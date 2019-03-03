TEXAS
No. 11 Texas Tech seeks its first regular season sweep of Texas since the 1995-96 season when the Red Raiders host the enigmatic Longhorns on Monday night in Lubbock, Texas.

It's the final home game for Texas Tech (24-5, 12-4 Big 12), which snapped a 22-game losing streak to the Longhorns in Austin with a 68-62 win in the first meeting on Jan. 12.

Coming off a rousing 81-66 victory at TCU on Saturday, the Red Raiders are tied with No. 16 Kansas State for first place in the conference standings with two games to play.

Five players scored in double figures against the Horned Frogs, as Davide Moretti and Jarrett Culver hit for 15 points apiece, Deshawn Corprew and Tariq Owens tallied 12 each and Matt Mooney had 11. Owens added 13 rebounds.

"This game was the biggest game that we've ever played or coached in," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said, adhering to the one-game-at-a-time party line. "That's how we approach each game. I'd hate to go into any game thinking the other guy wanted it more than us. Our guys were ready to play today."

The Red Raiders established a pair of program records by winning their 12th conference game of the season and extending a seven-game conference winning streak. Texas Tech finished with a season-high 22 assists and now has six games this season with 20 or more assists.

"We were sharing the ball, we were pressing and we finished with 22 assists," Moretti told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. "JC (Jarrett Culver) made some high-level passes, and we were hitting shots."

Texas (16-13, 8-8) travels to the South Plains on the heels of a solid 86-69 home victory over Iowa State on Saturday that allowed the Longhorns to snap a two-game losing streak.

Texas rebounded from a heartbreaking overtime defeat at Baylor on Wednesday in which the Longhorns wasted a 19-point second-half lead.

"Our guys played really, really well at Baylor except for about three or four minutes and that cost us the game," Longhorns coach Shaka Smart said after Saturday's win. "You're darn right they remember that, and they learned from that. It doesn't guarantee that it doesn't happen again -- you've got to make it not happen again. We did a better job today."

Jase Febres poured in a career-high 26 points while making a career-best eight 3-pointers for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey added 18 points, with Elijah Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski hitting for 13 each. Matt Coleman dished out a game-high 10 assists.

"We just stayed in attack mode," Ramey said. "When (Iowa State) was on their run were didn't think about it, we just focused on us and made a run of our own. Then we just focused on defense and were thinking about getting stops, getting stops, getting stops."

Texas won despite playing its third straight game without leading scorer Kerwin Roach II, a senior guard who is suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

--Field Level Media

Texas
Roster
K. Roach II
D. Osetkowski
J. Hayes
M. Coleman III
J. Febres
C. Ramey
E. Mitrou-Long
J. Sims
R. Hamm Jr.
K. Hepa
A. Jones
G. Liddell
B. Nevins
D. Whiteside
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Roach II 24 31.2 15.0 4.5 3.1 1.3 0.3 2.3 43.7 34.4 73.6 0.7 3.8
D. Osetkowski 28 29.1 10.3 7.6 1.2 1.3 0.4 1.4 41.9 25.6 74.5 2.9 4.8
J. Hayes 29 23.5 10.1 5.1 0.3 0.6 2.4 1.0 72.8 0.0 73.3 1.8 3.2
M. Coleman III 29 31.3 9.9 2.3 3.8 0.8 0.1 1.8 40.2 32.4 77.0 0.4 1.9
J. Febres 29 25.5 9.1 2.8 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.7 40.9 39.2 61.5 0.5 2.3
C. Ramey 29 24.0 8.1 3.0 3.0 0.8 0.1 1.7 40.8 40.5 64.1 0.9 2.1
E. Mitrou-Long 29 18.6 5.9 2.2 1.7 1.0 0.1 1.0 34.5 30.3 60.5 0.1 2.1
J. Sims 27 13.3 4.0 2.9 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.1 57.5 0.0 60.0 1.1 1.9
R. Hamm Jr. 14 7.3 2.4 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.6 54.5 0.0 66.7 1.2 1.2
K. Hepa 21 10.5 2.2 1.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.1 31.1 36.4 85.7 0.4 1.3
A. Jones 2 5.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.0
G. Liddell 7 3.1 0.6 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.4 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.4
B. Nevins 7 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
D. Whiteside 6 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 201.7 72.4 36.5 13.3 6.10 4.10 11.2 44.3 34.7 70.9 10.0 24.2
Texas Tech
Roster
J. Culver
D. Moretti
M. Mooney
T. Owens
B. Francis
D. Corprew
K. Edwards
N. Odiase
M. Ondigo
P. Hicks
J. Mballa
A. Benson
A. Sorrells
K. Moore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Culver 29 31.6 17.9 6.2 3.7 1.3 0.4 2.8 48.6 33.0 69.0 1.4 4.9
D. Moretti 29 30.6 11.3 1.9 2.6 1.1 0.0 1.3 49.7 45.8 93.0 0.1 1.8
M. Mooney 29 29.9 10.7 3.2 3.2 1.7 0.1 2.3 43.6 37.5 74.6 0.1 3.0
T. Owens 29 24.8 8.9 5.5 0.9 0.4 2.4 1.0 59.2 23.1 76.3 2.3 3.2
B. Francis 29 23.2 6.1 2.3 1.5 0.8 0.1 1.0 35.2 33.7 66.7 0.4 1.9
D. Corprew 28 14.5 5.9 3.7 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.9 58.8 41.9 66.7 1.2 2.5
K. Edwards 29 19.3 5.9 2.4 1.3 0.8 0.2 1.1 39.6 40.4 63.8 0.3 2.1
N. Odiase 28 16.8 4.2 5.4 0.3 0.4 1.0 0.9 57.1 0.0 61.2 1.7 3.7
M. Ondigo 14 7.3 1.6 1.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.6 39.1 0.0 55.6 0.9 0.7
P. Hicks 13 3.6 1.2 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 33.3 20.0 80.0 0.2 0.6
J. Mballa 14 3.9 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 44.4 0.0 35.7 0.1 0.2
A. Benson 16 4.1 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 38.5 0.0 33.3 0.3 0.4
A. Sorrells 14 3.9 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 66.7 0.1 0.1
K. Moore 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 200.8 72.9 36.7 14.3 7.20 4.80 12.6 47.3 36.2 71.7 9.0 25.3
