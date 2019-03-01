MEMP
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin explained after Wednesday night's 52-49 win at SMU why he emphasizes defense and rebounding.

"There's no rhyme or reason sometimes," he said. "Which is why you always have to defend and rebound, because shots come and go like your high school girlfriend."

The 23rd-ranked Bearcats' steady relationship with defense and rebounding has pushed them to the brink of the American Athletic Conference altar again. They have won 12 of their last 13 games and trail No. 8 Houston by just a game as they prepare for a Saturday night visit from Penny Hardaway's improving Memphis Tigers.

If Cincinnati (24-4, 13-2) can carry this game and a Thursday night trip to UCF, it will have a second crack at Houston on March 10 in the regular-season finale that could enable it to claim at least a share of its second straight AAC crown.

This has been a typical Cronin team. It doesn't always dazzle you with precision offense like Gonzaga, doesn't wow you with one-and-dones the way a Duke or Kentucky might, but it locks in defensively for 40 minutes every night.

The shots might not always drop, but the defense rarely does. And in the end, even during games in which they shoot just 26.6 percent like they did against SMU, the Bearcats usually walk off the floor with more points than the opponent.

"We've had some great nights this year where we've looked awesome. It's easy on those nights," Cronin said after the SMU game. "If you're going to have a great program, you've got to win on nights like tonight.

"I give my kids a lot of credit, because at halftime, I talked to them about winning programs -- they defend whether they make shots or not. They play team basketball when things are going bad."

Cincinnati's first meeting with Memphis on Feb. 7 is emblematic of its ability to find a way to win.

In a game in which the Bearcats made only 39.7 percent from the field and missed 10 of their 22 free throws, they still managed a 69-64 victory because they sank 11 of 29 3-pointers and carved out a 38-32 rebounding edge.

The Tigers might be a tougher out for Cincinnati than they were last month. Memphis' 81-73 win over NCAA Tournament hopeful Temple on Tuesday night was its fifth in the last six games, upping its overall record to 18-11 overall, 10-6 in the AAC.

Senior guard Jeremiah Martin has been the key force in this stretch. The reigning AAC Player of the Week lit up the Owls for 30 points, the fifth time in February he connected for at least 30. Martin has averaged 30.6 points in his last eight games -- including two 40-point outings.

"We are more together now," Martin said. "We know what it takes to win a tough game."

The time to get the Tigers might be running out. Hardaway, the Memphis alum and former NBA All-Star, will bring in one of the nation's top recruiting classes next year, including 7-foot center James Wiseman, the No. 1-rated recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings. But the first-year coach is enjoying what this team is doing down the stretch.

"We are headed in the right direction and peaking," Hardaway said. "I feel very confident that we are more than ready to play this game."

Key Players
J. Martin
3 G
J. Cumberland
34 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
47.0 Field Goal % 40.9
37.4 Three Point % 41.7
73.1 Free Throw % 78.3
away team logo
3
J. Martin G
19.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.4 APG
home team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
18.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.6 APG
12T
away team logo Memphis 18-11 ---
home team logo 23 Cincinnati 24-4 ---
CINCY -9.5, O/U 145.5
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
CINCY -9.5, O/U 145.5
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 18-11 82.3 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 23 Cincinnati 24-4 72.4 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
3
J. Martin G 19.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.4 APG 47.0 FG%
34
J. Cumberland G 18.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.6 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Memphis
Roster
J. Martin
K. Davenport
T. Harris
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
A. Lomax
I. Maurice
A. Jones
E. Olds
V. Enoh
D. Wingett
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Martin 29 34.2 19.4 4.1 4.4 2.3 0.6 2.6 47.0 37.4 73.1 1.0 3.1
K. Davenport 29 25.7 13.7 7.0 1.0 0.6 0.7 1.6 50.7 37.5 62.2 2.4 4.6
T. Harris 29 26.0 11.1 1.7 2.1 0.6 0.0 1.9 37.6 31.5 87.0 0.2 1.4
K. Brewton Jr. 29 22.5 9.0 3.0 2.4 1.3 0.0 1.8 49.5 33.3 70.8 0.9 2.1
R. Thornton 29 25.8 7.7 6.6 0.9 1.0 0.6 1.6 50.9 38.1 67.2 2.2 4.4
M. Parks Jr. 28 15.4 6.0 3.1 0.2 0.4 0.6 1.0 59.2 14.3 55.6 1.6 1.5
A. Lomax 28 21.1 5.3 3.1 2.7 1.1 0.1 1.8 35.9 8.3 72.6 1.0 2.1
I. Maurice 29 13.1 5.2 3.1 0.2 0.2 0.8 1.3 45.5 30.0 81.6 0.6 2.6
A. Jones 28 16.1 4.9 2.6 1.8 0.6 0.4 1.3 42.6 37.8 83.3 0.4 2.2
E. Olds 6 2.2 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 33.3 50.0 100.0 0.2 0.2
V. Enoh 10 6.7 0.8 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 50.0 0.0 40.0 0.7 0.4
D. Wingett 4 6.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 10.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 29 201.7 82.3 41.2 15.7 8.20 3.80 15.2 46.1 33.2 70.9 12.4 25.4
Cincinnati
Roster
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
C. Broome
N. Brooks
R. Fredericks
T. Moore
M. Diarra
L. Johnson
E. Nsoseme
S. Martin
J. Koz
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Cumberland 28 32.0 18.3 4.4 3.6 1.3 0.4 2.6 40.9 41.7 78.3 1.1 3.3
K. Williams 28 26.0 10.9 3.3 1.0 1.1 0.9 1.3 46.1 29.9 70.9 1.4 1.9
T. Scott 28 29.4 8.6 6.5 1.6 0.8 0.6 1.2 47.0 28.0 66.2 2.1 4.4
J. Jenifer 27 25.1 8.6 1.7 3.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 44.8 44.3 77.5 0.1 1.6
C. Broome 28 20.8 8.3 1.8 2.4 0.7 0.0 1.3 41.7 27.1 78.8 0.4 1.4
N. Brooks 28 22.4 7.8 6.1 0.4 0.4 1.6 0.9 51.4 0.0 64.8 2.5 3.6
R. Fredericks 28 11.5 2.6 2.4 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.4 37.1 25.0 73.7 0.9 1.5
T. Moore 28 11.9 2.5 1.4 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.3 34.2 28.3 100.0 0.4 1.0
M. Diarra 15 6.7 2.3 2.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 42.4 50.0 66.7 0.5 1.7
L. Johnson 27 7.9 2.2 1.4 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.7 45.8 18.2 77.8 0.6 0.8
E. Nsoseme 27 12.2 1.5 3.6 0.1 0.3 0.6 0.4 38.9 0.0 43.3 1.1 2.5
S. Martin 7 1.9 0.7 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
J. Koz 5 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 28 201.8 72.4 39.2 13.9 6.50 4.60 10.6 43.6 35.3 71.6 12.5 23.8
