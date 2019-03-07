TENN
AUBURN

SEC title at stake as No. 5 Tennessee heads to Auburn

  • Mar 07, 2019

Tennessee has never won back-to-back Southeastern Conference titles.

The fifth-ranked Volunteers have a chance to do so Saturday when they visit Auburn in search of their fourth straight win.

Tennessee (27-3, 15-2) is tied with LSU atop the SEC standings entering the regular season finale. If the teams share the title, the Tigers would be the No. 1 seed in next week's SEC tournament due to the fact they defeated the Volunteers on Feb. 23.

Last season, Tennessee shared the conference title with Auburn. This time around, the Tigers (21-9, 10-7) will be looking to spoil the Volunteers' fun.

Auburn, which is tied for fourth place, would also bolster its NCAA Tournament resume with a win over Tennessee.

"It's going to be a hard game, but it's supposed to be hard," Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "We know that, and we're going to have to play well."

Tennessee has played well on defense in its last two games as it posted a 71-52 win over Kentucky and a 71-54 victory over Mississippi State.

The Volunteers racked up a season-best 12 steals in Tuesday's win over the Bulldogs, which completed an 18-0 home slate.

Senior Admiral Schofield led the way with 18 points and was impressed with his team's effort.

"This is the time of year, where if you want to be a championship team, you've got to play championship-style basketball," Schofield said. "I think we did that for most of the night, for 40 minutes on the defensive end, but on the offensive end we have to be a lot more fluid."

Schofield ranks second on the team in scoring (16.4) behind junior Grant Williams, who averages 19.1 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds.

Williams also has 43 blocked shots to raise his career total to 148, just four behind third-place Wayne Chism (2006-10) on the school's all-time list.

Auburn has also won three straight, including a 66-60 road victory at rival Alabama on Tuesday.

The Tigers overcame a 13-point, first-half deficit and coach Bruce Pearl was both pleased and disappointed with his club's play.

"We can beat great teams if we decide that we're going to just make life difficult for them," Pearl said.

"We almost gave it away because we didn't come out and we didn't engage, we didn't guard. And you've got to be accountable. You've got to step up. If you're going to talk the talk, you've got to walk the walk. That's where the opportunity is."

Sophomore Chuma Okeke had 17 points and matched his career best of 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. He is averaging 11.5 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds.

"Chuma Okeke is just a nightmare to match up with," Pearl said. "He can score inside and out, he can defend inside and out, and he's a terrific player."

Senior Bryce Brown is averaging a team-best 15.7 points, while junior Jared Harper is averaging 15.2 points and a team-high 5.8 assists.

Harper scored 16 points against Alabama, including the tiebreaking layup with 1:10 remaining.

Junior Austin Wiley (right leg) is doubtful for Saturday after missing the past three games. He averages 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds.

The Tigers won 94-84 at Knoxville last season for only their second victory in the past 13 meetings with Tennessee. Brown and Harper scored 18 points apiece, while Lamonte Turner scored 25 points to pace the Volunteers.

Key Players
J. Bone
0 G
J. Harper
1 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
47.5 Field Goal % 39.7
34.9 Three Point % 38.4
81.2 Free Throw % 81.4
away team logo
0
J. Bone G
13.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.1 APG
home team logo
1
J. Harper G
15.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 5.8 APG
12T
away team logo 5 Tennessee 27-3 ---
home team logo Auburn 21-9 ---
AUBURN 2.5, O/U 147.5
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
AUBURN 2.5, O/U 147.5
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Tennessee 27-3 82.4 PPG 40.6 RPG 18.7 APG
home team logo Auburn 21-9 79.9 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
0
J. Bone G 13.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 6.1 APG 47.5 FG%
1
J. Harper G 15.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 5.8 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Tennessee
Roster
G. Williams
A. Schofield
J. Bone
L. Turner
J. Bowden
K. Alexander
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
J. Johnson
B. Woodson
D. Walker
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
B. Jancek
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Williams 30 31.9 19.1 7.6 3.3 1.2 1.4 2.2 56.5 34.2 83.0 2.2 5.4
A. Schofield 30 31.6 16.4 6.4 2.1 0.9 0.5 2.0 47.7 39.4 72.6 1.1 5.3
J. Bone 30 32.4 13.3 3.2 6.1 0.8 0.1 2.1 47.5 34.9 81.2 0.5 2.7
L. Turner 21 29.2 10.6 2.5 3.7 1.1 0.1 1.5 42.7 30.7 78.9 0.2 2.3
J. Bowden 29 27.3 10.3 3.3 2.2 0.9 0.2 0.9 44.1 34.3 87.7 0.7 2.6
K. Alexander 30 24.0 7.6 6.6 0.6 0.4 1.8 1.2 63.2 42.9 64.2 2.4 4.2
J. Fulkerson 29 12.5 3.4 2.7 0.8 0.6 0.7 0.6 59.0 0.0 68.3 1.1 1.7
Y. Pons 29 13.1 2.7 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.5 0.7 53.3 28.0 40.0 0.6 1.5
J. Johnson 21 6.6 1.9 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 50.0 47.4 66.7 0.3 0.6
B. Woodson 5 2.4 1.6 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 50.0 66.7 100.0 0.0 0.2
D. Walker 26 5.6 1.0 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 55.6 0.0 26.3 0.3 0.8
L. Campbell 7 2.0 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 22.2 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
J. Fleschman 5 2.4 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.6 25.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.2
B. Jancek 6 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 30 202.5 82.4 40.6 18.7 6.10 5.50 11.2 50.0 35.3 76.2 10.1 27.8
Auburn
Roster
B. Brown
J. Harper
C. Okeke
A. Wiley
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
M. Parker
W. Macoy
P. Cook
D. Williams
C. Blackstock
C. Maasdorp
T. Collier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Brown 30 31.5 15.7 2.0 1.8 1.0 0.1 1.9 42.9 40.0 81.4 0.5 1.5
J. Harper 30 33.6 15.2 2.6 5.8 1.1 0.0 2.3 39.7 38.4 81.4 0.3 2.3
C. Okeke 30 29.2 11.5 6.8 2.0 1.6 1.2 1.7 49.4 36.4 71.0 2.8 4.0
A. Wiley 21 14.6 8.2 4.9 0.0 0.2 1.4 1.2 56.1 0.0 58.4 1.9 3.0
A. McLemore 30 19.3 7.3 4.3 0.3 0.7 1.3 0.9 45.9 32.9 60.0 1.2 3.1
S. Doughty 30 24.4 7.2 3.4 1.8 1.5 0.1 1.7 46.9 42.9 86.5 1.2 2.3
M. Dunbar 29 18.2 7.2 3.5 0.6 1.0 0.4 1.0 45.0 35.8 61.5 0.8 2.7
H. Spencer 30 15.0 4.5 4.3 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.9 45.7 13.3 55.3 2.1 2.2
J. McCormick 29 10.9 3.2 0.9 1.4 0.8 0.1 0.8 52.9 63.6 55.6 0.4 0.5
D. Purifoy 18 10.7 2.9 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.4 36.5 32.1 66.7 0.4 1.2
M. Parker 12 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 23.1 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.1
W. Macoy 11 2.0 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 20.0 0.0 60.0 0.0 0.1
P. Cook 8 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.1
D. Williams 7 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Blackstock 10 2.0 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.2 0.3
C. Maasdorp 10 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 16.7 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.0
T. Collier 8 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
Total 30 201.6 79.9 38.7 14.7 9.10 4.90 12.8 44.8 37.5 70.1 12.5 23.1
