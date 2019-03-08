FSU
Florida State, with the No. 4 seed in next week's Atlantic Coast Conference tournament locked up, wants to avoid one thing in their regular-season finale at Wake Forest on Saturday: looking ahead.

"We've just got a lot of grit. We're not going to go down without a fight," Florida State senior guard Terance Mann told Seminoles.com. "And we've fought all year."

They could be rewarded for it in the form of a record-breaking win Saturday.

The No. 14 Seminoles (24-6, 12-5 ACC) head to Winston-Salem, N.C., looking to win a school-record 13th ACC game during the regular season and complete a season sweep of the Demon Deacons (11-18, 4-13 ACC).

Florida State has won 11 of its past 12 games, clinching a double-bye for the ACC tournament. The Seminoles did that Tuesday with a 73-64 overtime win against Virginia Tech after being down by as many as 14 points.

Florida State defeated Wake Forest 88-66 on Feb. 13. FSU's Christ Koumadje has 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The Demon Deacons beat FSU at home last year, and Wake Forest would love to send its home fans out with something positive to build on for next season.

"We have to continue to work and get better," said Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning.

Manning has gone 65-91 overall and 24-65 in the ACC in five seasons, and the Demon Deacons have only made the NCAA Tournament one time. Manning was given a contract extension before last year, but with longtime Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman leaving May 1, a changing of the guard could bring major changes within the program.

Wellman's replacement will be former Tennessee athletic director John Currie.

While Florida State comes in as one of the hottest teams in the country, Wake Forest will enter the game heartbroken after falling 71-70 to No. 4 Duke on Tuesday. The Demon Deacons squandered a late 10-point lead, then had two shots to win it at the end ... and missed them both.

The loss was Wake Forest's third in their last four games.

"We gave ourselves a chance," Manning told reporters after the game. "We just came up short in terms of not making shots. ... We just didn't do enough to win."

Chaundee Brown scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds against Duke. Brandon Childress, averaging a team-high 14.8 points, scored 19.

"(Wake Forest) played great, not good," said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. "Brown and Childress were sensational. But the whole team played as good as I've seen them play."

Florida State is looking for its first regular-season series sweep of Wake Forest since 2011.

The ACC tournament kicks off Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C., but the Seminoles won't play until the quarterfinals. Florida State enters the weekend widely projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

--Field Level Media

