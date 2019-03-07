GTOWN
Marquette has turned into a dreaded 35-minute team, resulting in some agonizing late-season losses.

The 16th-ranked Golden Eagles have squandered leads in the final five minutes of their last three games. They'll try to go the distance in Saturday's regular season finale against Georgetown in Milwaukee.

Marquette (23-7 overall, 12-5 Big East) allowed Seton Hall to score the last 18 points on Wednesday in their latest collapse.

That 73-64 loss dropped them one game behind conference leader Villanova. The Eagles need to beat the Hoyas (18-12, 8-9) and hope the Pirates can upset the Wildcats on Saturday in order to share the regular-season title.

"One, we're playing really good teams. And, two, I think our guys are really pressing," Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I got a group in our locker room that really cares and wants to do some great things. But I think we're pressing. When you press, it has a tendency to lead to bad decisions or you put too much on a shot. I thought we really pressed."

Junior Markus Howard, the conference's leading scorer, was held to six points on 2-for-11 shooting. Junior Sam Hauser picked up the scoring slack until crunch time with 25 points.

The Golden Eagles have committed 58 turnovers during the losing streak, including 18 against Seton Hall.

"I don't think it was anything like guys' heads weren't in the right place," Hauser said. "I think we were all locked in. Sometimes you want it too much and you make uncharacteristic mistakes and I think that was part of it."

"Our guys are putting way too much pressure on themselves," Wojciechowski added. "Guys don't live in a bubble. No kid nowadays lives in a bubble. They know the opportunities that are there and I think that's adversely affected us."

Marquette played better down the stretch when it defeated Georgetown in the first meeting this season. Hauser scored a career-high 31 points after Howard departed in the early going with a back injury as the Eagles gained a 74-71 road victory on Jan. 15.

The Hoyas are among five teams tied for third place in the parity-filled Big East. They were blown out by DePaul 101-69 on Wednesday.

"I don't have an answer for it," coach Patrick Ewing told the Washington Post. "We've talked about the importance of this game for trying to lock in that third seed. And I just thought that we didn't come with the right energy and the right effort for whatever reason. DePaul, even though their record is not very good, they're still a very good team. ... I guess we thought we were just going to show up and it was just going to happen."

Georgetown defeated DePaul and Seton Hall at home in its previous two games.

"We didn't come ready to play," Ewing said. "For as big of a game as this was for us, we didn't come out with the right energy, the right effort, intensity that we talked about from after our last game. To a man. No one was ready to play, in my opinion."

--Field Level Media

Georgetown
Roster
J. Govan
M. McClung
J. Akinjo
J. LeBlanc
T. Mourning
J. Pickett
G. Malinowski
K. Johnson
J. Blair
J. Mosely
G. Carter
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Govan 30 31.0 17.9 7.7 1.4 0.9 1.2 1.6 50.0 41.2 76.8 1.9 5.8
M. McClung 26 26.0 13.0 2.6 2.0 0.8 0.1 2.0 38.9 28.0 79.3 0.8 1.8
J. Akinjo 30 31.3 12.9 2.8 5.4 1.0 0.0 3.1 34.6 36.9 81.8 0.2 2.6
J. LeBlanc 30 25.0 9.4 7.6 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.1 62.6 66.7 69.6 2.7 4.9
T. Mourning 23 17.6 6.4 3.8 0.7 0.2 0.3 1.3 46.2 19.2 60.4 1.3 2.5
J. Pickett 28 23.8 6.3 3.9 1.2 0.8 1.0 1.8 38.0 35.8 60.7 0.7 3.1
G. Malinowski 30 16.8 6.1 3.2 2.2 0.5 0.0 1.2 46.4 40.4 80.0 0.4 2.8
K. Johnson 28 12.3 4.5 2.7 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.6 61.0 60.0 65.2 1.1 1.6
J. Blair 29 12.9 4.3 1.4 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.5 35.7 35.2 63.6 0.1 1.2
J. Mosely 29 17.9 3.2 2.0 2.2 0.4 0.1 0.8 46.0 35.7 76.5 0.4 1.6
G. Carter 13 5.1 1.2 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.6 27.8 33.3 33.3 0.4 0.7
G. Muresan 1 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
J. Robinson 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 30 205.9 80.5 43.3 17.1 6.00 4.00 13.7 44.5 35.6 73.9 11.1 28.8
Marquette
Roster
M. Howard
S. Hauser
J. Hauser
S. Anim
T. John
E. Morrow
J. Chartouny
B. Bailey
J. Cain
M. Heldt
C. Marotta
T. Gardiner
B. Jaffee
M. Lelito
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Howard 30 33.8 24.9 4.0 4.0 1.1 0.0 4.0 43.6 42.1 90.7 0.4 3.6
S. Hauser 30 33.1 15.1 7.1 2.3 0.5 0.5 1.4 47.1 40.2 91.7 1.1 6.0
J. Hauser 30 29.4 9.6 5.3 2.4 0.4 0.1 2.1 44.5 43.5 82.7 0.9 4.5
S. Anim 30 30.6 8.3 3.2 1.2 0.6 0.2 1.3 44.4 36.2 54.7 0.6 2.6
T. John 30 20.0 5.7 4.9 0.5 0.3 2.2 1.2 61.1 0.0 50.6 1.8 3.2
E. Morrow 29 14.3 5.6 3.9 0.4 0.5 0.7 1.3 61.6 0.0 64.9 1.4 2.4
J. Chartouny 30 16.0 3.2 2.4 2.2 0.8 0.0 1.5 46.5 36.8 68.2 0.2 2.3
B. Bailey 30 12.7 2.8 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.2 34.1 23.4 70.6 0.6 0.8
J. Cain 25 9.3 1.9 2.4 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.7 44.4 30.0 25.0 0.6 1.8
M. Heldt 21 7.2 0.9 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 62.5 0.0 75.0 0.4 0.8
C. Marotta 7 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Gardiner 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Jaffee 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Lelito 3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 30 202.7 77.2 40.3 13.6 4.90 4.50 14.2 46.5 39.4 76.7 9.2 28.5
