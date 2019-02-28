When a team has just one victory in nearly two months, losing can become contagious.

That had been the case for Indiana over the better part of the last eight weeks as it navigated its way through a miserable Big Ten Conference season that did actually include a stunning overtime victory at Michigan State in early February, only to be followed by five more losses.

But in that stretch, the Hoosiers were starting to show some life, pushing both Purdue and Iowa to the limit last week before finally outlasting Wisconsin in overtime on Tuesday. It was the Hoosiers' third straight game against a ranked opponent.

As Indiana (14-14, 5-12 Big Ten) gets set for its fourth consecutive meeting with a ranked team, when No. 6 Michigan State visits Assembly Hall on Saturday, they are feeling pretty good about themselves.

"It's hard. Negativity, losing, all that stuff isn't fun," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "But I think our guys have taken a pretty good approach.

"You can sort of start to get a little bit more contagious in terms of your confidence. Sometimes it's not always about making shots. It's about making plays. We had a lot of different guys make a lot of different plays (against Wisconsin), step up and make some plays. They should feel good about that. We have another opportunity Saturday against Michigan State. Obviously, we know how good they are."

Where things end up for Indiana over the final two weeks of the season, along with the Big Ten tournament, remains to be seen. Its record doesn't show an NCAA Tournament team, but stringing together a few more wins could lift spirits.

The first chance to do that comes against Michigan State, the team the Hoosiers beat a few weeks back that proved to be the only bright spot in an awful stretch. Knocking off one of the hottest teams in the country will be a tough ask.

The Spartans (23-5, 14-3) are tied for first place in the Big Ten with Purdue and have won five straight, including last Sunday's victory at Michigan.

"Still, our margin for error is very slim," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

It's slim because Michigan State will likely be without junior center Nick Ward for a third straight game as he recovers from a broken hand. Junior guard Kyle Ahrens remains day-to-day with a bad back and junior guard Joshua Langford is out for the season.

But behind the play of junior point guard Cassius Winston (19.2 points per game), the Spartans are rolling.

"We've got three games left and we are mathematically in a position where destiny is in our own hands," Izzo said on Tuesday. "There hasn't been a lot of years where everything was totally in our hands at this time of year. There have been some, but it seems like you need help from somebody. I look at this as we don't need any help, we just have to take care of our own business."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.