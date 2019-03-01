BAYLOR
KSTATE

No. 16 Kansas State, Baylor tussle in tight Big 12

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 01, 2019

No. 16 Kansas State, coming off a road loss that muddied the Big 12 Conference race, hosts Baylor on Saturday trying to at least keep a share of the conference lead.

A Baylor win in Manhattan, Kan., could create up to a four-way tie atop the conference.

Kansas State (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) enters the weekend tied for the conference lead with Texas Tech. Baylor (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) is tied for third with Kansas, a game ahead of fifth-place Iowa State.

Kansas State fell 64-49 at Kansas on Monday night in a game in which the Wildcats were manhandled in nearly every category. The Jayhawks owned a 41-31 advantage on the glass, caused more turnovers and committed only eight fouls compared to 17 for K-State. Kansas also shot much better (39.6 percent to 31.6 percent) in a defensive battle.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber knows his squad has to get its swagger back Saturday against a tough Baylor team.

"I said it eight, 10 days ago that Baylor was going to be a big game," Weber said Thursday. "I knew it would be. They found a way to win last night (84-83 in overtime against Texas, after overcoming a 19-point second-half deficit). They're right in the race, too."

The Bears are in the national top 20 in rebounding margin and blocked shots. Kansas State's struggles on the front line will be tested.

Kansas State has won five straight games against Baylor, including a 70-63 victory in Waco on Feb. 9. The Wildcats won the rebounding battle by one in that game.

"We've competed with them toughness-wise," Weber said. "It's about toughness. These guys are probably tougher than (coach Scott Drew's) other teams, too."

Kansas State's senior trio of Barry Brown, Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes are ready to rebound from Monday's loss. In that game, Brown and Wade combined for just 12 points.

"We have got a good team coming in Saturday against Baylor at home," Brown said. "We have just got to be locked in. It's going to be a challenge, but we have to bounce back and get a win under our belt."

"We talked about it in the locker room," Stokes added. "At the end of the day, we're still in first place. In order to stay there we have got to worry about Saturday. Only difference is we're sharing it now. I feel like our confidence is to the point where we don't want to share with anybody."

Baylor, meanwhile, is riding high after the victory over Texas.

"Most teams this time of year when you're in these situations you aren't going to have the energy to come back and win," Drew said after the game.

"It takes a team, and that's why we've been good all year. Different people have stepped up. The team likes each other, they encourage each other and I think that makes it a lot easier to be great teammates and cheer for each other."

Baylor is led by Makai Mason (and injured Tristan Clark) with 14.6 points per game. Mason recently missed two of three games, including the first game with Kansas State, with a toe injury. Mario Kegler is chipping in 10.7 points per game.

King McClure missed five straight games -- also including the first game against K-State -- with a knee injury. His first game back was against Texas, when he played just seven minutes and didn't score. Drew is glad to have him back, though.

"With King coming back, trying to get a rotation was tough," Drew said. "He did a great job leading the guys verbally, but I think going forward we'll get some more practice days with everybody being healthy."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
M. Mason
10 G
B. Brown Jr.
5 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
40.1 Field Goal % 45.3
34.9 Three Point % 31.6
82.6 Free Throw % 70.1
away team logo
10
M. Mason G
14.6 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
5
B. Brown Jr. G
15.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.7 APG
12T
away team logo Baylor 19-9 ---
home team logo 16 Kansas State 21-7 ---
KSTATE -6, O/U 127
Fred Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
KSTATE -6, O/U 127
Fred Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Baylor 19-9 72.6 PPG 40.9 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 16 Kansas State 21-7 65.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
10
M. Mason G 14.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.1 APG 40.1 FG%
5
B. Brown Jr. G 15.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.7 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Baylor
Roster
T. Clark
M. Mason
M. Kegler
J. Butler
K. McClure
D. Bandoo
M. Vital
M. Mayer
F. Gillespie
D. Allen
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Clark 14 29.8 14.6 6.3 1.6 1.1 2.4 1.6 73.7 25.0 66.7 2.2 4.1
M. Mason 23 31.6 14.6 2.4 3.1 0.4 0.0 2.6 40.1 34.9 82.6 0.4 2.0
M. Kegler 22 27.8 10.7 6.0 1.3 0.4 0.6 1.7 44.0 29.4 65.2 1.6 4.3
J. Butler 28 25.9 9.6 3.0 2.9 1.0 0.1 1.9 40.2 36.6 82.2 0.6 2.3
K. McClure 23 28.2 9.5 5.1 2.2 1.3 0.3 1.9 41.0 39.2 64.3 1.2 4.0
D. Bandoo 28 20.8 8.7 2.0 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.1 45.8 40.7 89.7 0.5 1.5
M. Vital 28 27.6 6.9 7.1 2.0 1.0 0.9 1.7 44.2 21.1 50.5 3.6 3.5
M. Mayer 28 13.0 5.2 2.3 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.8 32.7 31.7 64.4 0.8 1.5
F. Gillespie 20 17.2 5.0 4.5 0.4 0.5 1.1 1.1 65.2 0.0 63.6 2.2 2.3
D. Allen 13 8.5 2.2 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.4 33.3 15.0 33.3 0.3 0.7
F. Thamba 27 10.9 2.1 2.5 0.4 0.2 0.7 0.7 58.3 0.0 53.8 1.0 1.4
O. Okeke 8 3.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 30.0 12.5 0.0 0.1 0.1
Total 28 200.9 72.6 40.9 14.1 6.20 5.00 13.1 44.6 34.7 67.6 13.6 24.1
Kansas State
Roster
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
X. Sneed
K. Stokes
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
A. Trice
S. Neal-Williams
L. Stockard III
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
P. Muldoon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Brown Jr. 28 34.6 15.3 4.1 2.7 2.0 0.1 2.0 45.3 31.6 70.1 0.5 3.6
D. Wade 22 29.7 12.9 6.3 2.7 0.7 0.3 1.4 49.8 46.7 80.0 2.1 4.1
X. Sneed 27 30.7 10.3 5.4 2.0 1.3 0.4 1.3 39.3 35.2 65.7 1.1 4.3
K. Stokes 27 31.4 10.1 2.8 3.3 1.2 0.1 1.9 38.1 36.4 74.1 0.4 2.4
M. Mawien 28 21.2 6.7 4.5 0.3 0.4 0.6 1.4 51.7 28.6 65.9 1.7 2.9
C. Diarra 23 25.0 6.3 3.2 1.7 1.0 0.3 1.8 39.5 32.8 71.4 0.8 2.4
M. McGuirl 28 15.9 3.6 1.6 1.2 0.6 0.1 0.8 36.9 29.6 56.3 0.5 1.1
A. Trice 22 7.9 2.1 2.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.3 57.1 0.0 35.9 1.1 1.6
S. Neal-Williams 24 7.7 1.8 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.6 25.9 24.1 58.3 0.3 0.9
L. Stockard III 28 8.1 1.7 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.6 54.1 0.0 41.2 0.6 0.9
P. McAtee 13 2.2 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 60.0 33.3 0.0 0.1 0.5
J. Love III 17 2.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
N. Shadd 11 1.5 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
P. Muldoon 7 1.3 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
Total 28 200.0 65.9 36.2 13.7 7.30 2.10 11.6 43.2 34.1 66.5 9.6 24.1
