No. 13 Kansas looks to keep title hopes alive at Oklahoma

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 04, 2019

Kansas coach Bill Self isn't focusing too much on the chances of extending the school's streak of earning at least a share of the Big 12 title to 15 consecutive seasons.

That's out of the Jayhawks' hands at this point.

Kansas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) sits 1 1/2 games behind Texas Tech and Kansas State in the conference race after the Red Raiders and Wildcats both earned wins Monday night.

No. 13 Kansas visits Oklahoma on Tuesday night before finishing the regular season by hosting Baylor on Saturday. Unless both Texas Tech and Kansas State lose their regular-season finales to unranked opponents this weekend, the Jayhawks' conference-title streak will end regardless of Kansas' results.

"All we can do is what we can and control what we can," Self said. "All we can control is preparation for OU, and getting ready to play a good Sooner team that's also playing for a lot as well."

The Jayhawks relish the streak and still have a chance to keep it alive, which would require a two-win week to close the regular season and lots of help.

"It'll be interesting down there, but at least going into the last week, we're still in the game," Self said. "I think we're starting to play better, even if it doesn't always look that way. I think the ball's getting where it's going, I think we're understanding how we're going to score."

The Jayhawks have won two consecutive games and five of their last six to put themselves back in contention.

Still, Kansas has struggled away from home this season, going 3-7 in true road games, including 3-5 in Big 12 play.

As Self alluded to, Oklahoma (18-11, 6-10) has plenty to play for itself.

While Kansas is a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners are still working to solidify a spot.

A 12-1 nonconference record -- with a schedule that made them the only team in Division I without a game against a Quadrant 4 opponent -- has kept the Sooners alive even with a 6-10 Big 12 record coming into Tuesday's game.

Kansas is a much different team than they were on Jan. 2, when the teams opened up conference play against each other, with Kansas prevailing 70-63 at home.

In that game, the Jayhawks had both Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick in the starting lineup. That was Azubuike's last game of the year, as he tore ligaments in his right hand in practice shortly after the game, requiring season-ending surgery. Vick hasn't played in a month after taking a leave of absence for "personal reasons" in early February.

"They're always good," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said of the Jayhawks. "They've got one of the premier players in the country, of course, in (Dedric) Lawson and other really good players around him. So we know we have to come out with a great effort and make shots and do a good job on the boards and every other way."

In that first meeting, Kansas jumped out to a quick lead, leading by 15 at halftime, before Oklahoma tightened things up in the second half. The Jayhawks eventually prevailed, thanks to 13 points and 15 rebounds from Lawson.

--Field Level Media

