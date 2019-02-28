It is the news LSU fans have been waiting to hear for the last week: sophomore point guard Tremont Waters, who missed the No.13 Tigers' last two victories due to an undisclosed illness, should be available to play Saturday against Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU coach Will Wade said as much on his weekly radio show Wednesday night. Waters, the Tigers' leader in points per game (15.7), assists (5.9) and steals (3.0), was nowhere to be seen when LSU (23-5, 13-2 SEC) defeated Tennessee 82-80 in overtime last Saturday.

Waters was inside the Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night - sitting on the bench but unavailable - during LSU's 66-55 victory over Texas A&M.

Waters completed an individual workout on Wednesday and appeared to be rounding back into shape, Wade said.

"I suspect if everything goes as planned and he continues to feel good, I think he'll be ready to go on Saturday," said Wade, who earlier in the week squashed whispers of a rift between him and Waters as "crazy talk."

Told that it was good to see Waters back sitting with his teammates on the bench Tuesday night, Wade said, "It'll be even better to see him in uniform like this Saturday."

With SEC and NCAA tournaments on the horizon, Wade said the Tigers need Waters' ability to take charge of the offense, shoot the occasional 3-pointer and clog the passing lanes with his quick hands if they are going to play effectively in the postseason.

The 66-point output against Texas A&M was the Tigers' lowest of the season. Even though freshman point guard Ja'Vonte Smart averaged 23.0 points in the victories over Tennessee and Texas A&M, LSU needs Waters' ability to run the offense, Wade said.

Freshman power forward Naz Reid is coming off a double-double (18 points and 11 rebounds) against the Aggies - bouncing back from a one-point effort against Tennessee - and Wade said "there's no doubt Naz Reid should be the freshman of the year in the SEC."

Alabama (17-11, 8-7) has won nine consecutive games at home against ranked opponents. The Tide had lost three straight games before bouncing back with consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Prior to beating the Gamecocks 68-62 on the road on Tuesday, Alabama had not won a game this year scoring fewer than 70 points.

LSU beat Alabama 88-79 on Jan. 8 in Baton Rouge. The Tide is averaging 73.3 points per game, led by Kira Lewis Jr. (14.3), Donta Hall (11.0) and John Petty (10.4).

"We're going to be fired up," said Alabama coach Avery Johnson. "When we felt like we've been an underdog, it's amazing how we respond in our attention to detail and focus. We have a lot of season left. We have a couple of levels to go through, and once we get, there it's going to be a pretty picture."

LSU can own a piece of its first SEC regular-season championship since 2009 if it wins its final three games. After Saturday's road game against Alabama, LSU will travel to Florida on Wednesday and close the regular season at home against Vanderbilt, winless in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Kentucky (24-4, 13-2) and Tennessee (25-3, 13-2) in the conference standings but have beaten them both this year.

"That's what our eyes are on," said LSU guard Skylar Mays. "You know, we kinda control our own destiny. We just got to win out. Obviously, we have to focus on Alabama and take it one game at a time, but it's right there. I think we're going to play even more hungry the closer we get."

