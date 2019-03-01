Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin explained after Wednesday night's 52-49 win at SMU why he emphasizes defense and rebounding.

"There's no rhyme or reason sometimes," he said. "Which is why you always have to defend and rebound, because shots come and go like your high school girlfriend."

The 23rd-ranked Bearcats' steady relationship with defense and rebounding has pushed them to the brink of the American Athletic Conference altar again. They have won 12 of their last 13 games and trail No. 8 Houston by just a game as they prepare for a Saturday night visit from Penny Hardaway's improving Memphis Tigers.

If Cincinnati (24-4, 13-2) can carry this game and a Thursday night trip to UCF, it will have a second crack at Houston on March 10 in the regular-season finale that could enable it to claim at least a share of its second straight AAC crown.

This has been a typical Cronin team. It doesn't always dazzle you with precision offense like Gonzaga, doesn't wow you with one-and-dones the way a Duke or Kentucky might, but it locks in defensively for 40 minutes every night.

The shots might not always drop, but the defense rarely does. And in the end, even during games in which they shoot just 26.6 percent like they did against SMU, the Bearcats usually walk off the floor with more points than the opponent.

"We've had some great nights this year where we've looked awesome. It's easy on those nights," Cronin said after the SMU game. "If you're going to have a great program, you've got to win on nights like tonight.

"I give my kids a lot of credit, because at halftime, I talked to them about winning programs -- they defend whether they make shots or not. They play team basketball when things are going bad."

Cincinnati's first meeting with Memphis on Feb. 7 is emblematic of its ability to find a way to win.

In a game in which the Bearcats made only 39.7 percent from the field and missed 10 of their 22 free throws, they still managed a 69-64 victory because they sank 11 of 29 3-pointers and carved out a 38-32 rebounding edge.

The Tigers might be a tougher out for Cincinnati than they were last month. Memphis' 81-73 win over NCAA Tournament hopeful Temple on Tuesday night was its fifth in the last six games, upping its overall record to 18-11 overall, 10-6 in the AAC.

Senior guard Jeremiah Martin has been the key force in this stretch. The reigning AAC Player of the Week lit up the Owls for 30 points, the fifth time in February he connected for at least 30. Martin has averaged 30.6 points in his last eight games -- including two 40-point outings.

"We are more together now," Martin said. "We know what it takes to win a tough game."

The time to get the Tigers might be running out. Hardaway, the Memphis alum and former NBA All-Star, will bring in one of the nation's top recruiting classes next year, including 7-foot center James Wiseman, the No. 1-rated recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings. But the first-year coach is enjoying what this team is doing down the stretch.

"We are headed in the right direction and peaking," Hardaway said. "I feel very confident that we are more than ready to play this game."

