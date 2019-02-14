After back-to-back games against top-10 teams, No. 4 Virginia gets a slight reprieve when it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, just two days before facing yet another ranked squad.

The Cavaliers split a tough two games in three-day stretch against Duke and at North Carolina, and will then visit No. 22 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Louisville next week.

The Fighting Irish (13-11, 3-8) will be one of only three unranked conference opponents Virginia (21-2, 9-2) tangles with in the month of February.

"I told the team before the game, 'I don't care if we played Duke on Saturday and we're on the road today,'" Virginia guard Ty Jerome said after his team's win over North Carolina. "Every game we come out and we expect to win. No matter where we are, no matter who we are playing against."

Winning is what head coach Tony Bennett and his Virginia teams have done-- and done often against Notre Dame.

Since the Fighting Irish entered the ACC in 2013, they have never beat Virginia in the regular season and have just one postseason win to their credit against the Cavaliers.

Virginia will be looking to move their head-to-head record to 8-0 against Notre Dame as conference foes in the regular season, and 13-2 all-time.

The two teams' late-January tilt left the Irish with their worst home loss since 1999, as Virginia departed South Bend with an 82-55 rout of the home team.

"I can't say enough how impressed I am with them," Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said after the loss. "They could win the National Championship. They are men who have won together and are polished, and we are the exact opposite right now. We're searching and trying to build it."

Notre Dame, after a brutal 1-7 start to conference play, has won two of three and will be looking to sustain momentum it captured with a grungy 69-59 win over Georgia Tech last weekend.

"I told our guys, we're going to win the ugliest college basketball game in history, but it's going to be a league win," Brey said. "Let's keep playing."

The Irish have struggled on offense this season while missing key pieces, as they rank near the bottom of the conference in shooting percentage (40.2, 14th) and points per game (71.5, 11th).

John Mooney continues to be a double-double machine for the Irish, as he is averaging team highs of 14.2 points and 10.8 rebounds this season. Mooney had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the teams' first meeting.

Virginia never showed signs of a hangover after its loss to Duke, as the Cavaliers knocked off No. 8 North Carolina on the road Monday night and will now return home, where they've been virtually unbeatable over the past five seasons.

"I really challenged them hard before Monday's game," Bennett said of his team. "During the day, we talked about what this meant and just responding the right way to a hard-fought loss.

"And I think they did."

--Field Level Media

