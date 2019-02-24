ND
FSU

No. 16 Florida State regrouping for Notre Dame

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 24, 2019

The bad news for the Florida State men's basketball team heading into the final stretch of the Atlantic Coast Conference season is that its eight-game winning streak is over.

The good news -- if there is any to come out of a loss -- is that the Seminoles' streak was snapped by one of the hottest teams in the country.

The other piece of good news for Florida State (21-6 overall, 9-5 ACC) is that it will get a chance to fight its way back into the race for a top-four ACC Tournament seed when it hosts Notre Dame (13-14, 3-11) on Monday in Tallahassee.

Florida State was trounced Saturday 77-59 by No. 8 North Carolina, which also beat No. 1 Duke earlier in the week and could soar to the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll when the new one is released Monday. The Seminoles' lost hurt their chances at a top-four seed in the ACC tourney, which would be good for a double-bye when the event begins March 12 in Charlotte, N.C.

Florida State is now fifth in the ACC standings, a half game behind No. 20 Virginia Tech (21-6, 10-5), which is in fourth place.

"We've got to have a quick recovery," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said after Saturday's loss to North Carolina.

The game Monday against the Fighting Irish -- who sit second-to-last in the ACC standings -- also marks the first of three contests in a row that Florida State will play at home before the regular-season finale at Wake Forest. The Seminoles went 2-1 on their recent three-game road trip.

Florida State hosts N.C. State on March 2, followed by the Hokies on March 5.

Notre Dame comes in having lost three in a row and four of its last five. The Fighting Irish's last game was a 67-59 defeat to the Hokies on Saturday, so they will also be on short rest come Monday.

Despite all that, head coach Mike Brey likes some things he's seen out of his team during this rough stretch in February.

"The one thing about this group the whole time they come in every day," Brey told TV station WNDU in South Bend, Ind.. "They are really coachable. I think our leadership has been great. It's easy to lead when you are 8-2 or 7-3, but when you are 2-8 and swinging and scratching and clawing, that puts a little more pressure on your guys.

"We have great kids who come in and say, 'Okay coach us today and what do we need to do,' they are open to that."

Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele is leading the team -- off the bench -- with 13.2 points per game, in addition to 5.6 rebounds.

Notre Dame guard TJ Gibbs leads the Irish with 14.1 points per game, just ahead of forward John Mooney (14), who leads the team in rebounding (10.9).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Gibbs
10 G
T. Mann
14 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
35.9 Field Goal % 52.4
33.1 Three Point % 47.2
77.4 Free Throw % 78.7
away team logo
10
T. Gibbs G
14.1 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 3.4 APG
home team logo
14
T. Mann G
11.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.4 APG
12T
away team logo Notre Dame 13-14 ---
home team logo 16 Florida State 21-6 ---
FSU -12.5, O/U 140
Donald L. Tucker Center Tallahassee, FL
FSU -12.5, O/U 140
Donald L. Tucker Center Tallahassee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Notre Dame 13-14 70.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 16 Florida State 21-6 76.5 PPG 40 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
10
T. Gibbs G 14.1 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.4 APG 35.9 FG%
14
T. Mann G 11.7 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.4 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Notre Dame
Roster
T. Gibbs
J. Mooney
D. Harvey
R. Pflueger
P. Hubb
N. Laszewski
D. Goodwin
J. Durham
E. Burns
R. Carmody
N. Djogo
C. Doherty
L. Nelligan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Gibbs 26 35.5 14.1 2.0 3.4 1.2 0.1 1.1 35.9 33.1 77.4 0.3 1.7
J. Mooney 27 28.4 14.0 10.9 1.2 0.8 0.9 1.4 47.7 37.1 80.6 3.0 7.9
D. Harvey 27 25.6 10.7 4.3 0.7 0.6 0.5 1.4 39.5 29.5 75.3 0.9 3.4
R. Pflueger 10 30.5 8.1 4.7 4.3 1.7 0.6 1.6 39.0 38.9 80.8 0.9 3.8
P. Hubb 27 32.4 7.6 2.9 3.9 0.9 0.4 1.9 31.7 25.8 65.9 0.9 2.0
N. Laszewski 27 18.4 6.6 3.8 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.6 38.3 31.4 77.8 1.4 2.4
D. Goodwin 27 23.0 6.1 3.1 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.8 37.9 36.4 74.5 1.3 1.8
J. Durham 21 14.0 5.7 3.8 0.5 0.4 2.6 0.8 59.3 0.0 69.7 1.4 2.4
E. Burns 4 11.3 5.3 3.8 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 50.0 100.0 90.9 2.0 1.8
R. Carmody 9 10.0 3.7 1.7 0.2 0.4 0.1 1.2 32.4 9.1 76.9 1.0 0.7
N. Djogo 21 12.5 2.7 2.1 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.4 43.8 31.0 62.5 0.4 1.8
C. Doherty 6 3.5 0.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
L. Nelligan 8 1.3 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
Total 27 200.1 70.3 39.5 13.0 5.60 4.90 9.7 39.9 31.5 76.2 11.5 25.6
Florida State
Roster
M. Kabengele
T. Mann
T. Forrest
M. Walker
P. Cofer
C. Koumadje
P. Savoy
D. Nichols
D. Vassell
R. Gray
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
H. Prieto
J. Lindner
W. Miles
T. Light
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Kabengele 27 20.1 13.2 5.6 0.3 0.6 1.2 1.1 52.6 41.0 77.1 2.1 3.5
T. Mann 27 31.0 11.7 6.4 2.4 0.7 0.3 1.9 52.4 47.2 78.7 2.6 3.9
T. Forrest 27 29.5 9.0 4.8 3.8 2.0 0.2 2.0 43.8 15.4 77.0 0.9 3.9
M. Walker 25 25.7 7.7 2.0 1.8 0.8 0.2 2.1 33.5 34.4 75.0 0.4 1.6
P. Cofer 15 25.5 7.4 3.5 1.1 0.2 0.1 1.4 38.7 36.8 57.1 0.6 2.9
C. Koumadje 27 16.1 6.7 5.7 0.3 0.3 1.6 1.2 60.8 0.0 54.5 2.1 3.6
P. Savoy 27 17.0 6.7 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.1 1.0 35.9 31.0 81.1 0.3 1.3
D. Nichols 27 17.4 6.7 1.4 1.8 0.7 0.1 1.6 39.6 36.1 72.5 0.2 1.2
D. Vassell 23 9.0 4.4 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.3 46.1 39.5 66.7 0.3 0.9
R. Gray 27 11.6 3.9 2.1 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.9 45.8 28.0 67.7 0.5 1.6
A. Polite 24 11.8 2.9 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 37.7 21.4 77.8 0.6 1.1
W. Wilkes 14 3.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 38.9 30.8 66.7 0.3 0.4
H. Prieto 8 1.9 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4
J. Lindner 6 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.3
W. Miles 5 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
T. Light 5 1.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 27 201.9 76.5 40 13.4 7.60 4.20 13.7 44.8 33.8 73.7 11.6 25.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores