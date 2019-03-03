KSTATE
TCU

No. 16 Kansas State has sights on title in matchup vs. TCU

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 03, 2019

No. 16 Kansas State has its destiny in its hands as it starts the final week of the Big 12 Conference regular season with a trip to TCU on Monday night. If the Wildcats win their final two games, they are guaranteed at least a share of the conference title. Maybe more important to their fans, though, is that those two wins would keep rival Kansas from winning a share of its 15th straight conference title.

Kansas State (22-7, 12-4 Big 12) shares the top spot in the conference with Texas Tech, a game ahead of Kansas.

The Wildcats last won a share of a conference title when they shared the 2013 crown with Kansas. The last time K-State won an outright title was 1977, when the Wildcats won the Big 8 regular-season title.

"It's there for us to take; we've got to go take it," head coach Bruce Weber said after Kansas State defeated Baylor 66-60 on Saturday night. "We've got to have a really strong will and determination on Monday night."

K-State started the Big 12 season with back-to-back losses, but the Wildcats have won 12 of their last 14 conference games.

Kansas State gave up a 15-point first half lead against Baylor, even falling behind by a point in the second half. But another run -- this one a 14-2 stretch -- gave the Cats the lead for good. Dean Wade, who has struggled recently with another foot injury, looked like his old self. He led all scorers with 20 points, including two monstrous dunks.

"This is probably the best I've felt in a long time, going into the game without having to worry about injuries or anything like that," Wade said. "It's (been) frustrating. I practiced a couple of days this week, and I got back into the rhythm of things. I think that helped a ton."

TCU (18-11, 6-10 Big 12) has slumped lately, losing five of their last six conference games. The Horned Frogs lost to Big 12 co-leader Texas Tech at home on Saturday, 81-66. They were never in the game.

"Clearly they executed better offensively and defended better," head coach Jamie Dixon said. "We came out in the second half and got a little bit better movement. But we dug too big of a hole. We're obviously not happy with how we played, and we've got to do something about it.

"The interesting thing is that we have a game on Monday, so we have to find a way to play better and respond in the right way We're struggling a little bit here offensively. In our minds we're playing for an NCAA tournament (bid). I still believe in the guys we have. I believe we can play better."

Kansas State won the first matchup between the two clubs in January, 65-55. It was the fewest points scored this season by TCU. The Wildcats have made a habit of holding teams well below their scoring averages.

"TCU is going to be desperate," Weber said. "Hopefully we'll have that sense of urgency. We're going to have to defend them. We've done a pretty good job of defending. We've got to get ready to play a team that needs to win."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Brown Jr.
5 G
A. Robinson
25 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
44.6 Field Goal % 43.6
30.5 Three Point % 32.3
69.8 Free Throw % 64.5
away team logo
5
B. Brown Jr. G
15.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.7 APG
home team logo
25
A. Robinson G
13.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.0 APG
12T
away team logo 16 Kansas State 22-7 ---
home team logo TCU 18-11 ---
TCU 1.5, O/U 132.5
Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
TCU 1.5, O/U 132.5
Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Kansas State 22-7 65.9 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo TCU 18-11 75.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
5
B. Brown Jr. G 15.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.7 APG 44.6 FG%
25
A. Robinson G 13.2 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.0 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kansas State
Roster
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
K. Stokes
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
A. Trice
S. Neal-Williams
L. Stockard III
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
P. Muldoon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Brown Jr. 29 34.8 15.1 4.2 2.7 2.0 0.1 2.0 44.6 30.5 69.8 0.5 3.7
D. Wade 23 30.1 13.2 6.2 2.7 0.7 0.4 1.5 50.4 45.7 78.3 2.1 4.0
K. Stokes 28 31.5 10.4 2.8 3.4 1.2 0.1 1.9 38.7 36.3 73.8 0.4 2.5
X. Sneed 28 30.4 10.4 5.4 1.9 1.3 0.4 1.3 39.8 36.2 64.4 1.2 4.3
M. Mawien 29 21.2 6.5 4.5 0.3 0.4 0.7 1.5 51.0 28.6 67.4 1.7 2.9
C. Diarra 23 25.0 6.3 3.2 1.7 1.0 0.3 1.8 39.5 32.8 71.4 0.8 2.4
M. McGuirl 29 16.4 3.6 1.6 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.7 36.5 29.1 59.1 0.5 1.1
A. Trice 23 7.9 2.0 2.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.3 57.1 0.0 35.9 1.0 1.6
S. Neal-Williams 25 7.6 1.7 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.6 25.9 24.1 58.3 0.3 0.9
L. Stockard III 28 8.1 1.7 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.6 54.1 0.0 41.2 0.6 0.9
P. McAtee 13 2.2 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 60.0 33.3 0.0 0.1 0.5
J. Love III 17 2.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
N. Shadd 11 1.5 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
P. Muldoon 7 1.3 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
Total 29 200.0 65.9 35.9 13.7 7.30 2.20 11.6 43.3 34.0 66.3 9.4 24.0
TCU
Roster
K. Noi
D. Bane
A. Robinson
J. Fisher
J. Miller
K. Samuel
K. Davis
R. Nembhard
Y. Alok
L. Mayen
K. Archie
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
A. McWilliam
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Noi 23 29.3 15.1 5.1 1.1 1.3 0.3 1.4 46.0 38.1 76.5 1.7 3.4
D. Bane 29 35.5 14.9 5.6 2.5 1.2 0.6 1.4 48.8 38.3 90.5 1.3 4.2
A. Robinson 29 34.9 13.2 3.6 7.0 1.7 0.3 3.5 43.6 32.3 64.5 0.5 3.1
J. Fisher 9 24.1 12.1 2.4 2.7 1.0 0.2 0.7 41.2 44.1 90.0 0.4 2.0
J. Miller 29 30.8 11.5 6.7 1.6 0.8 0.3 1.3 47.2 28.8 67.7 2.4 4.2
K. Samuel 29 23.8 6.8 7.0 0.5 0.4 2.1 1.4 65.4 0.0 40.0 2.8 4.2
K. Davis 29 16.6 6.2 1.7 2.0 0.9 0.0 1.5 40.1 29.7 75.0 0.3 1.4
R. Nembhard 28 16.4 4.0 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.4 1.1 33.3 29.3 59.5 0.1 1.8
Y. Alok 10 13.1 3.3 2.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 1.4 43.3 0.0 77.8 0.4 2.1
L. Mayen 17 7.9 2.1 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.6 42.3 35.0 77.8 0.3 0.9
K. Archie 10 10.1 2.1 1.5 0.0 1.0 0.2 0.5 24.0 9.1 61.5 0.3 1.2
O. Aschieris 9 2.0 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.3
R. Barlow 8 6.5 0.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.8
A. McWilliam 2 3.0 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
Total 29 203.4 75.5 39.5 16.4 7.20 4.30 13.5 45.6 34.6 69.0 11.0 25.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores