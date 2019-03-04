Fifth-ranked Tennessee saw the proficient long-range shooting version of stellar point guard Jordan Bone in Saturday's rout of Kentucky.

The Volunteers hope to see more of those showings from the junior over the stretch run of the season.

Bone looks for another high-scoring outing, and Tennessee (26-3, 14-2) looks to improve to 18-0 at home when it hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play at Knoxville.

Bone scored a career-best 27 points and drained all five of his 3-point attempts as the Volunteers rolled to a 71-52 win over Kentucky. It was just the second 20-point outing of the season for Bone, who averages 13.6 points and 6.1 assists.

But the 3-point bombing stood out. Bone was shooting just 33 percent from 3-point range entering the contest before setting a career-high for 3s in a game.

"It is definitely a confidence-booster," Bone told reporters afterward. "The hard work has been paying off. Just to be able to knock down those shots in a moment like this means a lot. I'm going to continue to do what I do and just continue to work. Hopefully, it will continue to show up at the right times."

Junior forward Grant Williams, a candidate for SEC Player of the Year, was amazed with Bone's outing, which included zero turnovers in 35 minutes.

"That's the best point guard in America, man," Williams told reporters. "The best point guard in America. That's all I've got to say. With his speed, with how well he's developing, it's incredible to see. Like, my eyes over the years, I've seen him develop. We love him. That's my guy."

The Volunteers are battling for the SEC regular-season crown and are tied with LSU with two contests remaining. Kentucky fell one game behind with Saturday's loss.

Mississippi State (21-8, 9-7) is in a five-way tie for fourth place and could bolster its resume by ending Tennessee's 25-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs had won five straight games before suffering an 80-75 road loss at Auburn on Saturday.

Mississippi State trailed 69-50 with 6:20 to go before making a spirited charge.

"I'm really proud of our team in terms of the fight," Bulldogs coach Ben Howland told reporters afterward. "To be down 19 and to make a run to come back where we had a chance, literally in the last minute. We needed a couple of more things to go right to win.

"It makes you feel really proud of our guys for their fight and for their effort to go out there and continue to fight for 40 minutes -- it's big."

Mississippi State junior guard Tyson Carter said Auburn's pressure defense knocked his squad off its game. But late-game adjustments gave the Bulldogs the chance to rally.

"When we get behind, we always fight back," said Carter, who made a career-best six 3-pointers while scoring 21 points. "The last two years, we'll just make comebacks at the end, but we would get ourselves in too big of a hole when shots that we usually make are missing for us."

Senior shooting guard Quinndary Weatherspoon had 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists against Auburn. He moved into third place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,929 career points, surpassing Jim Ashmore (1,918 from 1953-57).

The Bulldogs are just 11-45 all-time against the Volunteers in Knoxville.

--Field Level Media

