Tennessee has never won back-to-back Southeastern Conference titles.

The fifth-ranked Volunteers have a chance to do so Saturday when they visit Auburn in search of their fourth straight win.

Tennessee (27-3, 15-2) is tied with LSU atop the SEC standings entering the regular season finale. If the teams share the title, the Tigers would be the No. 1 seed in next week's SEC tournament due to the fact they defeated the Volunteers on Feb. 23.

Last season, Tennessee shared the conference title with Auburn. This time around, the Tigers (21-9, 10-7) will be looking to spoil the Volunteers' fun.

Auburn, which is tied for fourth place, would also bolster its NCAA Tournament resume with a win over Tennessee.

"It's going to be a hard game, but it's supposed to be hard," Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "We know that, and we're going to have to play well."

Tennessee has played well on defense in its last two games as it posted a 71-52 win over Kentucky and a 71-54 victory over Mississippi State.

The Volunteers racked up a season-best 12 steals in Tuesday's win over the Bulldogs, which completed an 18-0 home slate.

Senior Admiral Schofield led the way with 18 points and was impressed with his team's effort.

"This is the time of year, where if you want to be a championship team, you've got to play championship-style basketball," Schofield said. "I think we did that for most of the night, for 40 minutes on the defensive end, but on the offensive end we have to be a lot more fluid."

Schofield ranks second on the team in scoring (16.4) behind junior Grant Williams, who averages 19.1 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds.

Williams also has 43 blocked shots to raise his career total to 148, just four behind third-place Wayne Chism (2006-10) on the school's all-time list.

Auburn has also won three straight, including a 66-60 road victory at rival Alabama on Tuesday.

The Tigers overcame a 13-point, first-half deficit and coach Bruce Pearl was both pleased and disappointed with his club's play.

"We can beat great teams if we decide that we're going to just make life difficult for them," Pearl said.

"We almost gave it away because we didn't come out and we didn't engage, we didn't guard. And you've got to be accountable. You've got to step up. If you're going to talk the talk, you've got to walk the walk. That's where the opportunity is."

Sophomore Chuma Okeke had 17 points and matched his career best of 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. He is averaging 11.5 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds.

"Chuma Okeke is just a nightmare to match up with," Pearl said. "He can score inside and out, he can defend inside and out, and he's a terrific player."

Senior Bryce Brown is averaging a team-best 15.7 points, while junior Jared Harper is averaging 15.2 points and a team-high 5.8 assists.

Harper scored 16 points against Alabama, including the tiebreaking layup with 1:10 remaining.

Junior Austin Wiley (right leg) is doubtful for Saturday after missing the past three games. He averages 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds.

The Tigers won 94-84 at Knoxville last season for only their second victory in the past 13 meetings with Tennessee. Brown and Harper scored 18 points apiece, while Lamonte Turner scored 25 points to pace the Volunteers.

