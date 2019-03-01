UNC
Two teams in disparate positions will battle Saturday evening when No. 5 North Carolina plays at Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

With three regular-season games remaining, the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-2) have clinched one of the top three seeds in the upcoming ACC Tournament, which means they'll have a double-bye in the event that tips off in Charlotte on March 12.

Coach Roy Williams' team is red-hot, having won 11 of its last 12 games -- the program's best stretch in ACC play since winning 13 of 14 during the 2013-14 season -- and shares the top spot in the league standings with Virginia.

Clemson, on the other hand, is fighting for its postseason life. The Tigers (17-11, 7-8) are ninth in the ACC standings but have won two straight games to fan their flames of optimism about reaching the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.

Coach Brad Brownell's team, which has lost three ACC games by two points or less this season, won 25 games a season ago and advanced to the Sweet 16, so the Tigers' four elder statesmen -- guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell and forwards Elijah Thomas and David Skara -- know what it takes to attain postseason success.

"I certainly think they know where we stand, and the significance of all these games," Brownell said. "We would like to have won a couple more and be in a better position, but we weren't able to get that done and this is where we are. We still have an opportunity and there are some teams that don't, so there's a lot to play for."

Despite losing at Clemson Littlejohn Coliseum 82-78 last season, North Carolina has a long history of dominance against the Tigers, having won 10 of 11 and 20 of the last 22 games in the series (albeit having to work overtime for four of those victories).

Saturday's game will pit one of the nation's most prolific offenses against one of the country's top defenses, so something will have to give. The Tar Heels average 87.3 points per game, which ranks third nationally, while the Tigers limit their opponents to 63.8 points, which is 19th-best in the country.

Clemson will have to muster its best defensive effort of the season to maintain contact with the Tar Heels, who are the only team in the league to have three players averaging 14.9 points or more in Cameron Johnson, Coby White and Luke Maye.

White is coming off a career-high 34 points in a win against Syracuse on Tuesday, making him the first freshman in the program's storied history to score 30 points or more three times.

"I've said it before, he's the best-scoring point guard that I have coached," Williams said. "Ty Lawson got to that stage later when he could score. Coby is a scorer, and I have never minded a scoring point guard."

Maye, meanwhile, knows that the Tar Heels can clinch at least a tie for the top spot in the ACC by rounding out the regular season with victories at Clemson, at Boston College and home against Duke.

"Every game in the ACC is tough, and we've got to get ready for Saturday," Maye said. "It's just one game at a time for us. We've just got to play and make sure everything is taken care of and battle and fight."

Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
M. Reed
2 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
43.7 Field Goal % 44.4
31.6 Three Point % 36.1
77.3 Free Throw % 83.2
32
L. Maye F
14.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.2 APG
2
M. Reed G
19.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.0 APG
Team Stats
away team logo 5 North Carolina 23-5 87.3 PPG 45.9 RPG 19.4 APG
home team logo Clemson 17-11 69.3 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
32
L. Maye F 14.9 PPG 10.0 RPG 2.2 APG 43.7 FG%
2
M. Reed G 19.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 3.0 APG 44.4 FG%
North Carolina
Roster
C. Johnson
C. White
L. Maye
N. Little
K. Williams
G. Brooks
S. Manley
B. Robinson
S. Woods
L. Black
B. Huffman
K. Smith
A. Platek
W. Miller
C. Ellis
S. Rush
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Johnson 28 29.1 16.7 5.7 2.2 1.3 0.3 1.5 51.6 46.8 79.3 1.8 3.9
C. White 27 26.9 15.9 3.3 4.1 1.0 0.3 2.9 43.0 37.2 83.2 0.4 2.9
L. Maye 28 30.6 14.9 10.0 2.2 0.7 0.5 2.0 43.7 31.6 77.3 2.2 7.8
N. Little 28 18.4 9.7 4.4 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.3 48.8 27.5 75.6 1.5 2.9
K. Williams 28 28.9 8.5 3.5 3.6 1.0 0.4 1.6 40.5 29.5 81.1 0.9 2.6
G. Brooks 28 22.4 8.3 5.9 1.4 0.6 0.5 0.9 57.6 0.0 67.2 2.4 3.6
S. Manley 12 11.7 4.4 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 1.0 55.0 0.0 56.3 1.1 3.2
B. Robinson 27 12.0 3.4 1.5 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.5 47.1 43.6 66.7 0.4 1.1
S. Woods 26 12.3 3.1 1.2 2.4 1.0 0.2 1.6 44.8 44.4 64.0 0.2 1.0
L. Black 20 11.0 2.9 2.1 1.3 0.7 0.2 0.7 47.9 45.5 85.7 0.5 1.6
B. Huffman 23 2.7 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 66.7 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
K. Smith 18 2.0 1.2 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 50.0 42.9 80.0 0.0 0.1
A. Platek 25 3.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 44.4 35.7 50.0 0.1 0.2
W. Miller 16 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 63.6 0.0 40.0 0.1 0.3
C. Ellis 17 1.5 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 66.7 100.0 33.3 0.1 0.0
S. Rush 17 1.5 0.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.2
Total 28 200.9 87.3 45.9 19.4 7.60 3.60 13.5 47.2 37.3 75.1 12.9 30.0
Clemson
Roster
M. Reed
E. Thomas
S. Mitchell
A. Simms
D. Skara
C. Trapp
J. Newman III
J. White
H. Tyson
L. Davis
P. Fox
T. Jemison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Reed 25 34.8 19.0 5.5 3.0 2.0 0.0 2.8 44.4 36.1 83.2 0.7 4.8
E. Thomas 28 25.6 13.1 7.8 1.4 0.7 2.1 2.6 63.2 0.0 65.2 2.4 5.4
S. Mitchell 28 32.6 11.8 2.6 3.1 1.1 0.0 2.2 39.4 32.8 82.9 0.4 2.2
A. Simms 28 27.4 8.5 4.5 0.9 0.6 0.8 1.4 45.8 32.7 75.0 1.4 3.1
D. Skara 28 30.9 7.4 4.1 1.6 0.7 0.4 1.2 48.1 36.6 70.8 1.1 3.0
C. Trapp 28 22.3 5.9 3.1 1.6 0.9 0.2 1.8 43.0 32.3 60.9 0.4 2.7
J. Newman III 28 11.6 2.0 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.6 38.6 33.3 50.0 0.4 1.4
J. White 27 8.4 1.7 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 52.6 0.0 42.9 0.6 1.4
H. Tyson 25 8.8 1.7 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.2 25.9 22.5 66.7 0.2 1.0
L. Davis 5 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
P. Fox 5 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Jemison 15 4.2 0.5 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2 33.3 0.0 60.0 0.3 0.6
Total 28 200.0 69.3 37.7 12.3 6.40 4.40 13.6 46.0 33.2 73.1 8.6 26.4
