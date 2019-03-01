RUT
IOWA

No. 22 Iowa faces Rutgers without suspended coach

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 01, 2019

No. 22 Iowa will celebrate its Senior Day Saturday when Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City for a late-afternoon Big Ten Conference tipoff.

But its coach won't be on the sideline.

Fran McCaffery will instead sit out the first of a two-game suspension levied by athletic director Gary Barta for a tirade aimed at a referee after a 90-70 Big Ten loss on Tuesday night at Ohio State.

According to media reports, McCaffery called the official a cheater, adding a spate of profanities. Barta will also ban McCaffery from the team's Thursday conference game at Wisconsin, and has specified that McCaffery pay the $10,000 fine the conference levied against the school.

It's the second suspension in the last five years for McCaffery, who earned a one-game ban in 2014 after an ejection at Wisconsin in which he bumped an official. McCaffery's temper is occasionally volcanic, which doesn't jibe with his normal persona as a personable fellow who relates well to players.

"The Fran McCaffery that people see in a game, intense and passionate, that's real," Barta told the Iowa City Press-Citizen on Wednesday. "But what I see for nine years and watch with his players behind the scenes, when a player has an issue with a family member or a girlfriend issue or something that they're struggling with, nobody pays more attention to them like a father than Fran."

During a press conference Wednesday, McCaffery denied he has an anger management issue and also apologized to the official in question. It wasn't clear which official he singled out in his outburst, but

Steve McJunkins called late-game technicals on McCaffery and his son, Connor, a backup guard.

"I shouldn't have said it, but I didn't really feel good at that moment about what took place. At all," Fran McCaffery said to the Press-Citizen. "I think the official in question has been a guy of integrity in the past. So for that reason, I shouldn't have said anything."

Assistant coach Andrew Francis will serve as the head coach against Rutgers as the Hawkeyes (21-7, 10-7) try to bounce back from a loss that will probably force them to play on the second day of the conference tourney instead of getting a coveted double bye.

Waiting for them is a rested Rutgers team that's coming off one of its better wins of the season, a 68-64 decision Sunday night in New Jersey over Minnesota, which is battling for every victory it can get in order to wind up on the bubble's right side.

Geo Baker's clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute left was the big shot for the Scarlet Knights (13-14, 6-11), who continue to make strides towards joining the middle of the Big Ten pack. They hadn't won more than three conference games since entering the league in 2014-15.

"We're getting better and better," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "I'm just happy for my guys, they fight and they claw. It was a great win for us."

The Scarlet Knights nearly bumped off Iowa two weeks ago at home, but freshman Joe Wieskamp banked in a 3-ball with less than a second left to give the Hawkeyes a 71-69 win.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
G. Baker
0 G
T. Cook
25 F
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
36.6 Field Goal % 55.0
35.4 Three Point % 0.0
74.0 Free Throw % 67.3
away team logo
0
G. Baker G
13.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
25
T. Cook F
15.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.4 APG
Rutgers
Roster
E. Omoruyi
G. Baker
M. Mathis
R. Harper Jr.
P. Kiss
M. Johnson
S. Carter
C. McConnell
S. Doorson
I. Thiam
M. Doucoure
J. Downes
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Omoruyi 24 28.9 13.6 7.6 2.3 0.7 0.2 2.5 44.0 32.6 69.0 2.4 5.2
G. Baker 27 33.8 13.1 3.0 4.1 1.7 0.5 2.9 36.6 35.4 74.0 0.2 2.8
M. Mathis 27 23.2 9.0 2.9 1.0 0.7 0.2 1.3 37.6 25.9 58.5 0.7 2.2
R. Harper Jr. 27 21.2 6.9 2.9 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.8 38.2 26.4 67.4 0.4 2.5
P. Kiss 26 19.5 6.4 2.3 1.0 0.4 0.1 1.0 38.4 31.0 58.6 0.6 1.7
M. Johnson 27 16.9 4.6 5.3 0.9 0.7 0.8 1.1 56.3 0.0 44.4 2.4 2.8
S. Carter 24 14.9 4.6 4.0 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.9 58.2 100.0 64.3 1.7 2.3
C. McConnell 27 14.3 4.6 2.3 0.9 0.8 0.1 1.1 38.1 32.6 75.7 0.4 1.9
S. Doorson 27 18.3 3.8 4.5 0.3 0.4 1.1 0.7 65.2 0.0 31.6 2.1 2.4
I. Thiam 23 17.7 3.6 2.5 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 31.0 30.9 68.8 0.6 1.9
M. Doucoure 6 5.3 0.3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.2 12.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.2
J. Downes 5 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 27 201.9 67.4 42 12.2 6.40 4.00 13.0 41.4 31.4 62.7 12.8 26.2
Iowa
Roster
T. Cook
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
J. Wieskamp
I. Moss
N. Baer
R. Kriener
C. McCaffery
C. Pemsl
M. Dailey
A. Ash
R. Till
N. Hobbs
M. Baer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Cook 26 32.0 15.8 8.1 2.4 0.8 0.6 3.0 55.0 0.0 67.3 2.4 5.7
L. Garza 25 22.9 13.0 4.7 1.0 0.4 0.6 1.4 51.3 29.3 84.1 1.8 2.9
J. Bohannon 28 30.1 11.5 2.2 3.4 0.6 0.0 1.5 37.8 39.8 86.7 0.2 2.0
J. Wieskamp 28 26.3 11.4 4.6 1.0 0.9 0.4 1.2 51.0 44.5 75.6 1.3 3.3
I. Moss 28 23.7 9.6 2.8 1.9 1.0 0.3 1.1 40.6 43.8 81.8 0.6 2.1
N. Baer 28 19.6 6.4 4.7 1.3 1.0 1.1 0.8 43.2 37.1 64.7 1.1 3.5
R. Kriener 28 13.7 5.6 3.1 0.9 0.5 0.4 1.0 55.0 34.8 68.3 0.9 2.2
C. McCaffery 27 19.2 4.6 1.7 3.1 0.7 0.1 1.1 37.3 11.8 78.3 0.4 1.3
C. Pemsl 2 14.5 4.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 2.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 1.5 2.5
M. Dailey 28 13.3 2.9 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.6 38.7 20.9 75.0 0.1 1.4
A. Ash 6 5.3 2.5 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 31.3 35.7 0.0 0.0 0.7
R. Till 13 5.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 54.5 0.0 61.5 0.4 0.3
N. Hobbs 4 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
M. Baer 6 2.7 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 66.7 100.0 25.0 0.2 0.3
Total 28 200.9 80.0 38.8 15.9 6.40 3.40 12.1 46.6 37.1 75.2 10.1 25.8
NCAA BB Scores