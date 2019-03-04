When No. 9 Michigan State hosts Nebraska on Tuesday night, it will be a matchup of two teams coming off losses that can only be described as disappointing.

That's about where the similarities end.

For Michigan State, it was a second loss this season to Indiana, as the Hoosiers rallied late and handed the Spartans a critical defeat in the chase for the Big Ten championship. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) now enters the final week of the season a game behind Purdue and a half-game behind Michigan.

Meanwhile, a 29-point blowout at Michigan might have signified the bottom for the Cornhuskers, as coach Tim Miles benched three starters at the beginning of the second half and talked after the game about his team facing a "gut check."

Which team finds a way to respond from different forms of disappointment provides an interesting storyline to an otherwise ordinary matchup.

The Spartans still have an outside chance at a regular-season title if Purdue falters, but they insist the focus is on Nebraska, even as a rematch with Michigan looms on Saturday. They'll be without junior center Nick Ward (hand) for the fourth straight game, and junior wing Kyle Ahrens could be out with a bad back, but there's hope Ward will be back by the end of the week and that a few days off will help Ahrens.

It has Michigan State feeling optimistic.

"We got one week left in the regular season, and as I've said a million times, what you really hope for each year is to be mathematically in place to win a championship," Izzo said. "We still do after a disappointing finish in the game Saturday.

"For every negative there is always a positive. And I'm the eternal pessimist sometimes, so I don't always see them, but I'm seeing some things I really like, and who knows? Maybe it will be enough. It just might be enough."

It might be enough to keep the Spartans moving forward -- conference championship or not.

What the Cornhuskers (15-14, 5-13) have left to play for essentially amounts to pride. A season that began with NCAA Tournament expectations has spiraled out of control and led to the Michigan loss when Miles opened the second half with James Palmer Jr., Isaiah Roby and Thomas Allen all on the bench, as Nebraska trailed by 22.

The Huskers showed some life in the second half against the Wolverines, but it was far from a winning effort. Getting that against a Michigan State team still chasing a title will likely be difficult.

"We've got to get our mind right, and we have to understand what Michigan State is playing for," Miles said after the Michigan game. "And if we don't at least meet or exceed that kind of mentality in terms of aggressiveness and physicality, then this could happen again. So, I'm going to spend two or three days worrying about how to do that."

