A new phase for a proud program begins Saturday.

When No. 13 Kansas hosts Baylor in the Big 12 regular season finale, it will be the Jayhawks' first game since having their 14-year streak of conference championships snapped.

That remarkable run, doomed by a 3-8 road record, officially ended Tuesday when Kansas lost 81-68 at Oklahoma in a game in which the Jayhawks never led and trailed by as many as 24.

Kansas (22-8, 11-6) returns to its comfort zone Saturday in Lawrence, Kan., where it has a perfect 16-0 record entering the game against Baylor (19-11, 10-7).

"We've taken most people's best shots almost every night and everything," Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. "We've had teams that were, you know, tough enough and able to combat that, and talented enough too because you can't do it without talent. We've certainly had our fair share of talent, and we have talent now. It's just young talent."

Indeed, each player Kansas sent out on the floor in its last game was a first-year starter, including four freshmen. One of those freshmen, center David McCormack, set career highs with eight makes, 11 attempts and 18 points against the Sooners. Junior Dedric Lawson recorded his 19th double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Yet the Jayhawks were never in the game, prompting Self to burn two early timeouts before he was resigned to remain in his seat much of the night as the 16th-year coach watched the Big 12 title run, which began in his second season at Kansas, come to a halt.

"For this team to perform well, we've got to have some things go right and be turned up," Self said.

To that end, the Jayhawks can still turn this into a season remembered for more than just the end of their Big 12 streak. The visit from Baylor is the last tuneup before the Big 12 tournament, scheduled for March 13-16 in nearby Kansas City, Mo.

Lawson said from this point forward, any game must "have a carryover from practice into where we go play."

Baylor sits in fourth place in the Big 12 and is locked into the No. 4 seed for the tournament. The Bears are coming off a disappointing home defeat, falling 67-64 Wednesday against last-place Oklahoma State.

The Bears had trouble attacking the Cowboys' defense and went 7 of 24 from 3-point range. They did not make a field goal over the final 4:33.

"Basketball is such a game of making the right play," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "When you're sharing the ball, you take better shots. When you take better shots, you make more of them."

Baylor has lost two straight, matching its longest skid of the season. Senior Makai Mason leads the Bears with a 14.6-point average. He posted 19 points and five assists against Oklahoma State.

"You definitely want to get some momentum in March," Drew said. "The biggest games are ahead of us, so hopefully we can do that."

One of the Jayhawks' three road wins came against Baylor, a 73-68 decision on Jan. 12.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.