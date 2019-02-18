UVA
Third-ranked Virginia and No. 20 Virginia Tech worked through some glitches to pick up victories Saturday against a couple of teams in the bottom cluster of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

Neither team figures to be able to get through Monday night's game successfully with significant shortcomings when the teams collide at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

"I think that we are never going to apologize for a win, no matter what it looks like," Virginia guard Kyle Guy said after a 60-54 triumph against visiting Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech went on the road for a 70-64 victory at Pittsburgh.

With those out of the way, the second showdown of the winter between the Cavaliers (22-2, 10-2 ACC) and Hokies (20-5, 9-4) is set.

Both teams are contending near the top of the standings, with Virginia sharing second place and Virginia Tech in a fourth-place tie.

Virginia won 81-59 at home against the Hokies on Jan. 15, a matchup that then involved two Top 10 teams.

Since then, Virginia Tech has played some stingy defense, using what's often referred to as a matchup zone. That will require good ball movement in order for the Cavaliers to find openings.

In the Notre Dame game, that became an emphasis because the Irish were using a zone set-up.

"When you don't shoot the ball particularly well, that challenges you when people are packing in a zone," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "You want to be aggressive and make the right play."

Guy and De'Andre Hunter have both reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back games for Virginia. Hunter, a redshirt sophomore swingman, delivered his third career double-double as he also collected 10 rebounds in the Notre Dame game.

"I just wanted to be more aggressive," Hunter said. "I felt like I was floating a little bit and I just got in the right spots and my teammates gave me the ball."

The Hokies have been receiving big boosts from redshirt junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who poured in 29 points at Pittsburgh. He has scored in double figures in five games in a row, with 68.4-percent shooting in the past two games.

"We have to play through him," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. "... He's our best passer. He's our best playmaker, and he has the highest basketball IQ on our team."

The Hokies are 5-0 in ACC games when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

Virginia Tech has played five straight games without injured point guard Justin Robinson, going 3-2 in those outings. That has created more playing time for Jonathan Kabongo, who didn't play in the first meeting with Virginia.

"It says a lot about him and a lot about the encouragement of his teammates," Williams said. "I think it's hard as a player -- I was never a player -- but sit over there and never get to play and all of the sudden you're forced into this sort of role."

This marks the second week in a row that Virginia follows a Saturday home game with a road game two nights later against a ranked team. A week ago, a loss to Duke was followed by a 69-61 victory at No. 8 North Carolina.

Virginia is 6-2 against nationally ranked teams this season, with both losses come to Duke.

Virginia is 92-56 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 21-30 mark in Blacksburg, The Cavaliers are 5-2 in their last seven visits.

Virginia
Roster
K. Guy
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
M. Diakite
B. Key
J. Huff
J. Salt
K. Clark
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
M. Anthony
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Badocchi
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Guy 24 34.0 15.1 4.3 2.1 0.6 0.0 1.4 45.5 43.6 83.7 0.7 3.5
D. Hunter 24 31.3 15.0 5.5 2.2 0.6 0.4 1.2 53.4 46.3 78.4 1.4 4.1
T. Jerome 23 32.4 13.0 4.3 5.1 1.5 0.0 1.7 43.3 42.0 74.6 0.5 3.8
M. Diakite 24 19.5 6.9 3.8 0.3 0.4 1.5 0.9 55.9 45.5 79.2 1.4 2.5
B. Key 24 22.2 6.6 6.0 1.3 1.1 0.6 0.7 43.7 26.2 77.1 1.4 4.6
J. Huff 21 9.4 4.8 2.1 0.3 0.1 0.9 0.5 62.3 52.9 66.7 0.6 1.5
J. Salt 23 19.6 4.5 4.6 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.8 60.3 0.0 48.5 1.9 2.7
K. Clark 24 25.6 4.3 1.9 2.2 0.8 0.0 1.2 31.7 33.3 78.6 0.2 1.8
K. Stattmann 13 4.2 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 42.1 28.6 88.9 0.2 0.5
G. Kersey 8 1.8 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.1 0.1
M. Anthony 17 5.9 1.1 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.4 25.0 16.7 77.8 0.0 0.6
A. Katstra 9 2.7 0.8 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 33.3 14.3 0.0 0.1 0.4
J. Nixon 10 3.2 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.4 22.2 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.5
F. Badocchi 8 2.8 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3
Total 24 201.0 72.1 37.6 14.5 5.60 3.70 9.2 47.4 40.0 75.4 9.3 26.2
Virginia Tech
Roster
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
W. Bede
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Alexander-Walker 24 33.0 16.9 4.0 3.8 2.0 0.5 2.8 50.9 41.6 75.5 0.5 3.5
J. Robinson 20 31.3 14.4 3.4 5.5 1.7 0.1 2.9 47.5 41.1 82.5 0.7 2.8
K. Blackshear Jr. 25 28.1 14.0 6.7 2.2 0.7 1.0 1.7 52.1 41.0 73.3 2.6 4.0
A. Hill 25 34.7 12.9 3.6 1.5 0.8 0.0 1.4 44.1 37.6 81.6 0.7 2.9
T. Outlaw 25 27.6 8.5 5.2 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.6 47.3 48.3 66.7 0.9 4.3
I. Wilkins 24 14.3 4.8 2.3 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.6 47.6 45.0 70.8 1.0 1.3
P. Horne 19 15.7 4.4 2.8 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.9 64.9 25.0 75.0 1.3 1.5
W. Bede 25 24.1 3.3 2.2 2.4 1.1 0.1 1.2 41.3 41.9 28.6 0.2 2.0
J. Kabongo 14 5.4 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 39.1 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.5
B. Palmer 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 199.9 75.4 35.3 16.2 7.10 2.50 11.7 48.6 41.8 75.5 8.8 23.3
