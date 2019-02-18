VANDY
TENN

No. 5 Tennessee regroups against skidding Vanderbilt

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 18, 2019

Two teams hoping to start winning streaks meet Tuesday night in Knoxville, Tenn., when Vanderbilt and No. 5 Tennessee square off.

The Volunteers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) saw a school-record 19-game winning streak snapped in Saturday's 86-69 loss at Kentucky on Saturday, knocking the Vols from the No. 1 ranking they'd held the previous four weeks.

More importantly, the loss left the SEC race wide open. Tennessee is now tied atop the leaderboard with LSU, and 10-2 Kentucky is just a game back.

Coach Rick Barnes didn't mince words after the rout.

"The things that we said we needed to do tonight, we didn't do," Barnes said. "We were a really poor, selfish team offensively. I told the coaches, 'I don't know who I'm looking at, what I'm looking at, where to turn.' Because, again, we just didn't give ourselves a chance."

"Selfish" hasn't characteristically been a word used to describe the Vols. Tennessee leads the SEC in assists with 19.6 per game, well ahead of second ranked Arkansas (16.2). Guard Jordan Bone leads the conference with 6.5 per game.

The Vols have exceptional scoring balance, with five players -- forward Grant Williams (19.3 points per game) and guards Admiral Schofield (16.7), Bone (13.4), Lamonte Turner (11.2) and Jordan Bowden (11.1) -- averaging in double figures, with forward Kyle Alexander (8.4) not far behind.

Williams needs more shots than the four he got against Kentucky -- he made three, including two 3-pointers, and also went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for 16 points.

Shots were not a problem for Williams when the Vols and Commodores met on Jan. 23 in Nashville. He was 10 of 15 from the field, and hit all 23 foul shots in Tennessee's 88-83 overtime victory, finishing with a career-high 43 points.

Vanderbilt led that game 76-70 and was about to have the ball, but a baseline official whistled forward Clevon Brown for a controversial foul. After minutes of video review, Brown was charged with a Flagrant 1. Williams hit two free throws and added a lay-up two seconds later, keeping Tennessee alive.

For Vanderbilt (9-16, 0-12) it was freshman Aaron Nesmith (24 points) and sophomore Saben Lee (21) keeping the Commodores alive that night.

Nesmith (11.4 points per game) has become Vanderbilt's best player as the season progresses. Saturday, his 24 points and 14 rebounds weren't enough to keep the Commodores from losing to Auburn by a 64-53 score.

As has been the case during a 13-game losing streak, Vanderbilt had a chance late, trailing by four with the ball with under two minutes left.

The Commodores desperately need a third offensive threat. Nesmith (14.5 in SEC games) is the leading scorer in conference play, followed by Lee (13.6).

But fatigue may have become a factor for Lee late against Auburn. He's played at least 35 minutes in nine of his last 10 games, and has scored just four points in each of his last two.

Fatigue may be showing up in other ways. Vanderbilt shoots just 63 percent from the free-throw line in league play, hampering an offense built around getting to the line.

"The last couple years, with the team that we had, we couldn't get to the free-throw line for anything," coach Bryce Drew said last week. "Now, we're getting to the free throw-line a lot. The problem is, they're momentum-destroyers when we're on runs and we get front ends 1/8of one-and-ones 3/8 and we miss, or we get two and we miss them both."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Lee
0 G
J. Bone
0 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
46.8 Field Goal % 46.7
33.3 Three Point % 32.6
70.6 Free Throw % 82.5
away team logo
0
S. Lee G
13.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.8 APG
home team logo
0
J. Bone G
13.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.5 APG
12T
away team logo Vanderbilt 9-16 ---
home team logo 5 Tennessee 23-2 ---
TENN -18.5, O/U 147.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
TENN -18.5, O/U 147.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Vanderbilt 9-16 72.1 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 5 Tennessee 23-2 84.8 PPG 40.4 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
0
S. Lee G 13.1 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.8 APG 46.8 FG%
0
J. Bone G 13.4 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.5 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Vanderbilt
Roster
D. Garland
S. Lee
S. Shittu
A. Nesmith
M. Ryan
J. Toye
Y. Wetzell
M. Evans
M. Moyer
C. Brown
M. Hunt
I. Rice
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Garland 5 27.8 16.2 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.4 3.0 53.7 47.8 75.0 0.4 3.4
S. Lee 25 31.3 13.1 3.5 3.8 1.0 0.2 2.7 46.8 33.3 70.6 0.4 3.0
S. Shittu 25 27.2 11.5 6.8 1.9 0.7 0.6 2.7 47.7 5.6 61.3 1.7 5.1
A. Nesmith 25 28.4 11.4 6.0 1.4 0.8 0.6 1.4 41.2 35.9 81.6 1.2 4.8
M. Ryan 25 24.4 8.8 2.8 1.0 0.2 0.1 1.2 37.0 35.0 75.0 0.5 2.4
J. Toye 25 24.8 8.1 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 1.2 40.9 34.4 67.9 0.8 2.2
Y. Wetzell 25 17.2 5.2 3.3 0.4 0.6 0.6 1.4 46.9 23.1 71.7 0.8 2.4
M. Evans 24 13.4 3.9 1.6 1.3 0.2 0.0 1.0 40.0 28.6 62.2 0.5 1.1
M. Moyer 23 14.0 3.7 2.8 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.8 34.2 25.0 69.7 1.3 1.5
C. Brown 25 15.9 3.3 2.6 0.5 0.2 1.2 0.8 47.9 16.7 46.4 1.2 1.4
M. Hunt 3 1.7 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Rice 3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 201.0 72.1 39.6 12.0 4.60 4.10 14.0 43.3 32.8 68.6 9.9 26.4
Tennessee
Roster
G. Williams
A. Schofield
J. Bone
L. Turner
J. Bowden
K. Alexander
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
J. Johnson
B. Woodson
D. Walker
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
B. Jancek
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Williams 25 31.7 19.3 7.4 3.4 1.2 1.5 2.2 58.1 34.4 83.5 2.0 5.4
A. Schofield 25 31.2 16.7 6.4 2.4 0.9 0.5 2.0 48.3 39.3 75.5 1.2 5.2
J. Bone 25 32.4 13.4 3.1 6.5 0.6 0.2 2.1 46.7 32.6 82.5 0.5 2.6
L. Turner 16 28.1 11.2 2.3 3.4 1.1 0.1 1.4 44.4 34.5 82.9 0.3 2.1
J. Bowden 24 27.5 11.1 3.3 2.4 0.8 0.2 0.9 46.6 37.8 89.1 0.7 2.6
K. Alexander 25 25.1 8.4 6.8 0.6 0.4 1.8 1.3 63.6 33.3 65.0 2.5 4.2
J. Fulkerson 24 11.8 3.7 2.7 0.8 0.5 0.8 0.6 60.8 0.0 66.7 1.0 1.7
Y. Pons 24 14.8 3.0 2.2 0.7 0.4 0.5 0.8 54.5 29.2 40.0 0.7 1.5
J. Johnson 18 6.9 1.8 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 47.8 50.0 66.7 0.3 0.6
B. Woodson 4 2.3 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.3
D. Walker 21 6.0 1.1 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 52.9 0.0 26.3 0.3 0.9
L. Campbell 6 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
J. Fleschman 5 2.4 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.6 25.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.2
B. Jancek 6 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 25 202.0 84.8 40.4 19.6 5.80 5.70 11.2 51.0 36.3 76.7 10.2 27.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores