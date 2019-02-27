Losing at home to Michigan State on Sunday was hard to take for many University of Michigan fans. Wolverines coach John Beilein downplayed its significance.

"There's so much more to our season than beating Michigan State," he said. "I know that hurts some of our fans."

Michigan will get another chance to knock off its in-state rival before the end of the regular season. In the meantime, the Wolverines will try to bounce back when they host Nebraska at Ann Arbor's Crisler Center on Thursday.

No. 9 Michigan (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) trails the first-place Spartans by a game with three to go. It finishes the regular season with road games against Maryland and Michigan State.

"Anything can happen down the stretch," Beilein said. "Who would think (Michigan State) would lose at home to Indiana? We still have to beat Nebraska and go to Maryland."

The Spartans shredded the Wolverines' vaunted defense, shooting 50 percent from the field and committing just six turnovers while collecting a 77-70 victory. Michigan shot 39.7 percent, including a 26.9 percent performance from long range.

"A tough loss but we just move on," Beilein said. "If there are things in this game that will help us beat Nebraska, I'm all for it."

Senior swingman Charles Matthews, the team's third-leading scorer, was limited to four points on 1-of-8 shooting after tweaking his ankle early in the game. The Wolverines' short bench produced just six points on a pair of Isaiah Livers' 3-pointers.

"One of the reasons we've been good is we don't have too many good players," Beilein said. "We've got just enough."

The Wolverines will be facing Nebraska for the only time during the regular season. A year ago, they played twice, with the Cornhuskers prevailing at home 72-52 in the regular-season matchup. The Wolverines avenged that loss during the Big Ten Tournament, 77-58.

The Cornhuskers (15-13, 5-12) have lost their past two games. They were blown out on the road by Penn State, 95-71, then dropped a tight contest at home to No. 15 Purdue, 75-72.

"I don't take much from the Penn State game. It was extremely disappointing, right? (The Purdue loss) is disappointing in its own way, but obviously I'm proud of our guys," Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. "I thought they were just a couple plays away from winning."

Nebraska committed only five turnovers against Purdue, tying for its fewest turnovers this season. It also held Purdue to 37.7 percent shooting. It still wasn't enough.

"We had a couple breakdowns at the end that cost us, rebounds and stuff like that," said senior guard Glynn Watson Jr. "I thought we played hard the whole game."

Miles is on the hot seat after losing nine of the last 11 games, all in the conference. A victory over a ranked team would have muffled the critics for a few days.

"I threw my water bottle. I look at it overall and I'm like, 'OK, did we follow the game plan?' Yes, I thought we did," he said. "We did a good job harassing their perimeter guys. ... So you put yourself in a position, and it comes down to a couple extra-effort plays or whatever it might be, and that's why Purdue is Purdue."

