FLA
LSU

No. 13 LSU ready for Gators in final push for SEC title

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 19, 2019

At the two-thirds poll in the 18-game, SEC stakes race, surprising No. 13 LSU, picked before the season to finish sixth in the conference, is entering the final turn in full gallop.

By winning 14 of its last 15 games, including victories last week over Auburn, Kentucky and Georgia, the Tigers (21-4, 11-1 SEC) leaped six spots from No. 19 in the national rankings and entered the week tied with No. 5 Tennessee (23-2, 11-1) atop the conference standings.

No. 4 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2) is just one game back in the SEC after routing the Volunteers 86-69 on Saturday.

LSU defeated Kentucky, 73-71, on a last-second tip-in on Feb. 12, and Kentucky handed Tennessee its first league loss on Saturday.

The No. 13 ranking is the highest for LSU in the AP poll since 2009, when it won the regular-season conference championship.

With six games left in the regular season, LSU will play four games at home, beginning with Wednesday night's game against Florida (14-11, 6-6) at the Maravich Assembly Center.

Tennessee and Kentucky, the Tigers' two closest competitors for the SEC title, each will finish with three games at home and three on the road.

If LSU defeats the Gators on Wednesday, it will set up a huge showdown against the Volunteers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. LSU's lone conference loss was by a point, 90-89, at home to Arkansas on Feb. 2.

Florida is coming off a 71-53 road blowout of Alabama on Saturday. Freshman point guard Andrew Nembhard, fifth in the SEC in assists, became an offensive machine against the Tide, making all nine shots from the field to power the Gators.

Nembhard was the first SEC player since Tennessee's Isiah Victor in 1999 to make at least nine field goals without a miss.

"(It was a) big win for us," Nembhard said. "This is going to be good for our overall confidence and mentality, for sure."

"That's as well as we've played all year," Florida coach Mike White said.

In the Tigers' 83-79 victory over Georgia on Saturday, LSU freshman Naz Reid overcame a scoreless first half to score 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The key to LSU's dominance this year has been the ability of other players to pick up the pace when point guard Tremont Waters or Reid struggle for brief portions of the game.

"I felt like we didn't get him the ball in very good positions in that first half," LSU coach Will Wade said of Reid. "We wanted to make a concerted effort to get him involved, get him in the game."

LSU did, and Reid responded.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Nembhard
2 G
T. Waters
3 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
40.9 Field Goal % 43.9
35.6 Three Point % 33.6
71.9 Free Throw % 80.2
away team logo
2
A. Nembhard G
7.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.3 APG
home team logo
3
T. Waters G
15.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 6.0 APG
12T
away team logo Florida 14-11 ---
home team logo 13 LSU 21-4 ---
LSU -6, O/U 140
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
LSU -6, O/U 140
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Florida 14-11 68.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 13 LSU 21-4 82.9 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
2
A. Nembhard G 7.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.3 APG 40.9 FG%
3
T. Waters G 15.9 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.0 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Florida
Roster
K. Allen
N. Locke
A. Nembhard
K. Johnson
K. Hayes
J. Hudson
K. Stone
D. Ballard
D. Bassett
I. Stokes
M. Okauru
A. Fava
M. Krause
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Allen 25 29.8 12.6 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.2 2.0 40.5 34.3 88.9 0.2 2.7
N. Locke 25 25.6 10.8 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.5 38.9 40.6 73.5 0.5 1.9
A. Nembhard 25 31.3 7.9 2.7 5.3 1.3 0.0 2.2 40.9 35.6 71.9 0.2 2.5
K. Johnson 25 21.5 7.4 6.0 1.2 1.1 0.4 1.2 46.8 37.1 71.8 2.0 4.0
K. Hayes 25 23.5 7.0 6.0 0.7 1.1 2.0 1.5 63.7 0.0 64.7 2.7 3.3
J. Hudson 25 18.2 6.8 2.4 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 31.1 22.0 63.6 0.7 1.7
K. Stone 17 19.2 6.1 3.9 0.6 0.8 0.5 1.4 39.1 40.5 60.6 1.2 2.7
D. Ballard 24 13.5 5.4 1.9 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.9 41.9 32.8 75.0 0.7 1.2
D. Bassett 24 12.2 3.0 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.5 49.1 28.6 60.0 1.0 1.4
I. Stokes 17 7.5 2.8 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.6 46.2 0.0 66.7 0.3 0.7
M. Okauru 25 7.3 1.4 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 35.3 21.1 77.8 0.1 0.7
A. Fava 6 1.2 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 50.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.2
M. Krause 6 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 201.0 68.4 37.3 12.6 7.60 4.20 11.9 41.9 34.0 70.4 10.9 23.1
LSU
Roster
T. Waters
N. Reid
S. Mays
J. Smart
E. Williams
K. Bigby-Williams
M. Taylor
D. Days
D. Edwards
M. Graves
W. Reese
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Waters 25 32.5 15.9 3.0 6.0 3.1 0.1 3.6 43.9 33.6 80.2 0.3 2.7
N. Reid 25 25.1 13.8 6.3 0.9 0.8 0.9 2.6 49.4 37.1 74.5 2.2 4.0
S. Mays 25 31.6 13.0 3.0 2.2 2.0 0.2 1.2 44.0 32.8 85.4 0.3 2.7
J. Smart 25 28.6 10.4 3.2 2.3 1.2 0.1 1.8 36.4 31.9 85.1 0.5 2.6
E. Williams 24 20.7 7.9 5.6 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.2 63.3 20.0 69.4 2.7 2.9
K. Bigby-Williams 25 19.7 7.7 6.0 0.4 0.4 2.0 0.8 69.7 0.0 61.2 2.3 3.6
M. Taylor 25 22.9 7.0 3.6 0.6 0.7 0.2 1.2 48.0 28.6 72.1 1.3 2.3
D. Days 25 15.2 5.2 4.1 0.4 0.8 0.4 0.6 46.5 32.6 84.0 2.1 2.0
D. Edwards 9 17.1 4.4 1.6 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.3 39.4 30.0 72.7 0.4 1.1
M. Graves 6 6.0 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 36.4 33.3 100.0 0.2 0.5
W. Reese 7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
Total 25 204.0 82.9 40.2 13.6 9.60 4.60 13.8 47.2 32.6 76.5 13.0 24.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores