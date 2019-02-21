IND
IOWA

Both fresh off heartbreak, Indiana visits No. 21 Iowa

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 21, 2019

A once-promising season has disintegrated badly for Indiana.

The Hoosiers will attempt to win for just the second time in their past 13 games when they visit No. 21 Iowa on Friday night in Big Ten play.

Indiana (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) won its first three conference games and was a stellar 12-2 after a win over Illinois on Jan. 3.

But the Hoosiers dropped their next seven games, and even just their second victory in their past 23 visits to Michigan State didn't turn things around. Indiana has lost four straight games since that upset win, including Tuesday's 48-46 slog against Purdue, a contest decided when Boilermakers center Matt Haarms tipped in the winning basket with 3.2 seconds remaining.

"I think you learn a lot of yourself when you get punched in the mouth," Indiana senior forward Juwan Morgan told reporters after the loss. "You can't really reach the highs until you reach the lows."

Iowa (20-6, 9-6) also lost in heartbreaking fashion in its last game, as Maryland forward Bruno Fernando scored on a putback with 7.6 seconds left to send the Hawkeyes to a 66-65 loss.

The contest snapped Iowa's four-game winning streak as a stagnant offense committed 14 turnovers. The point total was the club's lowest of the campaign, and the 32.8 field-goal percentage matched a season worst.

"Offensively, it was a struggle for us all night," Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said after the contest. "We never got where we wanted to, but we made enough shots to hang in."

Junior shooting guard Jordan Bohannon was just 2 of 11 from the field against Maryland despite having 14 points.

"I think he really battled," McCaffery said. "I think he's facing teams that are going to focus on stopping him. They're going to face-guard him, they're going to chase him,, they're going to bang him, they'll trap him and it's kind of what he's got to get used to.

"I think if there's any frustration, it's just that he expects to make more shots than he made."

Bohannon, who averages 11.5 points, certainly wasn't experiencing any difficulties when Iowa recorded a 77-72 road win over Indiana on Feb. 7. He made five 3-pointers and matched his season high of 25 points.

Junior forward Tyler Cook added 21 points and seven boards. He leads the Hawkeyes with averages of 15.9 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford led the Hoosiers with 22 points, one of his nine 20-point outings of the season, in the first meeting.

Langford leads Indiana with a 17.1 average. Morgan is the only other Hoosier scoring in double digits. He averages 15.1 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds.

Langford was the lone Indiana player to score in double digits (14) in the loss to Purdue. The Hoosiers shot just 27.3 percent from the field -- including 5 of 25 from 3-point range -- and committed 17 turnovers.

"Our team competed at a high level," Indiana coach Archie Miller told reporters. "We played well enough to win. It was an ugly game. We have to stay with what we talked about the last 48 hours. The sting is there. The mentality has to stay."

The Hoosiers have won nine of the past 13 meetings with the Hawkeyes despite the loss in this season's first meeting.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Langford
0 G
T. Cook
25 F
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
46.3 Field Goal % 55.5
26.7 Three Point % 0.0
72.9 Free Throw % 68.6
away team logo
0
R. Langford G
17.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
25
T. Cook F
15.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.5 APG
12T
away team logo Indiana 13-13 ---
home team logo 21 Iowa 20-6 ---
IOWA -7, O/U 145.5
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
IOWA -7, O/U 145.5
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana 13-13 70.2 PPG 39 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo 21 Iowa 20-6 80.5 PPG 38.9 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
0
R. Langford G 17.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.3 APG 46.3 FG%
25
T. Cook F 15.9 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.5 APG 55.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Indiana
Roster
R. Langford
J. Morgan
J. Smith
A. Durham
D. Green
R. Phinisee
D. Davis
E. Fitzner
J. Forrester
R. Thompson
D. Anderson
C. Moore
V. Blackmon
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Langford 26 33.1 17.1 5.2 2.3 0.8 0.8 2.2 46.3 26.7 72.9 1.3 4.0
J. Morgan 26 29.5 15.1 8.2 2.1 1.1 1.5 2.0 55.7 31.9 60.9 2.5 5.7
J. Smith 26 25.7 8.1 4.5 0.7 0.7 0.5 2.1 50.0 21.1 51.8 1.6 2.8
A. Durham 25 27.7 8.1 2.0 1.6 0.4 0.2 1.4 43.2 38.4 74.5 0.2 1.8
D. Green 19 24.0 7.7 3.3 2.9 1.2 0.5 2.4 35.3 37.5 82.9 0.2 3.1
R. Phinisee 23 25.8 6.3 2.7 2.6 1.0 0.1 1.3 35.9 33.3 67.9 0.3 2.4
D. Davis 21 12.4 4.9 2.4 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.0 60.9 0.0 60.0 0.9 1.5
E. Fitzner 24 12.1 3.3 2.2 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.4 37.8 29.3 66.7 0.3 1.9
J. Forrester 10 5.0 2.5 1.6 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.5 57.9 0.0 33.3 0.6 1.0
R. Thompson 2 5.5 2.0 2.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.5
D. Anderson 18 10.8 1.7 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.6 30.0 25.0 0.0 0.2 1.1
C. Moore 13 4.6 1.5 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 63.6 0.0 41.7 0.5 1.3
V. Blackmon 5 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 60.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Z. McRoberts 17 16.9 1.1 2.7 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.4 33.3 23.5 0.0 0.3 2.4
Q. Taylor 5 1.6 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
J. Jager 5 2.8 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 26 201.0 70.2 39 13.2 6.20 4.50 13.2 46.1 31.3 65.9 9.3 26.8
Iowa
Roster
T. Cook
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
J. Wieskamp
I. Moss
N. Baer
R. Kriener
C. McCaffery
C. Pemsl
A. Ash
M. Dailey
R. Till
N. Hobbs
M. Baer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Cook 24 31.9 15.9 8.0 2.5 0.8 0.6 3.0 55.5 0.0 68.6 2.4 5.6
L. Garza 23 22.9 13.1 4.7 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.4 51.2 30.9 83.8 1.8 2.9
J. Bohannon 26 29.9 11.5 2.2 3.5 0.7 0.0 1.5 37.9 40.1 85.9 0.2 2.0
J. Wieskamp 26 26.5 11.4 4.7 1.0 1.0 0.4 1.2 50.5 43.6 74.7 1.3 3.4
I. Moss 26 23.7 10.0 2.8 2.0 1.0 0.3 1.2 42.5 45.1 83.0 0.7 2.2
N. Baer 26 19.5 6.5 4.6 1.3 1.1 1.1 0.8 43.2 37.3 63.3 1.2 3.4
R. Kriener 26 13.4 5.3 3.0 0.9 0.5 0.4 1.1 54.6 36.4 67.6 0.8 2.2
C. McCaffery 25 19.1 4.8 1.7 3.0 0.7 0.1 1.2 37.5 12.5 79.0 0.4 1.3
C. Pemsl 2 14.5 4.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 2.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 1.5 2.5
A. Ash 5 6.2 3.0 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 33.3 38.5 0.0 0.0 0.8
M. Dailey 26 13.1 2.8 1.4 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.7 37.7 22.0 76.5 0.1 1.3
R. Till 12 5.5 1.7 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 54.5 0.0 61.5 0.4 0.3
N. Hobbs 4 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
M. Baer 5 3.0 1.2 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 66.7 100.0 25.0 0.2 0.4
Total 26 200.0 80.5 38.9 16.0 6.60 3.40 12.2 46.8 37.7 75.3 10.2 25.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores