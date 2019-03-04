No. 11 Purdue is in control of the Big Ten race with two games to go. The Boilermakers will have to finish the job on the road.

After going 15-0 at home and posting its third unbeaten record in Mackey Arena in the past 51 seasons, Purdue will play at Minnesota on Tuesday night with a chance to secure at least a tie for the regular-season conference championship. The Boilermakers finish the regular season at Northwestern on Saturday.

With two wins, the Boilermakers will guarantee their second outright Big Ten title in three seasons. They are a game up in the loss column on Michigan and Michigan State.

Purdue (22-7, 15-3 Big Ten) is on a five-game winning streak -- all against unranked teams, which also describes its final two opponents.

But the Boilermakers should find a desperate, dangerous Minnesota team, as the Golden Gophers (18-11, 8-10) are one of the final at-large teams squeaking into the NCAA Tournament in most projected brackets. They will be eager for a resume-enhancing victory.

Purdue is coming off Saturday's 86-51 home victory over Ohio State, in which the Boilermakers led 48-20 at halftime.

"It was probably one of the better games we've played all year," coach Matt Painter said.

Senior guard Carsen Edwards scored 25 points to burnish his All-American credentials. He is averaging 23.5 points per game, able to score from all levels and is shooting 85.1 percent in frequent trips to the free-throw line (143 of 168).

"When he's at his best -- getting to the free-throw line, getting layups, to go along with the 3s and the pull-ups -- he just has a nice diet of shots," Painter said.

But while Edwards was already known as a high-volume scorer, Purdue's surprising season has been lifted by the four new starters around him who have helped create one of the most efficient offenses in the country.

That includes senior guard Ryan Cline, who has nearly tripled his scoring average from last season, putting up 11.7 points per game this season and shooting 41.1 percent from 3.

"Ryan Cline is just a threat at all times," Painter said. "He understands the game; he doesn't turn the basketball over. He can makes 3s; he can makes 3s on the move. Just his presence out there gives us spacing."

Minnesota, trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons, has two difficult games remaining -- at home against Purdue and at No. 24 Maryland.

The Gophers have lost six of their past eight games but are coming off a 62-50 win at Northwestern, where 6-foot-8 guard Amir Coffey posted 32 points and 12 rebounds. Coffey averages a team-best 15.2 points, while senior forward Jordan Murphy averages 14.6 points and 11.7 rebounds.

Coffey, who made 12 of 19 shots against Northwestern, hopes he turned the corner after enduring a 20-for-65 stretch in the previous six games.

"When you're struggling, the only way you're going to get out of it is keep shooting," he said. "I just kept working after practice, doing extra reps, and I knew it would come back sooner or later."

Purdue won 73-63 when the teams met in West Lafayette, Ind., on Feb. 3. The Boilermakers had five players score in double figures, including Matt Haarms, who blocked five shots. Coffey scored 22 to lead Minnesota.

--Field Level Media

