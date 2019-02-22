OHIOST
MD

No. 24 Maryland happy to home vs. Ohio State

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 22, 2019

No. 24 Maryland returns home Saturday to face Ohio State. It's about time.

It is only the second home game this month for the Terrapins, who are coming off a 66-65 victory at No. 21 Iowa.

"It was kind of a gauntlet for us that we just went through -- four out of five on the road," coach Mark Turgeon said after the defeat of the Hawkeyes.

Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) has played six of its past nine games outside of College Park, a stretch that began on Jan. 18 -- the first time the Terps faced the Buckeyes.

That night, junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and six assists in a 75-61 victory. He's coming off arguably his best game since then, delivering 17 points, eight assists and just one turnover as Maryland earned its first road victory over a ranked team since January 2008.

"Eight assists, one turnover, that's terrific," Turgeon said. "I think Anthony's a heck of a player, and he gets scrutinized so much because he's our only upperclassmen who's really playing."

While Maryland is well on track to secure an NCAA Tournament berth, Ohio State has some work to do, even after dispatching Northwestern 63-49 on Wednesday. The Buckeyes (17-9, 7-8) are 5-8 since Dec. 29 and had lost consecutive games before handling the first of their two games against Northwestern.

Kaleb Wesson is coming off a 22-point, eight-rebound showing. He also had four assists, one shy of his season high.

"I thought Kaleb was really good the whole night on both ends," Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said afterward.

"I thought Kaleb was assertive. We've worked with him from the beginning of the year about passing out of double teams. When you have another 6-9, 6-10 long guy coming at you, it can be really difficult. His decision-making needs to be a little quicker. It was tonight."

It needs to be again against Maryland, a formidable defensive team. The Terps also shot a robust 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from 3-point range in the teams' first encounter, not an easy feat against Ohio State's stingy defense.

The Buckeyes have allowed only two other foes to shoot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc this year: Syracuse and Purdue.

"We're probably where we are right now because of our team defense," Holtmann said.

"That's kept us in games and given us a chance this season. You look at our defensive numbers from beginning to end, and we've certainly had some moments we've not been great. A team like Maryland who's got scoring all over the place is a real problem in terms of figuring out how to guard. But our defense has been pretty consistent."

Maryland, which plays three out of its final four regular-season games at home, will attempt to remain perfect in Big Ten home games after improving to 5-5 in road and neutral-site conference games Tuesday.

"I love our schedule," Turgeon said. "It's made us tougher. It's made us better."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Jackson
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
41.9 Field Goal % 39.6
40.3 Three Point % 34.1
79.3 Free Throw % 83.5
away team logo
3
C. Jackson G
12.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.4 APG
home team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
15.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.6 APG
12T
away team logo Ohio State 17-9 ---
home team logo 24 Maryland 20-7 ---
MD -6, O/U 128.5
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
MD -6, O/U 128.5
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Ohio State 17-9 70.3 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 24 Maryland 20-7 72.5 PPG 42.9 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
3
C. Jackson G 12.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.4 APG 41.9 FG%
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 15.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.6 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Ohio State
Roster
K. Wesson
C. Jackson
L. Muhammad
A. Wesson
K. Young
D. Washington Jr.
K. Woods
M. Jallow
J. LeDee
J. Ahrens
J. Lane
D. Hummer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Wesson 26 25.5 14.7 6.5 1.8 1.0 0.6 2.3 52.2 37.5 73.1 2.3 4.2
C. Jackson 26 30.3 12.5 4.2 3.4 1.2 0.2 2.5 41.9 40.3 79.3 0.5 3.7
L. Muhammad 25 29.9 9.2 2.9 2.0 1.0 0.1 1.4 40.2 41.1 75.8 0.5 2.4
A. Wesson 26 28.6 8.7 4.5 1.6 0.5 0.5 1.8 45.9 31.9 74.6 1.2 3.2
K. Young 22 21.2 6.9 4.5 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.8 73.0 20.0 57.1 1.6 2.9
D. Washington Jr. 26 17.5 6.8 2.4 1.0 0.2 0.0 1.1 37.5 33.3 57.1 0.2 2.2
K. Woods 26 25.9 6.4 2.9 2.5 0.5 0.1 1.5 39.4 27.1 80.0 0.4 2.5
M. Jallow 26 14.2 2.7 2.9 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.7 40.0 34.6 65.0 0.9 2.0
J. LeDee 23 6.0 2.6 1.7 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.4 43.8 0.0 73.8 0.6 1.0
J. Ahrens 17 6.4 1.7 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.5 39.3 27.3 50.0 0.1 1.0
J. Lane 11 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 66.7 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
D. Hummer 7 2.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.4 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
Total 26 199.9 70.3 37.4 14.0 5.70 2.50 13.1 45.1 35.2 72.6 9.3 25.7
Maryland
Roster
A. Cowan Jr.
B. Fernando
J. Smith
E. Ayala
A. Wiggins
D. Morsell
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo
T. Valmon
J. Tomaic
R. Mona
A. Terrell
I. Bender
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Cowan Jr. 27 34.3 15.9 3.8 4.6 1.0 0.2 2.7 39.6 34.1 83.5 0.4 3.4
B. Fernando 27 29.1 14.4 10.6 1.9 0.6 1.9 2.7 65.5 25.0 76.6 3.0 7.6
J. Smith 26 26.4 11.5 6.7 1.0 0.5 1.1 1.2 48.9 25.5 66.3 2.6 4.1
E. Ayala 27 29.1 8.9 2.8 2.4 0.4 0.3 1.8 44.6 45.1 74.5 0.1 2.7
A. Wiggins 27 24.4 8.7 3.4 0.9 0.8 0.2 0.9 38.3 42.6 87.0 1.0 2.3
D. Morsell 26 25.5 7.7 2.9 1.6 0.5 0.5 1.7 47.2 28.6 58.8 0.9 2.0
S. Smith Jr. 27 12.6 3.6 1.4 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.6 36.8 34.0 87.5 0.2 1.2
R. Lindo 27 13.1 1.7 3.9 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.6 37.8 22.2 50.0 0.9 3.0
T. Valmon 5 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.4 50.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
J. Tomaic 14 4.1 0.4 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.7
R. Mona 9 3.0 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.2 100.0 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.2
A. Terrell 6 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Bender 22 4.0 0.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.5 37.5 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.6
T. Ramsey 5 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
W. Clark 3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 27 200.1 72.5 42.9 13.7 4.50 4.70 13.3 46.0 36.5 73.9 11.0 28.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores