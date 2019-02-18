OHIO
BUFF

No. 25 Buffalo still atop MAC as Ohio visits

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 18, 2019

A spirited comeback allowed No. 25 Buffalo to retain a share of first place in the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls can stay there with a win over the last-place team in the East Division.

The Bulls (22-3 overall, 10-2 MAC), who are tied with Bowling Green for the top spot, host Ohio (11-13, 3-9) on Tuesday. Buffalo trailed most of the way against West Division leader Toledo on Friday before storming back for a 88-82 road win.

"The first timeout we had, once we got the lead, we basically said, 'If we play defense, we're not losing the game,'" Bulls coach Nate Oats told the Buffalo News. "Our offense comes and goes a little bit. Once you get the lead and you go out and get stops and rebounds, you're winning the game. That was our big talking point from there."

Senior forward Nick Perkins provided the offensive spark off the bench. He tied his career high with 26 points and made three of his four 3-point shots during a crucial second-half stretch.

"When Nick just started hitting threes, they called a timeout and I thought they were going to adjust their ball-screen coverage," Oats said. "I didn't know how. He continued to get them. Our guards were pretty unselfish, driving in and forcing (Toledo center Luke) Knapke to stay with the guards. Nick was popping back and he was wide open, and they kept feeding him when he got hot."

Perkins will become the program's all-time leader for games played on Tuesday. He tied Mitchell Watt (2008-12) and Javon McCrea (2010-14) on Friday for the program record of 128 games played.

The Bulls have won three straight, defeating Central Michigan and Akron prior to the showdown against the Rockets.

Ohio carries a five-game losing streak into Tuesday's contest. It lost to Central Michigan 87-80 on Saturday, with foul calls playing a large role. The Chippewas shot 35 free throws and made 28 while the Bobcats shot 13 free throws and made only four.

"The big disparity (Saturday) is the trips to the free-throw line," Ohio head coach Saul Phillips said in his postgame radio interview. "You can't win many games like that."

A big game from redshirt freshman forward Ben Vander Plas was wasted in the process. He posted career highs by scoring 24 points and snaring 13 rebounds.

"He was a monster," Phillips told the Athens Messenger. "He's got a brilliant future ahead of him."

The Bobcats (11-13, 3-9) trailed throughout the second half on Central Michigan's home court, though they got within one possession with less than a minute remaining.

"We looked as functional as we have for a long time offensively," Phillips said. "We put ourselves in position (to win), but we couldn't close the deal."

Ohio has also lost to Northern Illinois, Akron, Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Michigan to fall into the cellar of the East Division.

Sophomore forward Jason Carter leads the Bobcats with averages of 16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Buffalo and Ohio will meet again in Athens, Ohio on March 5.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Kirk
4 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
41.7 Field Goal % 48.5
20.0 Three Point % 43.0
54.3 Free Throw % 79.6
away team logo
4
T. Kirk G
14.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
5
C. Massinburg G
18.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.9 APG
12T
away team logo Ohio 11-13 ---
home team logo 25 Buffalo 22-3 ---
BUFF -19, O/U 154.5
Alumni Arena Amherst, NY
BUFF -19, O/U 154.5
Alumni Arena Amherst, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Ohio 11-13 69.3 PPG 40 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo 25 Buffalo 22-3 84.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
4
T. Kirk G 14.8 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.3 APG 41.7 FG%
5
C. Massinburg G 18.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.9 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Ohio
Roster
J. Carter
T. Kirk
B. Vander Plas
D. Taylor
G. Block
A. Cowart, Jr.
J. Gollon
J. Preston
C. Murrell
M. McMurray
J. Reeves
T. James
J. Tenerowicz
C. McGraw
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Carter 24 30.7 16.2 7.0 2.0 0.7 0.6 1.9 46.7 31.4 71.2 2.3 4.7
T. Kirk 24 31.4 14.8 5.9 2.3 1.6 0.2 4.8 41.7 20.0 54.3 1.6 4.3
B. Vander Plas 24 23.2 8.9 5.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 1.1 42.6 32.2 69.4 1.5 4.0
D. Taylor 24 25.3 7.0 6.8 0.5 0.8 1.9 1.5 55.2 25.0 50.0 2.9 3.9
G. Block 24 23.9 6.8 2.0 2.0 0.9 0.2 1.3 37.4 34.9 57.1 0.3 1.6
A. Cowart, Jr. 24 27.5 5.9 4.0 1.8 0.9 0.1 2.0 36.2 28.7 69.2 0.8 3.2
J. Gollon 6 12.0 5.8 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.2 1.3 50.0 46.2 81.8 0.0 1.0
J. Preston 23 27.6 5.6 3.0 3.0 0.7 0.1 1.3 46.9 23.5 66.7 0.7 2.2
C. Murrell 18 7.2 2.2 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.5 30.4 19.2 58.3 0.0 0.5
M. McMurray 9 5.9 1.4 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.4 35.7 11.1 100.0 0.3 0.7
J. Reeves 5 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.4
T. James 12 4.8 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.3 17.6 15.4 100.0 0.1 0.4
J. Tenerowicz 3 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.3
C. McGraw 3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 24 202.0 69.3 40 13.9 6.80 3.80 15.0 42.9 29.4 61.9 11.5 26.3
Buffalo
Roster
C. Massinburg
J. Harris
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Graves
D. Jordan
M. McRae
J. Williams
R. Segu
T. Fagan
B. Bertram
D. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Massinburg 24 32.4 18.3 6.3 2.9 1.3 0.2 1.5 48.5 43.0 79.6 2.3 4.0
J. Harris 25 31.6 13.8 6.6 2.9 1.0 0.7 1.4 39.7 28.0 70.9 1.4 5.2
N. Perkins 25 26.0 13.8 7.7 0.7 0.4 1.0 2.0 45.1 35.4 66.1 2.0 5.7
D. Caruthers 25 23.2 9.8 3.0 2.8 1.2 0.2 1.7 60.6 40.7 77.9 0.8 2.3
J. Graves 25 23.9 9.0 3.9 1.7 0.8 0.8 1.0 44.0 34.4 72.5 1.2 2.7
D. Jordan 25 25.7 7.0 3.2 3.6 1.5 0.4 2.3 48.7 32.0 29.4 0.5 2.6
M. McRae 25 16.0 6.6 3.2 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.7 58.4 37.5 71.4 1.2 2.0
J. Williams 25 8.9 3.3 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 32.3 7.9 64.5 0.8 0.6
R. Segu 25 9.8 2.3 0.9 1.2 0.2 0.0 1.0 38.9 38.1 72.7 0.2 0.7
T. Fagan 17 4.0 1.6 1.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 68.4 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.8
B. Bertram 14 3.4 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.4 63.6 0.0 66.7 0.4 0.2
D. Johnson 2 2.5 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.5
Total 25 201.0 84.8 43.8 16.6 7.20 4.00 12.2 46.4 33.8 69.8 12.5 28.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores