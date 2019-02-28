A freshman backcourt posed the greatest concern for Kansas entering the season.

Especially with Devon Dotson manning a position handled the past two seasons by the likes of All-Americans Frank Mason and Devonte' Graham.

While the growth curve for the Jayhawks' latest point guard was steep, Dotson has emerged as a versatile offensive threat and developed into a sticky defender.

Those are traits he hopes to provide down the stretch in a Big 12 Conference race that finds No. 15 Kansas (21-7, 10-5 Big 12) one game back in second place entering a game Saturday at Oklahoma State (10-18, 3-12).

Dotson's work guarding Kansas State's Barry Brown was instrumental in a 64-49 shutdown of the conference-leading Wildcats on Monday. Brown is a senior guard considered to be a candidate for Big 12 player of the year,

Brown scored just four points Monday, none in the second half, as part of his worst offensive output of the season.

"(Dotson) didn't play with a smile the whole first half,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. "He was so intense and wanted to win. He loosened up a little in the second half, saw the ball go in the hole. He made some good plays getting downhill. ... That little guy out front, he is a competitive dude.''

The offense was simply a bonus compared to Dotson's defense. He wanted to shake Brown's confidence and did so completely while "trying to keep him out of getting in a rhythm," Dotson said.

For that, Dotson could summon a smile. So too could the rest of the Jayhawks as they kept alive their hopes for at least a share of a 15th consecutive Big 12 title. The quest could require them to win out in league play, with matchups also scheduled at Oklahoma and against Baylor. Kansas State and Texas Tech are tied atop the league. Each would have to lose for Kansas to move into first place.

An issue for the Jayhawks is the 2-5 road mark they carry in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State will enter having lost 10 of their last 11 conference games. The Cowboys were riddled by suspensions and departures that left coach Mike Boynton to conduct walk-on tryouts in January.

Oklahoma State did go into overtime Wednesday at Texas Tech before falling 84-80. Junior guard Lindy Waters canned four 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation.

"We were just trying to win the game,'' said Waters, who scored 26 points and went 7 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. "It could have been any one of my teammates.''

The Cowboys' comeback, coupled with the Jayhawks' troubles on the road, makes the contest one that cannot be taken lightly.

In an attempt to maintain focus on game preparations, no one associated with the Kansas program is emphasizing the Big 12 title streak inside the locker room.

"We have to (win the league). We want to protect it. We want to win conference every single year,'' Dotson told The Topeka Capital-Journal. "We know we've won 14 straight. (Former players) don't put pressure on us because that would just add to it and make us be uptight. They just say, 'Play your game and everything should be all right.'''

--Field Level Media

