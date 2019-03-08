UCF
TEMPLE

Temple hosts No. 25 UCF in Dunphy's home finale

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2019

Temple could be playing for its NCAA Tournament life when it hosts No. 25 UCF on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two of the top four American Athletic Conference teams.

The game also will mark the home coaching finale of Temple's Fran Dunphy, a Philadelphia legend who is stepping down after this season.

Dunphy, who played for La Salle, was the head coach at Penn for 17 seasons (1989-2006) and has led the Temple program for the past 13 seasons. Dunphy, 70, has gone 269-160 with the Owls and is 579-323 in his career.

The Owls (22-8, 12-5 AAC) remained in the conversation for an at-large spot in the 68-team field with their 78-71 victory at Connecticut on Thursday night; a win over the Knights (23-6, 13-4) would go a long way toward sealing the deal.

A loss at the Liacouras Center on Temple's campus in Philadelphia might not eliminate the Owls from the bubble talk, but they don't want to take any chances.

"I want to get to the tournament," Temple senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. told a CBS Sports Network audience after scoring a career-high 34 points in the win over UConn. "I want to get off the bubble and get to the tournament."

The victory clinched a bye into the quarterfinals of next week's AAC Tournament in Memphis, where the Owls will have the fourth seed in the event.

The Knights will have at least the third seed by virtue of their 58-55 win over second-place Cincinnati on Thursday night, and they could get the No. 2 spot with a win over Temple if No. 20 Cincinnati beats Houston on Saturday.

Both the Knights and Owls seem to be peaking at the right time.

"I think our guys have really been focused," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said before the Knights continued their recent run with the win over the Bearcats. "We realized that we had a tough schedule coming down the stretch, but we used that as an opportunity.

"Our guys have approached each one of them the right way. They've come out, they've been focused, and they knew they had to win together. They've come out and they've played well off each other. And they've defended. As I always tell you, it starts at that end of the floor."

The Knights have won four games in a row and seven of their last eight outings. The win over Cincinnati, coupled with the one over then-No. 8 Cincinnati in their previous meeting, marks the first time the Knights have defeated two ranked teams in the same season.

Guard B.J. Taylor has averaged 18.6 points over the last six games, about two over his season average, and center Tacko Fall has been a key contributor recently. In addition to his ability to clog the lane, the 7-foot-6 senior had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds against Houston and followed with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots against Cincinnati.

Fall had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the first meeting with Temple -- a 78-73 UCF win in Orlando on Jan. 2.

"Tacko Fall is a hard guy to play against," Alston said, "but I think we're ready."

Temple comes into the game having won five of its past six games, scoring at least 78 points in four of the wins.

"We got stops and picked it up," Alston said of the performance against UConn. "When we do that, we're a pretty hard team to beat."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Taylor
1 G
S. Alston Jr.
10 G
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
39.8 Field Goal % 40.7
37.6 Three Point % 35.5
77.7 Free Throw % 90.9
away team logo
1
B. Taylor G
16.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
19.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.1 APG
12T
away team logo 25 UCF 23-6 ---
home team logo Temple 22-8 ---
TEMPLE -1.5, O/U 139
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
TEMPLE -1.5, O/U 139
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 25 UCF 23-6 73.1 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Temple 22-8 75.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
1
B. Taylor G 16.5 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.3 APG 39.8 FG%
10
S. Alston Jr. G 19.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.1 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
UCF
Roster
B. Taylor
A. Dawkins
T. Fall
C. Smith
T. Allen
C. Brown
D. Griffin
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
X. Grant
C. McSpadden
R. Anders
L. Renaud
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Taylor 29 34.1 16.5 2.2 3.3 0.8 0.0 1.7 39.8 37.6 77.7 0.4 1.9
A. Dawkins 29 32.8 14.7 4.9 1.3 1.0 0.3 1.5 45.7 38.7 80.7 0.9 4.0
T. Fall 29 24.9 11.2 7.3 0.5 0.3 2.5 1.8 75.4 0.0 36.2 2.5 4.8
C. Smith 29 22.5 8.3 5.3 1.6 0.6 0.3 1.9 46.2 24.1 62.9 1.4 3.9
T. Allen 29 30.2 7.0 3.2 4.3 1.4 0.0 1.6 44.2 42.1 72.4 0.2 2.9
C. Brown 29 18.2 4.9 5.4 0.4 0.3 1.1 0.6 54.0 0.0 54.8 1.5 3.9
D. Griffin 24 16.8 4.6 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 35.9 27.4 64.0 0.3 1.7
C. DeJesus 25 12.0 3.6 0.9 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.8 48.5 29.4 74.1 0.2 0.8
F. Bertz 29 10.9 3.0 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.4 35.4 35.5 85.7 0.5 0.9
X. Grant 6 2.2 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.3
C. McSpadden 7 7.0 0.9 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.4 28.6 25.0 16.7 0.4 1.4
R. Anders 6 2.2 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3
L. Renaud 6 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 200.8 73.1 41.1 13.5 5.80 4.60 11.4 47.0 35.6 64.2 9.8 27.1
Temple
Roster
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
E. Aflakpui
D. Perry
A. Moore II
J. Hamilton
D. Moore
T. Waddington
Q. Jackson Jr.
A. Keshgegian
J. West
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Alston Jr. 30 37.1 19.6 2.9 5.1 1.6 0.1 2.5 40.7 35.5 90.9 0.6 2.3
Q. Rose 30 34.7 16.7 3.8 2.6 2.1 0.2 2.6 41.2 28.1 68.1 0.4 3.4
N. Pierre-Louis 30 34.1 13.6 5.8 2.0 1.6 0.3 1.7 46.4 32.1 68.3 1.2 4.6
J. Moorman II 30 22.7 5.7 4.1 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 44.9 40.3 68.0 0.9 3.1
E. Aflakpui 27 21.5 5.6 6.6 0.4 0.6 0.3 1.0 59.8 0.0 56.0 2.3 4.3
D. Perry 30 20.2 4.4 3.4 1.1 1.0 0.4 0.9 35.9 27.5 75.7 0.7 2.7
A. Moore II 29 15.6 4.4 1.2 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.8 37.4 34.3 78.1 0.3 0.9
J. Hamilton 25 12.3 3.8 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.5 57.5 33.3 45.8 1.0 1.0
D. Moore 25 10.4 3.0 2.5 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 66.0 0.0 68.4 1.2 1.3
T. Waddington 3 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
Q. Jackson Jr. 10 2.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1
A. Keshgegian 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. West 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 30 203.3 75.1 38.1 14.7 8.80 2.30 11.0 44.0 33.1 72.9 9.7 24.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores