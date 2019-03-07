BAYLOR
KANSAS

No. 13 Kansas looks to bounce back against Baylor

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 07, 2019

A new phase for a proud program begins Saturday.

When No. 13 Kansas hosts Baylor in the Big 12 regular season finale, it will be the Jayhawks' first game since having their 14-year streak of conference championships snapped.

That remarkable run, doomed by a 3-8 road record, officially ended Tuesday when Kansas lost 81-68 at Oklahoma in a game in which the Jayhawks never led and trailed by as many as 24.

Kansas (22-8, 11-6) returns to its comfort zone Saturday in Lawrence, Kan., where it has a perfect 16-0 record entering the game against Baylor (19-11, 10-7).

"We've taken most people's best shots almost every night and everything," Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. "We've had teams that were, you know, tough enough and able to combat that, and talented enough too because you can't do it without talent. We've certainly had our fair share of talent, and we have talent now. It's just young talent."

Indeed, each player Kansas sent out on the floor in its last game was a first-year starter, including four freshmen. One of those freshmen, center David McCormack, set career highs with eight makes, 11 attempts and 18 points against the Sooners. Junior Dedric Lawson recorded his 19th double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Yet the Jayhawks were never in the game, prompting Self to burn two early timeouts before he was resigned to remain in his seat much of the night as the 16th-year coach watched the Big 12 title run, which began in his second season at Kansas, come to a halt.

"For this team to perform well, we've got to have some things go right and be turned up," Self said.

To that end, the Jayhawks can still turn this into a season remembered for more than just the end of their Big 12 streak. The visit from Baylor is the last tuneup before the Big 12 tournament, scheduled for March 13-16 in nearby Kansas City, Mo.

Lawson said from this point forward, any game must "have a carryover from practice into where we go play."

Baylor sits in fourth place in the Big 12 and is locked into the No. 4 seed for the tournament. The Bears are coming off a disappointing home defeat, falling 67-64 Wednesday against last-place Oklahoma State.

The Bears had trouble attacking the Cowboys' defense and went 7 of 24 from 3-point range. They did not make a field goal over the final 4:33.

"Basketball is such a game of making the right play," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "When you're sharing the ball, you take better shots. When you take better shots, you make more of them."

Baylor has lost two straight, matching its longest skid of the season. Senior Makai Mason leads the Bears with a 14.6-point average. He posted 19 points and five assists against Oklahoma State.

"You definitely want to get some momentum in March," Drew said. "The biggest games are ahead of us, so hopefully we can do that."

One of the Jayhawks' three road wins came against Baylor, a 73-68 decision on Jan. 12.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
M. Mason
10 G
D. Lawson
1 F
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
40.1 Field Goal % 49.3
35.7 Three Point % 36.5
82.7 Free Throw % 79.5
away team logo
10
M. Mason G
14.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.2 APG
home team logo
1
D. Lawson F
19.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 1.8 APG
12T
away team logo Baylor 19-11 ---
home team logo 13 Kansas 22-8 ---
KANSAS -7.5, O/U 142.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
KANSAS -7.5, O/U 142.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Baylor 19-11 71.9 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 13 Kansas 22-8 75.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
10
M. Mason G 14.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.2 APG 40.1 FG%
1
D. Lawson F 19.0 PPG 10.5 RPG 1.8 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Baylor
Roster
T. Clark
M. Mason
M. Kegler
J. Butler
K. McClure
D. Bandoo
M. Vital
F. Gillespie
M. Mayer
D. Allen
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Clark 14 29.8 14.6 6.3 1.6 1.1 2.4 1.6 73.7 25.0 66.7 2.2 4.1
M. Mason 25 31.8 14.6 2.5 3.2 0.4 0.0 2.6 40.1 35.7 82.7 0.4 2.1
M. Kegler 24 27.9 10.4 5.9 1.3 0.4 0.6 1.6 43.6 27.4 63.0 1.5 4.4
J. Butler 30 26.1 9.6 3.0 2.8 1.0 0.1 2.0 39.7 37.1 81.5 0.6 2.3
K. McClure 25 27.7 9.2 5.2 2.2 1.3 0.3 2.0 41.3 38.2 64.3 1.1 4.1
D. Bandoo 30 21.2 8.5 2.3 1.5 0.5 0.1 1.1 45.3 40.7 90.2 0.5 1.8
M. Vital 30 27.7 6.9 7.1 2.1 1.0 0.9 1.8 43.1 19.0 52.3 3.5 3.7
F. Gillespie 22 17.8 5.5 4.5 0.4 0.6 1.0 1.0 65.8 0.0 58.6 2.2 2.3
M. Mayer 29 12.6 5.0 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.8 32.4 31.7 64.4 0.8 1.4
D. Allen 13 8.5 2.2 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.4 33.3 15.0 33.3 0.3 0.7
F. Thamba 29 10.3 2.0 2.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 0.7 56.8 0.0 53.6 1.0 1.4
O. Okeke 8 3.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 30.0 12.5 0.0 0.1 0.1
Total 30 200.8 71.9 41.2 14.1 6.20 4.80 13.2 44.4 34.5 67.4 13.2 24.7
Kansas
Roster
D. Lawson
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
D. Dotson
O. Agbaji
Q. Grimes
M. Garrett
C. Moore
K. Lawson
D. McCormack
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
G. Luinstra
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lawson 30 32.6 19.0 10.5 1.8 1.2 1.0 2.3 49.3 36.5 79.5 3.1 7.4
L. Vick 23 33.0 14.1 4.0 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.5 47.6 45.5 76.7 0.5 3.5
U. Azubuike 9 20.4 13.4 6.8 0.6 0.4 1.6 2.0 70.5 0.0 34.4 2.2 4.6
D. Dotson 30 32.3 11.6 3.6 3.6 1.3 0.2 2.4 47.5 38.0 79.3 0.6 3.1
O. Agbaji 16 26.6 9.4 4.7 0.8 0.6 0.5 1.4 47.0 33.3 69.7 0.9 3.8
Q. Grimes 30 26.7 7.8 2.4 1.8 0.5 0.1 2.0 38.5 33.9 54.5 0.5 1.9
M. Garrett 24 28.3 7.2 3.6 2.0 1.6 0.4 1.2 42.0 23.8 60.7 1.0 2.7
C. Moore 29 13.7 3.2 1.0 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.9 29.1 27.5 71.4 0.2 0.8
K. Lawson 29 9.9 3.2 2.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.6 44.4 31.6 76.2 0.6 1.4
D. McCormack 28 9.0 3.0 2.5 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.6 55.7 0.0 57.1 0.9 1.6
M. Lightfoot 28 11.5 2.5 2.9 0.5 0.2 0.8 0.4 56.5 12.5 53.3 1.0 1.8
C. Teahan 9 1.9 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 40.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
G. Luinstra 8 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
Total 30 202.5 75.5 40.3 13.4 6.80 3.70 13.4 46.5 35.5 69.7 10.0 27.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores