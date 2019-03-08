No. 22 Wofford carries a 17-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon's Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal against Virginia Military Institute in Asheville, N.C.

"I think I've got a pretty special team and we've still got more to accomplish," said Wofford coach Mike Young.

VMI defeated Western Carolina 96-83 in a first-round game that ended early Friday night, and so the Keydets have a quick turnaround to play in Saturday's first quarterfinal game at U.S. Cellular Center against a team that was undefeated in league play during the regular season.

"They're a tremendous team," VMI coach Dan Earl said of the Terriers. "For them to run the table against a very good Southern Conference is just phenomenal. It's going to be tough, but we have to go out there and compete."

VMI guard Bubba Parham posted 41 points against Western Carolina.

Wofford (26-4) moved up two spots in the AP poll this week after finishing 18-0 in Southern Conference play during the regular season. The Terriers set a program record for most overall victories during a regular season, besting a 25-win mark from four years ago.

Wofford senior guard Fletcher Magee has been voted the Southern Conference Player of the Year, while Young is the league's Coach of the Year.

Magee needs 15 3-point baskets to break the NCAA's career mark of 504, held by Oakland's Travis Bader (2011-14). Magee has made 490 of 1,117 attempts from behind the arc (43.9 percent).

But now there's a different type of challenge as the Terriers try to win three games in three days against teams fully familiar with their style of play.

"We know that with us now being ranked, we're going to get everybody's best shot," Magee said. "We know they are going to be geared up, but we're ready for it and we're ready to give everyone our best shot."

Magee, who is averaging 20.7 points per game, averaged 27 points in two road victories last week. Entering the week, Wofford's 3-point percentage of 41.8 percent ranked second in the country.

Wofford defeated VMI by 14- and 11-point margins in the regular season.

Eighth-seeded VMI (11-20) has won four games in a row. Until this streak, the Keydets had won back-to-back games just twice all season, both times in November. VMI won all three games this season against Western Carolina.

"We're continuing to fight, we're continuing to get better, which has been huge for us," Earl said. "We had a tough stretch in the Southern Conference. We gave away a few games where we gave away the lead late. I thought we've been better down the stretch in late-game situations."

Parham averaged a league-best 20.8 points per game through the regular season, but he was only a second-team all-conference selection. Parham had a stretch of four consecutive games with 30 or more points this season.

"Bubba has shown throughout the year that he knows how to score the ball," Earl said. "He's doing a good job on knowing when to distribute and when to score. He's making really good decisions."

Parham was the league's Freshman of the Year last season.

