 71.2 0.4 1.9
J. Harris 21 16.4 5.7 3.5 1.2 1.0 0.5 1.7 42.6 36.7 82.4 1.0 2.6
W. Jackson II 24 20.8 5.3 1.3 1.8 0.5 0.2 1.2 37.1 33.3 79.3 0.4 1.0
E. Wilridge 21 18.8 3.0 2.6 1.5 0.5 0.6 1.1 33.3 13.3 80.6 0.9 1.7
T. Fagan 23 12.5 3.0 1.7 0.9 0.2 0.3 1.1 53.8 30.0 100.0 0.7 1.1
A. Ngumezi 24 6.6 2.3 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 41.7 27.8 61.1 0.5 0.5
I. Sargiunas 19 6.0 1.8 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.5 40.0 29.4 85.7 0.2 0.4
J. Toppin 16 5.4 1.2 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.5 38.9 0.0 83.3 0.4 0.4
C. Harrison 15 4.1 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 42.9 0.2 0.5
M. Edwards 13 3.5 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.6
C. O'Neill 8 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
Total 24 200.1 74.0 43.9 14.2 5.70 5.20 16.4 44.6 32.7 71.6 11.9 28.3
