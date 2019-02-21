KENTST
Buffalo broke some scoring records in its last game. What it hasn't been able to do is break away from Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference East Division.

The 25th-ranked Bulls (23-3 overall, 11-2 MAC) are tied with the Falcons in the conference standings. Buffalo will try to at least keep pace with Bowling Green when it hosts Kent State on Friday. The Falcons will play at Ohio.

Buffalo set a program record for points against a Division I opponent by thumping Ohio 114-67 on at home Tuesday. It set another program record by making 19 3-pointers.

Barring a late collapse, the Bulls will make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team even if they don't win the MAC tournament. Their game against the Golden Flashes is one of five remaining regular-season contests.

"Our next 2 1/2 weeks is a huge stretch for us," coach Nate Oats told the Buffalo News after beating the Bobcats. "We're going to show people we're worthy of maybe a 6 or a 5 (seed). At one point, people had us as a 5 seed or a 6 seed. At one point we were 14th in the polls as a 4 seed. If we're going to get back into those conversations, we're going to have to have multiple wins like this. Not just one."

The Bulls have won four straight, but their previous two victories were by six points apiece, at Akron and Toledo.

"People are noticing our wins and what's supposed to be a dominating win, and we're escaping by six or four points," senior guard CJ Massinburg told the News. "The committee is looking at that type of stuff. So we're trying to take it possession by possession, and give a max effort. We can show the world we can get a very convincing win. What we've been doing hasn't been working. We didn't move at all in the AP rankings."

Sophomore guard Jayvon Graves erupted for a career-high 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, against Ohio after scoring a combined 25 points in the Bulls' previous four outings.

"I was struggling the last few games," Graves said. "I had to get comfortable playing the game."

Kent State gave Buffalo a tough battle in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 25 in Kent, Ohio. The Golden Flashes trailed by just three points with under three minutes to play before the Bulls finished the game with a 10-4 spurt to capture an 88-79 win.

Kent State (19-7, 8-5) holds the third spot in the MAC East. It lost at Central Michigan 84-74 on Tuesday, getting outscored by 15 points in the last 8:33.

"Obviously a disappointing loss," coach Rob Senderoff told the Kent Record-Courier. "Give Central Michigan credit, they made plays down the stretch on both ends of the floor. We've got to bounce back from this quickly."

Senior point guard Jalen Avery has missed the last three games with an ankle sprain, and his absence has disrupted the offense. Kent State is hopeful he can return for Friday's game.

Avery is the team's second-leading scorer (11.9) behind another senior guard, Jaylin Walker, who averages 21.8 points per game. Walker scored 21 against the Bulls in the first meeting but has been held below the 20-point mark in four of the six games since.

Key Players
J. Walker
23 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
40.0 Field Goal % 49.3
40.7 Three Point % 43.3
84.0 Free Throw % 79.7
away team logo
23
J. Walker G
21.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
5
C. Massinburg G
18.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.0 APG
12T
away team logo Kent State 19-7 ---
home team logo 25 Buffalo 23-3 ---
BUFF -15.5, O/U 159.5
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
BUFF -15.5, O/U 159.5
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Kent State 19-7 75.9 PPG 38 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 25 Buffalo 23-3 85.9 PPG 44 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
23
J. Walker G 21.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.3 APG 38.8 FG%
5
C. Massinburg G 18.5 PPG 6.1 RPG 3.0 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kent State
Roster
J. Walker
J. Avery
A. Williams
P. Whittington
C. Williamson
A. Frederick
A. Roberts
M. Peterson
K. Harris
B. Duling
D. Gholston
S. Norton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Walker 21 35.6 21.8 5.3 2.3 1.4 0.1 2.4 38.8 39.8 84.0 1.4 3.9
J. Avery 23 35.6 11.9 2.3 3.7 0.5 0.0 0.7 35.8 34.4 76.0 0.3 1.9
A. Williams 26 31.5 11.0 3.8 2.5 1.8 0.9 1.6 49.0 36.1 71.3 1.0 2.8
P. Whittington 26 23.1 10.4 7.8 0.4 0.2 1.3 1.5 58.4 0.0 55.4 2.7 5.1
C. Williamson 26 21.9 7.4 3.7 1.7 0.8 0.2 1.8 37.4 33.8 84.6 1.0 2.7
A. Frederick 24 17.8 5.6 3.6 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.6 58.9 37.5 80.6 1.5 2.1
A. Roberts 24 16.8 5.3 1.5 1.3 0.7 0.0 1.2 41.0 26.4 76.2 0.4 1.1
M. Peterson 25 19.8 4.6 3.2 1.3 0.7 0.2 1.1 39.4 40.0 70.6 1.1 2.2
K. Harris 8 9.4 3.4 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.4 29.0 20.0 71.4 0.8 0.8
B. Duling 23 9.9 3.1 1.8 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.4 50.0 18.2 41.0 0.7 1.1
D. Gholston 13 4.5 1.5 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 43.8 0.0 71.4 0.5 0.4
S. Norton 3 2.7 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
Total 26 201.8 75.9 38 13.5 7.10 3.70 11.3 43.6 34.7 72.6 11.6 23.5
Buffalo
Roster
C. Massinburg
J. Harris
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Graves
D. Jordan
M. McRae
J. Williams
R. Segu
T. Fagan
B. Bertram
D. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Massinburg 25 32.0 18.5 6.1 3.0 1.2 0.2 1.4 49.3 43.3 79.7 2.2 3.9
J. Harris 26 31.3 13.6 6.4 2.9 1.0 0.7 1.4 39.7 28.1 70.9 1.3 5.1
N. Perkins 26 25.6 13.6 7.6 0.7 0.4 1.0 1.9 44.8 35.7 67.2 1.9 5.7
D. Caruthers 26 23.0 9.7 3.2 2.9 1.2 0.2 1.8 60.6 44.8 77.3 0.8 2.3
J. Graves 26 23.9 9.6 3.9 1.7 0.8 0.8 0.9 45.9 38.1 71.4 1.2 2.7
D. Jordan 26 25.5 6.8 3.1 3.8 1.5 0.5 2.3 48.1 30.8 29.4 0.5 2.6
M. McRae 26 16.2 6.7 3.3 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.7 58.9 40.0 71.4 1.2 2.2
J. Williams 26 9.2 3.7 1.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 35.0 9.8 64.5 0.8 0.9
R. Segu 26 10.0 2.5 0.9 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.9 41.4 40.9 72.7 0.2 0.7
T. Fagan 18 4.2 1.6 1.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 59.1 0.0 50.0 0.5 0.8
B. Bertram 15 3.7 1.4 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.5 66.7 0.0 62.5 0.4 0.4
D. Johnson 3 3.3 0.0 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 1.0
Total 26 200.9 85.9 44 16.9 7.20 4.00 12.3 46.8 34.8 69.9 12.6 28.2
