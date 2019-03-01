Houston continues to roll to its first regular-season conference championship in 27 years, has earned its highest ranking since Hakeem Olajuwon's Final Four team in 1984, and already has matched last season's win total.

But the No. 8 Cougars (27-1, 14-1 American Athletic Conference) will take on two big challenges in their three remaining regular-season contests, starting Saturday afternoon with UCF's visit to Fertitta Center.

That outing is one of two home game left on the Cougs' schedule with SMU to follow on Thursday and then the regular-season finale at Cincinnati on March 10.

The Knights (21-6, 11-4 AAC) are in third place in the conference and could use a win over the Cougars to enhance their resume for NCAA tournament consideration. SMU (13-14, 5-10 AAC) is struggling, but Cincinnati (24-4, 13-2) could gain at least a share of the regular-season title by winning out.

UCF is still mathematically in the race but would need the Cougars to lose their final three games to have a shot.

Houston won the first meeting with UCF 77-68 in Orlando after leading by 15 points at the half. A poor start did in the Knights, who shot 28 percent from the field in the first half, while making only 8 of 17 free throws.

"In the first half we dug a hole for ourselves," Knights coach Johnny Dawkins said. "Give them credit for the way they were playing. It knocked us back.

"In the second half, we responded and played the way we're capable of, but when you're playing a team that is that good, it's a tough hill to climb."

The Knights have won five of six games since then, with their only loss being a 60-55 setback at Cincinnati. They are coming off a 75-63 win at South Florida in a game that featured a strong performance from 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall.

Fall had a game-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting in leading the Knights in scoring for a second consecutive outing. He had 13 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes in the first meeting with the Cougars.

"He's been playing terrific," Dawkins said.

"We've been relying on him and he's really stepped up for us in a lot of areas. We need him to continue to do that. He needs to play like a senior big. He needs to play like the best big in the country, and he's playing like that right now."

Guard B.J. Taylor has been a steady hand in running the offense with 36 assists over his last seven games. He has 93 assists for the season and is UCF's top scorer with his 16.5 average.

Houston routed East Carolina 99-65 Wednesday night to run its winning streak to 12. Guard Corey Davis Jr. scored 26 points to boost his team-leading average to 16.0 per game. Guard Armoni Brooks is the only other Cougar averaging in double figures (13.7 ppg), but forward Fabian White (6.6 ppg) scored a season-high 16 against the Pirates.

Houston leads the nation in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to hit 36.2 percent.

In a story in the Houston Chronicle, coach Kelvin Sampson credited the trust built between players and coaching staff as a major reason for the team's success.

"Very close-knit," he told the newspaper. "It's like a family."

--Field Level Media

