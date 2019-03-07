One game stands between No. 2 Virginia and its fourth Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title in the last six seasons.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers (27-2, 15-2) welcome Louisville (19-11, 11-7) to Charlottesville to close out the regular season before both squads head south to Charlotte, N.C., for next week's ACC tournament.

The Cavaliers have won seven straight, including a win over the Cardinals on Feb. 23, and are coming off of a record shooting performance at Syracuse on Monday night. Virginia knocked down a program-tying 18 3-pointers and outscored the Orange by 28 in the second half.

"I guess it's contagious the way we were shooting," sophomore De'Andre Hunter said after the game. "Everyone's playing well. Everyone's hitting shots. We're playing great defense and getting stops. The morale was really high."

Hunter connected on five of those 18 treys and scored 21 points while junior Kyle Guy drained eight triples and scored 25 points.

"Everybody knows how last season ended, so we never forget about it, we always remember it, hold it in the back of our head," Guy said. "It's just a chip on our shoulder and we're shooting that well and we're in the zone."

Hunter and Guy share the team lead in scoring at 15.4 points per game and both are shooting better than 45 percent from beyond the arc.

It has been a season of ups and downs for Louisville and first-year head coach Chris Mack. The Cardinals started 7-1 in conference play but have stumbled down the stretch, blowing double-digit leads against Florida State, Duke and Virginia. They have lost six of their last nine games.

A 14-point win over Notre Dame on Sunday set Mack's squad up for a much-needed "bye week" before traveling to take on Virginia.

"It feels good," Mack said after beating the Fighting Irish. "I know our guys, there's a sense of relief and it feels like the monkey's off our back. Now we press forward and start playing better like we did today."

Louisville currently sits as the No. 7 seed and could move up to No. 6 with a win over Virginia and a Syracuse loss at Clemson on Saturday.

A win over the Cavaliers won't be easy, however.

Since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014-15, Virginia has held them to 59 or fewer points in eight of their 10 meetings and hold a 9-1 record that includes a 64-52 comeback win last month.

Hunter scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half for the Cavaliers as they rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to pull off the 12-point win.

"Being up 10 and you lose is unacceptable," Louisville guard Christen Cunningham said after that loss. "We've blown leads now in three of the last five games. We've got to change and be more resilient."

Virginia is looking to extend its winning streak over Louisville to nine games and build momentum entering the league tournament, where it is the defending champion. A win would also guarantee the Cavaliers the No. 1 seed next week, as they own the tiebreaker against current ACC co-leader North Carolina.

--Field Level Media

