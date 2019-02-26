HOU
ECU

No. 8 Houston not overlooking East Carolina

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 26, 2019

The challenges have been both great and small for eighth-ranked Houston this season, and the next obstacle might prove especially dangerous for the rolling Cougars if they aren't attentive.

Houston (26-1, 13-1 American Athletic Conference) travels to Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday to take on the scuffling East Carolina Pirates. The Cougars have won 11 consecutive games, secured their highest national ranking on the season and are playing with supreme confidence. And, they've finally generated the national attention to complement their play, with ESPN's College GameDay scheduled for its first visit on Saturday when Houston hosts UCF.

The mood on Saturday would be dampened significantly if the Cougars were to stub their toe against the Pirates, whom they defeated 94-50 at home on Jan. 23. Such a result seems highly unlikely given the respective trajectories of the two programs, but it's difficult for the Cougars to not have one eye focused on this weekend given all the corresponding hoopla.

"Well here's our little chance to shine," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Little old University of Houston jumping up, swinging with the big boys, and that's something to take pride in. I'm happy for our fans, I'm happy for our alumni, but more importantly, I'm happy for our players."

Given how intently Sampson coaches the Cougars, he will surely have their full attention on Wednesday. Yet, with Cincinnati just one game behind the Cougars in the conference standings, Houston can't afford to look ahead to a coronation.

"It can be any of these programs in the position we are today," Sampson said. "Look at us five years ago. No one would have ever thought College GameDay would be coming to the University of Houston, I know that.

"Next year it could be one of the other (AAC) programs. I wouldn't be surprised if it if's not Memphis or Connecticut or Cincinnati, SMU, Temple -- it could be anybody."

The Pirates (10-16, 3-11 AAC) snapped a five-game skid with their 85-81 victory at Tulane last Saturday, a win that came on the heels of a frustrating home loss against Tulsa. East Carolina had dropped 10 of 11 before completing a season sweep of the Green Wave, with two of the previous three losses coming in overtime by a total of eight points.

The Pirates' 77-73 loss to the Golden Hurricane provided a teaching point, and the results were immediate. Given the season-long struggles, the response against Tulane was gratifying, if not somewhat foreshadowed.

"This is part of the process of trying to learn how to win," Pirates coach Joe Dooley said. "The first step is staying in the game, which we're doing a better job of doing.

"I think what we're learning to do is we're learning how to play hard and compete to win. I think there's a difference. I think you can play hard, but that doesn't mean you're playing to win. I think they're learning how to compete and trying to win a game."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
J. Gardner
1 F
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
42.4 Field Goal % 48.7
33.8 Three Point % 22.2
64.6 Free Throw % 74.6
away team logo
25
G. Robinson Jr. G
7.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.3 APG
home team logo
1
J. Gardner F
17.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.3 APG
12T
away team logo 8 Houston 26-1 ---
home team logo East Carolina 10-16 ---
ECU +14.5, O/U 133.5
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Houston 26-1 75.2 PPG 45.6 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo East Carolina 10-16 67.7 PPG 38.9 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
25
G. Robinson Jr. G 7.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.3 APG 42.4 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 17.3 PPG 8.7 RPG 1.3 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Houston
Roster
C. Davis Jr.
A. Brooks
D. Jarreau
G. Robinson Jr.
N. Hinton
B. Brady
F. White Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Gresham
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
C. Broodo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Davis Jr. 27 32.2 15.7 3.3 2.9 1.0 0.0 1.6 42.1 37.9 88.4 0.8 2.6
A. Brooks 27 31.0 13.8 6.4 0.9 0.7 0.3 1.1 39.7 39.7 65.0 1.1 5.3
D. Jarreau 20 17.4 8.8 3.9 3.1 0.7 0.5 2.3 47.9 40.9 75.4 0.3 3.6
G. Robinson Jr. 27 30.6 7.8 3.4 5.3 1.3 0.1 1.7 42.4 33.8 64.6 0.5 2.9
N. Hinton 27 19.2 7.3 4.1 1.1 1.1 0.1 1.1 41.8 30.2 84.5 0.9 3.3
B. Brady 27 14.1 6.3 4.3 0.4 0.5 0.8 1.1 60.0 0.0 64.3 1.7 2.7
F. White Jr. 22 16.6 6.1 3.3 0.9 0.5 0.6 0.8 45.4 0.0 71.1 1.5 1.8
C. Alley Jr. 27 21.4 5.9 3.6 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.8 34.7 28.3 77.8 1.2 2.3
B. Gresham 27 14.6 3.4 4.1 0.4 0.3 1.5 1.1 66.7 0.0 50.0 2.0 2.1
L. Goesling 12 7.3 3.3 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 23.3 11.1 74.2 0.1 0.5
C. Harris Jr. 18 10.4 3.2 3.3 0.1 0.2 1.1 0.3 76.5 0.0 27.8 1.4 1.8
C. Broodo 5 1.2 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.8
Total 27 199.9 75.2 45.6 15.0 6.60 4.60 11.7 44.3 35.4 72.3 12.2 29.3
East Carolina
Roster
J. Gardner
S. Williams
S. LeDay
I. Fleming
K. Davis
T. Foster
D. Spasojevic
T. Hardy
J. Whatley
D. Wade
R. Quinton
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
J. Whitley
S. Strickland
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Gardner 26 30.2 17.3 8.7 1.3 0.8 0.5 2.4 49.5 22.2 75.4 3.2 5.5
S. Williams 21 34.9 12.6 2.0 1.7 0.8 0.1 1.0 36.3 35.4 92.5 0.3 1.7
S. LeDay 26 24.8 10.8 6.2 1.6 1.5 0.9 2.5 52.3 0.0 67.0 2.3 3.8
I. Fleming 26 25.7 8.7 3.4 3.3 1.7 0.1 2.7 49.2 10.0 53.6 0.9 2.5
K. Davis 24 28.3 8.2 4.5 1.1 0.9 1.0 1.0 31.7 28.9 65.5 0.8 3.7
T. Foster 25 17.8 4.7 1.6 1.0 0.9 0.2 1.2 36.4 17.9 58.5 0.3 1.3
D. Spasojevic 26 17.8 3.6 2.1 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.9 42.2 0.0 50.0 0.7 1.5
T. Hardy 20 13.4 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 32.7 25.0 44.4 0.2 1.3
J. Whatley 4 8.5 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 40.0 33.3 0.0 0.8 0.5
D. Wade 20 10.5 1.9 1.1 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.8 22.9 20.0 70.0 0.2 0.9
R. Quinton 6 4.8 1.2 0.8 0.0 0.7 0.5 0.7 30.0 20.0 0.0 0.3 0.5
J. Obasohan 18 6.8 0.7 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.3 29.4 0.0 60.0 0.3 0.6
A. Hill 20 8.9 0.6 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 23.1 22.2 100.0 0.2 1.2
J. Whitley 9 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.1
S. Strickland 2 1.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 26 202.9 67.7 38.9 12.3 7.80 3.70 13.7 41.6 27.1 68.2 10.7 24.7
NCAA BB Scores