Seventh-ranked Nevada has had a week to savor avenging its lone loss of the season with a 91-62 victory against New Mexico. Now the Wolf Pack will try to issue a little more payback on Saturday night at Wyoming.

The Cowboys handed the Wolf Pack (23-1, 10-1) one of their three losses during Mountain West play last season with a wild, 104-103 double-overtime victory in Laramie.

Nevada is trying to become the first team in Mountain West history to win three consecutive outright regular-season championships. The Wolf Pack enter the weekend with a 1 1/2-game lead and a game at hand over Utah State and Fresno State, both of whom they will play once more. Nevada plays four of its last seven games on the road and can't afford another slip-up against Wyoming (6-18, 2-9) in its effort to three-peat.

"In the Mountain West, it's hard to win on the road because of the travel," Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said this week during an interview on CBS radio. "We've got a game coming up this weekend where we have to fly two-and-a-half hours to Denver, then get on a bus for two-and-a-half hours -- you don't know what the weather is going to be like between Denver and Laramie.

"And then you've got to deal with an opposing crowd, too. And most of the crowds that we've faced have been at least 1,500 plus above their highest crowd of the year, so you have to deal with student sections and everything else when you go on the road. Our league is tough, and our guys understand that now."

And that doesn't even take into account the 7,220-foot altitude at Arena-Auditorium, a number that is painted in large numbers on a wall just outside the visiting locker room as a reminder. The good news is that there is no snow in the forecast for Friday or Saturday in Denver or Laramie.

Wyoming's student section rushed the court after last year's win over the Wolf Pack, who came into that one ranked No. 23 in the nation, the last win over a ranked opponent for the Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack twice had a chance win that contest.

Mountain West Player of the Year Caleb Martin missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation. Replays showed Martin, who finished with 19 points, was hacked on the arm by guard Hunter Maldonado on the shot, which came up about a foot short of the rim, but no foul was called.

Forward Jordan Caroline, who finished with 29 points and nine rebounds, missed a free throw near the end of the first overtime that also could have won it.

Wyoming was led by guard Justin James, who had 33 points and 10 rebounds in that victory.

James, a 6-foot-7 senior guard, is back and leads the Mountain West in scoring with a 20.9 average. He also leads the Cowboys in rebounds (8.4), assists (4.4) and steals (1.6). He has scored 21 or more points in four straight games, including a career-high 36 in a 74-66 victory over Border War rival Colorado State last Saturday.

Caroline and Caleb Martin were both named to the Wooden Award top-20 watch list last week. Martin leads the team in scoring with an average of 19.3 points, while Caroline, who has 15 double-doubles this season and a Mountain West record 42 in his Wolf Pack career, is averaging 19 points and a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game.

Nevada is 11-1 in road and neutral court games this season, tops in the NCAA, one more victory than No. 4 Virginia (10-1).

