KANSAS
OKLAST

No. 15 Kansas looks for Big 12 road success at Oklahoma State

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 28, 2019

A freshman backcourt posed the greatest concern for Kansas entering the season.

Especially with Devon Dotson manning a position handled the past two seasons by the likes of All-Americans Frank Mason and Devonte' Graham.

While the growth curve for the Jayhawks' latest point guard was steep, Dotson has emerged as a versatile offensive threat and developed into a sticky defender.

Those are traits he hopes to provide down the stretch in a Big 12 Conference race that finds No. 15 Kansas (21-7, 10-5 Big 12) one game back in second place entering a game Saturday at Oklahoma State (10-18, 3-12).

Dotson's work guarding Kansas State's Barry Brown was instrumental in a 64-49 shutdown of the conference-leading Wildcats on Monday. Brown is a senior guard considered to be a candidate for Big 12 player of the year,

Brown scored just four points Monday, none in the second half, as part of his worst offensive output of the season.

"(Dotson) didn't play with a smile the whole first half,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. "He was so intense and wanted to win. He loosened up a little in the second half, saw the ball go in the hole. He made some good plays getting downhill. ... That little guy out front, he is a competitive dude.''

The offense was simply a bonus compared to Dotson's defense. He wanted to shake Brown's confidence and did so completely while "trying to keep him out of getting in a rhythm," Dotson said.

For that, Dotson could summon a smile. So too could the rest of the Jayhawks as they kept alive their hopes for at least a share of a 15th consecutive Big 12 title. The quest could require them to win out in league play, with matchups also scheduled at Oklahoma and against Baylor. Kansas State and Texas Tech are tied atop the league. Each would have to lose for Kansas to move into first place.

An issue for the Jayhawks is the 2-5 road mark they carry in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State will enter having lost 10 of their last 11 conference games. The Cowboys were riddled by suspensions and departures that left coach Mike Boynton to conduct walk-on tryouts in January.

Oklahoma State did go into overtime Wednesday at Texas Tech before falling 84-80. Junior guard Lindy Waters canned four 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation.

"We were just trying to win the game,'' said Waters, who scored 26 points and went 7 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. "It could have been any one of my teammates.''

The Cowboys' comeback, coupled with the Jayhawks' troubles on the road, makes the contest one that cannot be taken lightly.

In an attempt to maintain focus on game preparations, no one associated with the Kansas program is emphasizing the Big 12 title streak inside the locker room.

"We have to (win the league). We want to protect it. We want to win conference every single year,'' Dotson told The Topeka Capital-Journal. "We know we've won 14 straight. (Former players) don't put pressure on us because that would just add to it and make us be uptight. They just say, 'Play your game and everything should be all right.'''

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lawson
1 F
C. McGriff
12 F
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
49.2 Field Goal % 37.5
34.8 Three Point % 30.6
78.5 Free Throw % 75.8
away team logo
1
D. Lawson F
19.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
12
C. McGriff F
12.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.7 APG
12T
away team logo 15 Kansas 21-7 ---
home team logo Oklahoma State 10-18 ---
OKLAST 6.5, O/U 139.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
OKLAST 6.5, O/U 139.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Kansas 21-7 75.9 PPG 40 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 10-18 67.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
1
D. Lawson F 19.0 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.0 APG 49.2 FG%
12
C. McGriff F 12.3 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.7 APG 37.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kansas
Roster
D. Lawson
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
D. Dotson
O. Agbaji
Q. Grimes
M. Garrett
K. Lawson
C. Moore
M. Lightfoot
D. McCormack
C. Teahan
G. Luinstra
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lawson 28 32.8 19.0 10.3 2.0 1.1 1.1 2.3 49.2 34.8 78.5 3.0 7.3
L. Vick 23 33.0 14.1 4.0 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.5 47.6 45.5 76.7 0.5 3.5
U. Azubuike 9 20.4 13.4 6.8 0.6 0.4 1.6 2.0 70.5 0.0 34.4 2.2 4.6
D. Dotson 28 32.5 12.1 3.6 3.6 1.4 0.2 2.3 49.3 42.2 80.4 0.5 3.1
O. Agbaji 14 26.1 9.4 4.8 0.7 0.7 0.4 1.5 50.5 35.6 70.0 1.0 3.8
Q. Grimes 28 26.4 7.6 2.4 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.9 38.3 32.7 54.8 0.5 1.9
M. Garrett 22 28.4 7.2 3.5 2.1 1.7 0.4 1.1 41.6 27.8 59.3 0.9 2.6
K. Lawson 27 10.0 3.3 1.9 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.6 47.7 35.3 76.2 0.6 1.3
C. Moore 27 14.0 3.3 1.0 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.9 29.0 26.9 71.4 0.2 0.8
M. Lightfoot 26 11.0 2.4 2.9 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.4 58.5 12.5 48.1 1.0 1.8
D. McCormack 26 8.4 2.3 2.3 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.6 54.3 0.0 52.4 0.9 1.5
C. Teahan 8 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
G. Luinstra 7 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
Total 28 202.7 75.9 40 13.6 6.90 3.80 13.3 46.9 36.2 69.0 9.9 27.4
Oklahoma State
Roster
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
M. Weathers
I. Likekele
M. Cunningham
C. Jones
Y. Anei
M. Calloo
J. Hadlock
D. Mitchell
T. Taylor
K. Jones
D. Demuth
L. Major
T. Reeves
G. Simpson
C. Wagner
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. McGriff 28 33.9 12.3 7.5 1.7 1.1 0.8 1.9 37.5 30.6 75.8 2.4 5.1
L. Waters III 28 33.8 12.1 4.6 2.8 1.2 0.2 1.6 43.7 46.9 92.9 0.9 3.7
T. Dziagwa 28 31.4 11.5 2.9 1.5 0.5 0.0 1.4 40.8 45.1 73.3 0.1 2.8
M. Weathers 16 20.4 9.2 2.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.9 44.2 22.2 62.7 0.7 2.1
I. Likekele 28 28.3 8.4 4.6 3.7 1.3 0.3 2.3 46.2 27.3 65.2 0.6 4.0
M. Cunningham 7 18.3 8.0 1.6 1.1 0.7 0.0 1.3 44.9 44.4 0.0 0.1 1.4
C. Jones 19 21.4 7.7 2.9 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.7 32.5 29.8 72.7 0.5 2.4
Y. Anei 28 22.6 7.0 4.4 0.7 0.2 2.1 1.4 61.6 0.0 61.2 1.8 2.6
M. Calloo 16 10.8 2.5 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.7 32.7 11.8 50.0 0.6 1.0
J. Hadlock 1 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
D. Mitchell 4 5.5 1.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 80.0 0.0 0.0
T. Taylor 2 3.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Jones 8 6.9 1.3 1.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.5 57.1 0.0 33.3 0.4 1.0
D. Demuth 28 9.0 1.1 1.4 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.3 29.4 33.3 37.5 0.7 0.7
L. Major 13 3.4 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 62.5 40.0 0.0 0.1 0.2
T. Reeves 4 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
G. Simpson 2 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Wagner 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 28 200.8 67.5 37.5 13.1 5.70 3.90 12.6 42.1 38.2 69.0 9.5 24.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores