No. 15 Purdue beat Nebraska 81-62 when the teams met earlier this season, sending the Cornhuskers to their seventh straight loss.

The Cornhuskers won their next two, but then got blown out at Penn State, 95-71, on Tuesday.

While Nebraska's season has fallen apart, the Cornhuskers (15-12, 5-11 Big Ten) might still have an outside shot of making the NCAA Tournament -- if their late-season stretch is considered a resume-building opportunity and not a further obstacle.

Nebraska plays its final four regular-season games against teams that are currently ranked, so the Cornhuskers will need to make some hay pretty quickly, starting Saturday against the visiting Boilermakers (19-7, 12-3) in Lincoln.

Head coach Tim Miles is in a bit of hot water in his seventh year in Lincoln, having guided the Cornhuskers to just one NCAA appearance. While trying to prepare for Purdue and star guard Carsen Edwards, Miles had to take time out to backtrack on a flip remark he made on a podcast Sunday night.

"If they fire me, they're still going to pay me. ... I'm still a millionaire," Miles said. "So I've got that going for me."

He apologized via Twitter, saying, "Earlier this week, my (sarcastic) attempt at humor during a podcast failed. ... I love Nebraska and its people and hope we are together for a long time to come!"

Nebraska plays Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa after Saturday's game to finish the regular season. The Cornhuskers have lost four straight to ranked opponents.

James Palmer Jr. continues to lead the Cornhuskers at 19.0 points per game, but his shooting percentage has dropped to 36.9 percent. He is shooting 31.8 percent (49 of 154) from 3-point range.

Point guard Glynn Watson Jr. seemed to have shaken a slump during Nebraska's two-game winning streak, scoring 31 points. But he shot 2 of 10 against Penn State and had only one assist.

Purdue has won 13 of 15 games, edging Indiana 48-46 on Tuesday.

Edwards is averaging a Big Ten-best 23.8 points per game, but he has struggled in the Boilermakers' past three games. He has made only 18 of 64 of his field-goal attempts, including 6 of 29 from 3-point range, in that stretch.

Against the Hoosiers, Edwards made 4 of 24 field-goal attempts -- missing all 10 attempts from behind the arc -- and finished with nine points.

"Edwards never really got in a rhythm give Indiana credit, but he's our guy," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "All great scorers go through periods like this. ...

"You get into situations where you press. He's our guy ... we're always going to come back to him."

The Boilermakers have been able to offset Edwards' recent shooting woes thanks to guard Ryan Cline, who has made 44 of 96 (45.8 percent) of his 3-point attempts in conference play.

Cline helped give the Boilermakers a chance against the Hoosiers, sinking 3 of 8 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 11 points. Matt Haarms' tip-in with 3.2 seconds left off a miss by Edwards was the difference.

