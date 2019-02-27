GONZAG
UOP

No. 1 Gonzaga rolls into Pacific

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 27, 2019

Gonzaga, back at No. 1 in the polls after two more overpowering West Coast Conference wins last week, will try to close the final week of league play with a bang.

The Bulldogs' first game of their second stint at No. 1 this season takes place Thursday night in a conference matchup against Pacific in Stockton, Calif.

Gonzaga (27-2, 14-0 WCC) needs this win and one Saturday night at Saint Mary's to complete its first unbeaten run through the WCC since 2013. If the Bulldogs do that -- and win the conference tournament in Las Vegas -- they could also procure the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs looked primed for a national championship run in their last game, overwhelming BYU 102-68 on Saturday night in Spokane, Wash. Three players scored at least 21 points, led by Zach Norvell's 25. Rui Hachimura scored 23 in what could have been his final home game.

The 6-foot 8 Japanese forward, who is expected to declare for the NBA Draft with a year of eligibility left, leads the nation's highest-scoring team in scoring at 20.5 points per game.

"I just love being here," Hachimura said. "I love my coaches. I appreciate everybody."

Hachimura is efficient, hitting 60.7 percent of his shots, and he isn't afraid to share the wealth with his talented teammates.

Brandon Clarke (16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds per game) and Norvell (16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds) would be No. 1 options on most teams.

Fifth-year senior point guard Josh Perkins, averaging 10.8 points and 6.9 assists per game, can't be ignored, either. He was named WCC Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday after averaging 15.5 points and eight assists in two games.

The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring average (90.7 points per game), field goal percentage (53.2) and assist-turnover ratio (1.8) while ranking in the top five in blocked shots (5.5) and assists (18.6).

"They're doing a number on the rest of the conference this season," BYU coach Dave Rose said Saturday night.

Pacific (13-16, 3-11) took its turn last month under the Gonzaga steamroller. Despite effectively slowing the tempo and holding the Bulldogs to their lowest point total of the season, the Tigers still took a 67-36 beating in Spokane.

That's been a theme for Pacific in conference play. It just hasn't been able to score enough to win games. It has lost five in a row, including a 63-56 setback Saturday at home to Loyola Marymount, and has not cracked 60 points in the past four games.

Guard Roberto Gallinat, the team's leading scorer at 15.0 points per game, did more than his share against Loyola Marymount. Gallinat pumped in a season-high 31 points, hitting 10 of 18 shots from the field.

"We're getting off to slow starts and it's paralyzing us early," Tigers coach Damon Stoudamire said in the Stockton Record. "Our defense isn't bad, but when you don't score, it puts a lot of pressure on your defense."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Perkins
13 G
J. Tripp
0 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
46.4 Field Goal % 48.4
38.2 Three Point % 28.6
81.3 Free Throw % 65.8
away team logo
13
J. Perkins G
10.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 6.9 APG
home team logo
0
J. Tripp G
10.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.9 APG
12T
away team logo 1 Gonzaga 27-2 ---
home team logo Pacific 13-16 ---
UOP +23.5, O/U 144.5
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
UOP +23.5, O/U 144.5
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 1 Gonzaga 27-2 90.7 PPG 42.2 RPG 18.6 APG
home team logo Pacific 13-16 67.1 PPG 35.5 RPG 10.1 APG
Key Players
13
J. Perkins G 10.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 6.9 APG 46.4 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 10.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.9 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Gonzaga
Roster
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
F. Petrusev
K. Tillie
G. Crandall
J. Jones
J. Ayayi
M. Lang
G. Foster Jr.
J. Beach
A. Martin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Hachimura 29 30.1 20.5 6.7 1.6 1.0 0.8 1.8 60.7 44.4 74.9 1.5 5.1
B. Clarke 29 27.3 16.5 8.3 1.7 1.2 3.0 1.4 68.4 33.3 68.1 3.1 5.3
Z. Norvell Jr. 29 30.6 16.1 4.4 3.1 1.4 0.0 1.3 45.3 39.3 84.8 0.8 3.7
J. Perkins 29 30.9 10.8 2.9 6.9 1.3 0.1 2.0 46.4 38.2 81.3 0.5 2.4
C. Kispert 29 26.4 8.5 4.0 1.1 0.6 0.5 0.9 43.1 38.3 87.1 0.9 3.1
F. Petrusev 28 11.9 6.8 2.9 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.6 55.6 31.0 84.9 0.7 2.2
K. Tillie 9 17.2 6.0 4.2 1.6 0.8 0.9 1.0 46.5 30.0 72.7 1.2 3.0
G. Crandall 20 18.9 5.3 1.9 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.6 43.9 25.7 67.6 0.2 1.7
J. Jones 29 14.6 3.6 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.4 62.7 52.6 76.3 0.7 2.9
J. Ayayi 19 5.9 1.9 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.1 55.2 27.3 33.3 0.3 1.2
M. Lang 9 2.3 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 75.0 50.0 100.0 0.3 0.0
G. Foster Jr. 24 5.0 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.4 28.0 14.3 50.0 0.0 0.4
J. Beach 16 2.9 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 44.4 44.4 0.0 0.1 0.2
A. Martin 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 200.1 90.7 42.2 18.6 7.40 5.50 10.3 53.2 37.3 76.6 10.0 29.6
Pacific
Roster
R. Gallinat
L. Dorsey
J. Tripp
A. Sanni
A. Townes
J. Bailey
K. Kabellis
J. Price-Noel
K. Small
Z. Cameron
B. McGhee
J. Brahmbhatt
A. Smith
A. McCray
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Gallinat 29 27.4 15.0 2.8 0.5 0.5 0.2 1.6 43.5 37.1 86.4 0.6 2.3
L. Dorsey 29 20.9 11.0 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.1 1.7 41.8 32.3 86.7 0.5 2.5
J. Tripp 29 29.7 10.9 5.9 2.9 1.7 0.1 2.4 51.3 30.0 69.7 1.4 4.5
A. Sanni 20 20.6 8.6 1.4 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.9 37.2 38.7 71.1 0.2 1.2
A. Townes 29 23.7 7.6 5.5 0.2 0.6 0.4 1.4 50.6 0.0 68.5 2.2 3.3
J. Bailey 28 19.8 5.0 2.6 0.5 0.6 0.1 1.2 34.6 36.0 67.9 0.5 2.1
K. Kabellis 17 15.3 3.6 1.4 0.9 0.5 0.0 1.4 35.4 34.5 37.5 0.1 1.4
J. Price-Noel 25 14.0 3.1 2.1 1.4 0.2 0.0 1.4 30.9 20.7 75.9 0.2 1.8
K. Small 27 17.2 2.7 0.9 1.3 0.8 0.0 0.9 37.5 0.0 55.9 0.2 0.7
Z. Cameron 29 16.8 2.6 3.7 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.5 46.6 0.0 65.6 1.1 2.6
B. McGhee 25 14.9 2.2 2.2 1.4 0.9 0.1 0.6 46.0 16.7 56.3 0.9 1.2
J. Brahmbhatt 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. Smith 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. McCray 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 201.8 67.1 35.5 10.1 6.30 1.50 13.2 42.6 33.7 75.0 8.9 23.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores