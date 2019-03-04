Buffalo was considered the top team in the Mid-American Conference heading into the season. The Bulls can live up to that billing, at least in terms of the regular season, with a victory at Ohio University on Tuesday.

They can clinch the top seed in the MAC Tournament by defeating the Bobcats in Athens. Buffalo, which moved up two spots to No. 19 in the latest poll, has one more regular-season game to follow, a home contest against Bowling Green on Friday.

The Bulls (26-3 overall, 14-2 MAC) clinched at least a share of the East Division title by extending their winning streak to seven games on Friday against Miami (Ohio). They scored the first 18 points, then held off numerous runs by the RedHawks to secure a 77-69 win.

"I thought we struggled on offense a little bit (Friday)," head coach Nate Oats said. "Those first four minutes were some of the best basketball we've played all year, but credit Miami. They played us tough and turned us over a little bit. I also have to credit our guys though, for us to shoot as poorly as we did (42.6 percent) and find a way to win on the road says a lot about this group."

Senior guard CJ Massinburg played through a gimpy left ankle and recorded his second consecutive double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Buffalo's lead was cut to four by halftime, then the Bulls increased it to 15 with less than nine minutes left. Miami closed within three points with less than two minutes to go before the Bulls put the game away with a couple of 3-point makes.

The first meeting between Buffalo and Ohio turned into a laugher. Buffalo set a school record with 19 3-pointers in a 114-67 rout on Feb. 19.

"If we want to make a run in March, we can't keep messing around and playing teams to within single digits when we are supposed to dominate them," Oats said that night after the fourth victory in his team's current streak.

Ohio (15-13, 5-11), the last-place team in the East, has improved since that debacle. It upset Bowling Green -- which was threatening Buffalo for the MAC title -- in overtime and dominated at Akron, sandwiching a close road loss at Kent State.

Freshman forward Ben Vander Plas had 20 points in the 73-49 blowout over the Zips on Saturday.

"It felt really good," head coach Saul Phillips said. "It also felt good to do it in a pretty convincing fashion where we took control early and stayed in control of it. I can't say I'm shocked, just by the fact that I've seen good things the last three or four times out. I see us keep building and I see us having a lot of potential to do some neat things."

Vander Plas reached the 20-point mark for the second time in five games. He's averaging 9.1 points per game.

"I think we've done a great job at coming into practice every day and working hard and knowing what we have to do, "Vander Plas said. "And now we're having that translate into the game and got into an offensive rhythm. It's just something we just need to keep rolling."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.